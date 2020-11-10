Rapid tests to be offered to Covid-19 contacts in bid to cut 14-day isolation period

Test and Trace chief Baroness Harding today told MPs that a system was due to be piloted in a bid to reduce the burden on “close contacts” of infected people

Rapid tests are to be offered to people forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with a person with Covid-19 in a bid to cut the 14-day isolation period.

Test and Trace chief Baroness Harding today told MPs that a system was due to be piloted in a bid to reduce the burden on “close contacts” of infected people, who effectively have to lock themselves away for a fortnight even if they do not fall ill.

This could see the UK lead the world in releasing people from isolation early if they show no symptoms and repeatedly test negative.

It comes amid reports in The Guardian that the 14-day requirement could be cut to 10 days after an apparent row involving Professor Chris Whitty and the Prime Minister’s chief aide Dominic Cummings.

Baroness Harding said the new “lateral flow” antigen tests – which can provide results within an hour without needing to be processed in a lab – would be offered to people asked to self-isolate.

She told a joint meeting of the science and health select committees: “What we are currently doing… is piloting the use of the new rapid lateral flow tests with a number of use cases.

“One of those use cases is to test people regularly during that period of isolation in order to determine if it’s possible to release people from their isolation because they’re being tested regularly.”

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical officer at Test and Trace, said the Government’s SPI-M expert committee on modelling pandemics had been asked to consider a number of options.

These included “shorter durations with testing on a single day or shorter durations with testing on multiple days”.

She said: “This is new and novel and not being done globally.”

Checks would be carried out on the impact a shorter isolation period had on encouraging more people to come forward for testing – and on the impact of people obeying the rules. There are concerns that only 54 per cent of people, either those who test positive or who are identified as a close contact, fulfil the requirement to self-isolate.

MPs heard of concerns that some students were avoiding tests as they feared their friends being forced to self-isolate if they tested positive.

At present, people required to self-isolate are not entitled to seek a test. This is because a negative result early in the 14-day period does not guarantee that they will not go on to develop covid and become infectious later in that fortnight.

The Government last night announced plans to distribute more than 500,000 lateral flow tests this week to 50 local authorities in England, followed by weekly allocations.

This will enable increased testing of priority and high-risk groups in local communities on a weekly basis – including people without symptoms.

A total of 21 London boroughs will receive the lateral flow tests: Barking and Dagenham, Bexley, Brent, Camden, City of London, Enfield, Greenwich, Hackney, Hammersmith and Fulham, Islington, Kensington and Chelsea, Kingston, Lambeth, Lewisham, Newham, Redbridge, Richmond, Southwark, Tower Hamlets, Waltham Forest and Wandsworth.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Last week we rolled out mass testing in Liverpool using new, rapid technology so we can detect this virus quicker than ever before, even in people who don’t have symptoms. Mass testing is a vital tool to help us control this virus and get life more normal.

“This rollout will further develop the evidence base for how testing with fast, reliable Covid-19 tests can be delivered at scale.”

Swabbing and processing of lateral flow tests must currently be conducted at a dedicated testing site by trained personnel. The Government is examining how the test could be self-administered.

Today it was announced that all front-line NHS staff would be able to test themselves at home with the lateral flow kits twice a week before coming to work.

The first kits will be given to 34 NHS trusts this week and to all 150 trusts in England by the end of next week.

Staff will undergo two tests a week because the rapid tests are less accurate than the PCR tests that take about 24 hours to obtain results from a laboratory. Anyone testing positive will then receive a standard PCR test to double-check the result.

LAMP saliva tests will be made available to NHS staff later this month and next month.