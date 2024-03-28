Rapper Aminè Just Picked Up a Sleek Architectural-Style House in Los Angeles

Back in 2015, Adam Aminé Daniel snuck into an unlocked music room at Portland State University one fall evening, laptop in tow, and proceeded to record the vocals for a tune he dubbed Caroline. Then a marketing student/aspiring hip-hop star who “couldn’t afford to pay for a real music studio,” per The New York Times, he soon had a surprise breakout hit on his hands and went on to ink a deal with Republic Records.

Today, the Grammy-nominated rapper, singer and songwriter, known simply to his fans as Aminè, has fortuitously amassed enough wealth to acquire a striking Architectural-style residence tucked away in a particularly secluded enclave of the Hollywood Hills. Records show the Oregon native recently paid Ryan Hudson a little over $2.7 million for the nearly half-acre spread, or just a slight $375,000 more than the Honey co-founder doled our for the place almost four years ago, in spring 2020.

More from Robb Report

Originally built in the early 1980s, and situated beyond a lengthy gated driveway, the imposing all-white stucco structure contains three bedrooms and an equal number of bathrooms in nearly 3,600 square feet of open-concept living space on two levels—all of it decked out with a mix of dark hardwood and polished cement floors, high ceilings, expansive skylights and surround sound.

Main-level highlights include a spacious entrance hallway that flows to a sunken living area warmed by a fireplace, as well as a gourmet kitchen featuring an eat-in island, top-tier stainless appliances, and an accompanying breakfast nook that opens via sliding glass doors to an al fresco lounging and entertaining terrace overlooking picturesque views of Mount Lee. There’s also a wet bar-equipped media room on this floor.

Story continues

Upstairs, a sumptuous primary bedroom comes complete with a fireplace, large walk-in closet, separate office space and access to a roof deck, plus a luxe bath outfitted with dual vanities, a spa tub and steam shower; and outdoors, the grounds host meandering nature pathways shaded by mature eucalyptus and oak trees. Topping it all off: an attached two-car garage and additional parking for guests.

After Caroline peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2017, Aminè went on to release the albums Good for You and Limbo, along with the mixtapes ONEPOINTFIVE, showcasing the multi-platinum hit Reel It In, and TWOPOINTFIVE. During his career, the 29-year-old also received a Grammy nod for “Best Dance Recording” as a featured artist on Disclosure’s My High, and most recently, he released Kaytraminè with his longtime collaborator Kaytranada in 2023.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.