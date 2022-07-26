Rapid7 Introduces New Layered Context Capabilities for InsightCloudSec

Rapid7

New capabilities seamlessly consolidate risk signals into a unified view that helps speed up prioritization, notification, and remediation of critical risks in a cloud environment

BOSTON, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced new layered context capabilities within the company’s InsightCloudSec offering, the company’s fully-integrated Cloud-Native Security Platform (CNSP). With the addition of layered context functionality, security teams are provided a consolidated, unified, and real-time view of risk signals, including misconfigurations and public exposure, across their environment.



As security teams struggle to keep up with the adoption of cloud technologies within their organizations, they often end up stitching together multiple point solutions. This leaves teams with limited understanding of risk in their cloud including services, hosts, containers and serverless environments. As a result, the reduction and management of risks found in cloud security becomes extremely difficult and time consuming. Rapid7’s addition of layered context provides organizations with a consolidated, resource-oriented view of the most critical risks in their environment, enabling them to more effectively prioritize and remediate issues.

“Security teams face growing challenges as cloud adoption increases in speed and complexity,” said Lee Weiner, chief innovation officer at Rapid7. “In order to enable secure adoption of cloud technologies, security teams need the right context and visibility around their security data. With layered context, security teams are provided a unified, contextualized view of their risk in a single place, ultimately enabling companies to accelerate and innovate at scale.”

InsightCloudSec enables organizations to improve their cloud security through continuous security and compliance. With InsightCloudsec’s layered context capabilities, customers receive:

Context-Driven Risk Assessment

See all the context you need in a single place to help speed up prioritization, notification, and remediation of the most significant risks in your environment.

Up-To-The-Minute Insights

Get agentless, real-time visibility into configuration changes, vulnerabilities, and suspicious behaviors in your cloud environment within minutes without fear of rate limiting.

Streamlined Asset & Policy Management

Leverage a unified data model that standardizes your asset inventory allowing your team to consolidate policies across providers and throughout the development lifecycle.



To learn more about InsightCloudSec, visit: https://www.rapid7.com/products/insightcloudsec/

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 10,000 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

