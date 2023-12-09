Rapper 2 Chainz posts video of himself inside an ambulance after Miami car crash

Rapper 2 Chainz was reportedly injured in a Miami car crash early Saturday morning.

According to TMZ, which first reported the accident, the 46-year-old Georgia-born rapper, birth name Tauheed Epps, was in a car that was trying to exit Interstate 95 when another car smashed into the back of the car carrying 2 Chainz.

2 Chainz posted video images of himself from inside an ambulance to his Instagram Stories. Visible from the ambulance doors that extend beyond a pair of outstretched legs on a stretcher, you can see a paramedic about to shut the door. A black vehicle, with front end damage, is seen in the foreground.

Rapper 2 Chainz posted video of himself inside an ambulance to his Instagram Story early Saturday morning, Dec. 9, 2023. He said he was in a car that was hit in the rear after he was trying to exit I-95.

Molly Best, a Florida Highway Patrol communications officer, would not say whether 2 Chainz was the man who was injured, but confirmed with the Miami Herald that there was a crash involving three vehicles that occurred near the intersection of State Road 112 westbound and Northwest 22nd Avenue in Miami about 4:25 a.m. Saturday.

The cars were a 2016 Mercedes-Benz, a 2013 Nissan and a 2010 Toyota. “There were no fatalities and at least one adult male was transported to an area hospital,” Best said in an email.

According to TMZ, 2 Chainz was in Miami for Art Basel. He had left the Miami strip club Booby Trap before the crash, according to the celebrity site.

2 Chainz’s most popular album, his 2012 debut, “Based on a T.R.U. Story,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart and featured guests including Kanye West, Drake and Lil Wayne.

