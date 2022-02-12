Rapid COVID-19 tests available Saturday at pop-up site in Whitehorse

The Centennial Motors test distribution site in Whitehorse. Rapid tests were available to Yukon residents on Feb. 12. (Sissi De Flaviis/CBC - image credit)

Rapid test kits are available for pickup at the Centennial Motors test distribution site in Whitehorse on Saturday.

The pop-up site, located across from the airport, runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and kits, containing five rapid tests, are available to all Yukon households, regardless of whether a person is symptomatic or not.

If a rapid test is positive, the Yukon Government recommends the person self-isolate – seven days for people who have two or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 10 days for people who are unvaccinated, or had their second dose more than six months ago.

Additionally, if the test result is positive, people should inform their close contacts.

Lab-based PCR testing is still available at the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre (CTAC) and the Centennial Motors site in Whitehorse.

People who live in communities can contact a community health centre for a lab-based PCR tests.