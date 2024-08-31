Raphinha highlights one thing that Barcelona does not need anymore after 7-0 win vs Real Valladolid

The victory over Real Valladolid is a reminder to the world to not underestimate this Barcelona team. La Blaugrana managed to completely thrash their opponents with an unreal 7-0 scoreline. Following this game, Barcelona now have twelve points won from all four games that they have played in La Liga so far.

However, this game can not be talked about without mentioning the surreal performance of Raphinha. The Brazilian winger, formerly from Leeds United, managed to score a hattrick for La Blaugrana but also managed to get an assist as well. Even beyond his goal contributions, the Barcelona forward was simply unplayable.

Following the match, as highlighted by SPORT, Raphinha talked about various things such as his own performance, the team’s desire to continue scoring, and Hansi Flick’s impact, but also made sure to let it be known that the team does not need one thing anymore:

“I’m not sure if it was my best game, but it’s among the best. I’ll try to do much more. I’m very happy; it’s the first hat-trick of my life. I’m really pleased to have helped secure the win.”

Talking about his own development and progress, Raphinha was clear about his intentions.

“I feel good. I’ve been working hard since the holidays. I knew this season would be very important for me, so I’m giving my best to help my teammates.”

However, the Barcelona forward made sure to make it crystal clear as well that the Catalan club does not need the arrival of any other signing to compete at the highest level:

“Today’s match showed that we don’t need new players. We’re in great shape. The team is giving its best in both games and training. Today’s result reflects the work we’re putting in.”

Lastly, touching upon the subject of Barça’s relentlessness today and Hansi Flick’s impact on the team, the forward came clean about the desire of the players themselves:

“As players, we always want to score more goals, while still respecting our opponents. For me, the most respectful way is to keep playing to score, but without mocking them. That’s the best way to show respect.”

With this massive victory, Barcelona will now enter the international break and all the players will head towards the camps of their respective National teams. However, most fans of the Catalan club will simply be unable to wait given their excitement of wanting to see more of this team.