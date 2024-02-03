Rapper 310Babii Says He Hopes to Do ‘Squabble’ Dance with CJ Stroud at 2024 Pro Bowl Games (Exclusive)

“I expect to make some great content and just memorable moments,” 310Babii says about the upcoming weekend

310Babii is brushing up on his squabble skills before the 2024 Pro Bowl Games on Sunday.

The rapper, 18, is preparing to join top NFL players in Orlando this weekend, during which he will be sharing his signature dance move after every touchdown. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, 310Babii says it still doesn’t feel real to see his football idols, like Travis Kelce and CJ Stroud, following a trend he created.

“[I am] more than excited,” he admits. “It's just like, so unreal in a way. And I didn't believe it — I mean, still to this day, it's kind of hard to believe everything that's going on.”

Still in high school, the artist’s song “Soak City (Do It)” has blown up on TikTok, becoming a dance trend labeled “the squabble.” When Stroud picked it up and used it as his celebratory move, 310Babii found fans in those he admires most.

“That was the new wave at that time, when the NFL came back,” he explains. “It was just like, nothing but football and football celebrations and people were dancing to it to where it sent it up to a different level.”

310Babii says he grew up watching and playing football. He even dreamed of being in the NFL before his path led him to music. Seeing his song and dance move on the field is a full-circle moment for him, and he says he has been thinking about what the weekend will be like for a while.

“I expect to make some great content and just memorable moments,” he says. “And some timeless moments, recording some timeless moments. Hopefully, I’ll be taking pictures with some of my favorite players, just creating a moment of an unforgettable experience.”

310babii/Instagram

After Stroud brought the trend to the football field, 310Babii’s music traveled fast, with LeBron James and Kai Cenat joining in to support him. Rappers like Travis Scott and Wiz Khalifa have also applauded him.

With the influx in attention to his music, the “Back it Up” singer reveals the impact it has on his journey to adulthood. He says as he grows, his music will adapt and change as he figures out who he is.

“I really don't really know who I am — like, I'm trying to figure all that out,” he admits before adding: “[I want to be] showcasing who I really am and me continuing to show who I am to the people that relate to me. Those are the people that will stick with me for this. I’m finding my core audience.”

His one goal while he is at the Pro Bowl Games is to finally meet Stroud in person. He says Stroud has followed him on Instagram and the two have exchanged DMs, but getting to do the squabble with the Houston Texans quarterback would be a dream come true.

“Honestly, if I could do that with CJ, that would be crazy,” he says. “It just makes sense.”

This year, 310Babii has plans for new music and says he hopes to grow his platform on social media.

The Pro Bowl Games begin at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 4, and can be streamed on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.



