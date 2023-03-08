'Rapid' and 'unprecedented' rise in ocean plastic reported since 2005, new study suggests

The world's oceans are choked with as many as 170 trillion particles of plastic, new research released Wednesday shows, and that number could nearly triple over the next few decades if nothing is done to stop the flow of pollution.

The study analyzed ocean plastic pollution between 1979 and 2019, and it revealed a "rapid and unprecedented" increase in ocean plastics since 2005. The current amount of plastic in the world's oceans would weigh some 2.3 million tons if added together.

The research was conducted by the 5 Gyres Institute and was published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS-ONE.

"Our data shows an increase in ocean plastic pollution at the same time as a decrease in effective laws and agreements," the Institute said.

An 'exponential growth in microplastics'

"We've found an alarming trend of exponential growth of microplastics in the global ocean since the millennium, reaching over 170 trillion plastic particles," said Marcus Eriksen, co-founder and researcher from the 5 Gyres Institute, in a statement. "This is a stark warning that we must act now at a global scale. We need a strong, legally binding UN Global Treaty on plastic pollution that stops the problem at the source."

To conduct the study, Eriksen and his colleagues looked at plastic pollution collected between 1979-2019 from 11,777 stations across six marine regions (the North Atlantic, South Atlantic, North Pacific, South Pacific, Indian, and Mediterranean).

According to the study, the rapid increase from 2005 reflects the global growth of plastic production, or changes in waste generation and management. Without widespread policy changes, the researchers predict the rate at which plastics enter our waters will increase approximately 2.6 times by 2040.

Paul Harvey, a scientist and plastics expert with the Australian consulting firm Environmental Science Solutions, told Reuters that "the numbers in this new research are staggeringly phenomenal and almost beyond comprehension."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Rapid' and 'unprecedented' rise in ocean plastic reported since 2005