Rapid test to identify bacterial infections in cystic fibrosis patients developed by scientists

Matthew Watts
·4 min read
A scan of a patient's lungs from 2020. - Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
UK scientists have developed a rapid test that can identify dangerous bacterial infections in cystic fibrosis patients within minutes.

The new technique uses beams of different coloured lights and vibrations to analyse the specific detail of molecules in samples of mucus from patients’ lungs.

Due to the level of detail this provides, clinicians are able to create a fingerprint for abnormal molecules contained in infection-causing bacteria without the need for any further intervention.

Current standard testing involves sending patients’ samples to a laboratory where they need to be cultured and an agent often has to be added to obtain information about the strain of the infection.

This can take days, delaying the diagnosis and the start of treatment and can result in bacteria developing a protective layer - known as biofilm - which can limit the effects of antibiotics.

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited condition that causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system and it occurs in around one in every 2,500 births in the UK.

The build-up of this sticky mucus in the lungs can cause breathing problems and the risk of lung infections, with recurrent infections gradually destroying the lung tissue as they become more resistant to treatment.

This often results in progressive lung disease, which is responsible for around 80% of deaths in cystic fibrosis patients - with only half of people with the condition living past the age of 40.

The new technique, called multi-excitation Raman spectroscopy (or MX-Raman), was developed by a team of researchers from the University of Southampton and University Hospital Southampton.

Results of its effectiveness, published in the journal Analytical Chemistry, showed it provided 99.75 per cent accuracy at identifying Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus.

It was 100 per cent accurate in identifying drug-sensitive and drug-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and it could now also be used to identify infections in patients with many other conditions.

“We have, for the first time, developed a method that is reagentless and avoids complex sample-preparation, yet is highly accurate and rapid,” said Professor Sumeet Mahajan, head of chemical biology at the University of Southampton and co-lead of the team behind its development.

“In current techniques, bacterial culture is required and a reagent needs to be added to a sample or a tag needs to be attached to the molecules of interest but this is not required under our approach which uses natural properties of the molecules to conduct analysis.

“Light applied to a sample’s molecules makes them vibrate and using different colours of light means a different set of such vibrations can be triggered.

“This then allows an enhanced ‘fingerprint’ to be created which identifies the properties of the pathogens that cause infections in cystic fibrosis patients.”

Professor Saul Faust, director of the National Institute for Health Research Southampton Clinical Research Facility and project co-lead, said: “Our study demonstrates an important step toward a rapid and reagentless diagnostic tool requiring only simple or routine sample preparation.

“Such a platform could also prove useful in a variety of other disease areas and help address the mounting challenge of antimicrobial resistance.”

Dr Lucy Allen, director of research at the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, said: “People with cystic fibrosis have a high risk of serious lung infections as the sticky mucus that builds up in their lungs provides the perfect breeding ground for harmful bacteria.

“So it’s great to see different research approaches, such as this new ‘fingerprinting’ technique, that could speed up diagnosis and treatment of lung infections in people with cystic fibrosis, helping them to avoid permanent damage to their lungs.”

Sally Welham, chief executive of the British Thoracic Society, said: “Prompt treatment of lung infection leads to better outcomes in cystic fibrosis lung disease and can help reduce the risk of of new acute infections - particularly with pseudomonas - becoming chronic infection further down the line.

“Rapid diagnostic tests that can identify bacterial infection accurately and rapidly have the potential to improve outcomes for patients being treated in hospital or at home.”

The test is now set to undergo patient clinical testing through the National Institute for Health Research’s (NIHR) antimicrobial resistance (AMR) laboratory in Southampton and the NIHR Southampton Clinical Research Facility.

