This rapid egg cooker has more than 9,000 reviews on Amazon - and it's on sale for only $35

The Rapid Egg Cooker cooks up to six eggs any way you prefer - and it's on sale for only $35.

Eggs are one of the best foods you can eat to improve your diet. Aside from helping to improve cholesterol, providing much needed brain nutrients and serving as a high-quality source of protein, eggs contain all nine of the essential amino acids our bodies need but can’t produce on our own.

Eating eggs is one of the most affordable and cost-effective ways to provide our bodies with the nutrients needed for our bodies to function and thrive - so why aren’t we eating more of them on a regular basis?

For one thing, preparing eggs to our liking often takes time and requires us to watch the stove or a boiling pot while they cook. Combined with the mess of cleaning up frying pans and dishes, sometimes it’s easier to grab an unhealthy breakfast bar or cereal instead.

Luckily, there are handy kitchen gadgets like the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker available on Amazon Canada that can cut down on meal prep time so that you can focus on leading a healthier lifestyle.

What is it?

The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is the time-saving solution to preparing up to six eggs any way you prefer. Whether you’re into soft, medium or hard boiled eggs, scrambled, poached or omelette, this lightweight easy to store egg cooker makes preparing eggs easier than ever.

Choose how you’d like your eggs, set your timer and go about your routine without having to worry about overcooking. The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker has auto-shut off so that your eggs are just to your liking every time you use it.

What people are saying

If you’re skeptical whether or not the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is a worthy investment for your kitchen, consider this: this small gadget has more than 9,300 customer reviews on Amazon Canada and a solid 4.7-star rating.

“Love this little egg cooker. It is fast, efficient and compact. The reason it is better than the old way of boiling eggs is that it needs only a little water to create steam which is faster than boiling a whole pot or pan of water. It produces perfect steamed eggs and with the accessories it can also do poached eggs and omelettes,” one Amazon customer wrote.

