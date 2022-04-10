Raphael review – the peerless artist in the round

Laura Cumming
·6 min read

Raphael, at the National Gallery, is a revelation. It could hardly be otherwise, in a sense, since this is the first exhibition outside Italy ever to encompass every aspect of his stupendous career. It runs through paint, chalk and print, wool, bronze and ink, and from the earliest drawing of himself at 15, with doe eyes and a half-formed nose, to the last startling self-portrait where Raphael paints himself with a fellow artist who points to the mirror as if looking to the future, at themselves and also us: one of the greatest double acts in the history of art.

That picture has come from the Louvre, and it is a testimony to the extraordinary pulling power of the gallery and its exemplary curators that they have been able to bring together 89 works from all over the world. Here are his apprentice works and the final masterpieces made just before his death at 37; here are his visions of tranquil saints and tense philosophers, sultry beauties and soaring apostles, his friends, his colleagues, his amused and flirtatious lover. In room after room, singing with Raphael’s radiant red-blue-green palette, you are able to walk through his art and life as never before.

Which is vital, for Raphael has sometimes seemed the most elusive of old masters. The shape of his life is familiar enough from the ecstatic hagiography of his first biographer, Vasari. Born in Urbino in 1483, orphaned at 11, the prodigy is a master painter at 17. He leaves his hilltop birthplace for Perugia, where he learns from Perugino, then Florence, where he picks up Leonardo’s smoky technique. In Rome, by now intensely successful, he works for two popes and their Vatican bankers and is allowed surreptitious sightings of Michelangelo’s progress in the Sistine Chapel, from which he also learns.

There follow cartoons for the Sistine tapestries, drawings for bestselling prints, designs for St Peter’s Basilica – you can see them all here – and the running of an enormous workshop. Raphael was also working on the so-called Vatican Stanze, those immense murals alas bypassed by most visitors in favour of Michelangelo, when he died in 1520.

Vasari tells us that Raphael was fatally weakened by too much lovemaking. He was apparently amorous. The smiling woman in La Fornarina, said to be his mistress, holds one bare breast while pointing at an armband bearing his name, as if she belonged to him. The connotations are hard to take, at least to modern eyes, and yet her sidelong eyes hold a smile as if she too is in on a joke.

It was Good Friday when Raphael died. According to Vasari, his death was like a second passion. The saint of painting was everywhere mourned for the perfection of his art; a perfection, especially of draughtsmanship and harmonious design, that represented the evolutionary pinnacle to which artists would aspire for the next three centuries.

But it is this very emphasis on perfection – purity, balance, grace, the immaculate line, the sweetness of what Browning called the “dear Madonnas”, the artist of angels who drew like an angel, and so forth – all of it blocks the view. What is so exhilarating about this show is that it offers a chance to see past the old academic praise and to look at Raphael whole.

There are, to be sure, paintings that appear almost bafflingly serene. Saint Catherine of Alexandria poses in exquisite torsion, everything rippling upwards, from her soft drapes to her knees, thighs and sashaying hips, right up to the gracefully upturning face. Leaning on a wheel, emblem of the horrific torture she endured, she could be modelling martyrdom as the latest look. The concept is either absurd or it is ideal, if you prefer your martyrs flawless and untroubled, rising above it all.

Saint George smites the dragon with supreme ease, showing off his long-line armour all the way from upraised wrist to elegant, gleaming toe. Saint Michael lands lightly upon the monstrous body of Lucifer in a balletic jeté. Suppressing evil appears remarkably stylish and simple.

But then look at a late drawing of an apostle, made for the great Transfiguration Raphael was painting at his death. A single head, in black chalk, the line appearing and then mysteriously disappearing to describe light on the dark curls, on the heavy eyelid, on the lowest tendril of the beard as the apostle looks down in silent despair. He does not yet know what we see above: that Jesus Christ is risen.

Arriving from Urbino, where it was made, is a rarely seen portrait known as La Muta. It shows a young woman in courtly dress, hair finely plaited, all the usual Renaissance jewellery. She has a very slight cast in her brown eyes, but more than that an appearance of watchful remoteness. One of her fingers is tensely flexed on the bottom edge of the painting, and she sits in encroaching blackness. It is no stretch to imagine that this profound portrait shows a woman who cannot speak or cannot hear, or perhaps both.

Raphael drew from living models. There are tremendous sequences of male nudes straining back a bow to shoot an arrow in battle, except that there is no bow. An exquisite red chalk sketch of a child with its arms upraised, as if about to lift off, will be transformed into an angel. God himself looks an athlete at the end of a race, arms triumphantly outflung.

And the more you look at Raphael’s drawings, so peerless, so lithe in their descriptive power, so quick with the maker’s touch, the more you see how the sight of life affects his paintings. For every idealised Madonna, there is a real mother touching, holding, guiding, cradling, protecting a real infant. Is there a more beautifully instinctive painting of a mother holding her baby than The Tempi Madonna from Munich? He is three or four months old, growing plump and upright, and just edging towards an independence she carefully supports with one hand below his bottom and the other round his back. It is affecting to think that Raphael, an orphan with no children, saw and depicted this intimacy with such closeness.

And that tenderness is there in his portraits of men as well as women. Raphael’s friend Bindo Altoviti turns dramatically towards us with his liquid blue eyes and long blond hair. Look at the downy sideburns descending almost to his jaw and you are seeing Raphael, transfixed, seduce you too with his brush until you could reach forward and stroke that cheek. Was there ever a portrait more tactile, irresistibly calling on the sense of touch?

If the sight of life deepens his art, so does personal insight. A high point of this show is Raphael’s startling painting of his great friend Baldassare Castiglione, diplomat, humanist and celebrated author of The Book of the Courtier. The face is all open intelligence and sensitivity; the demeanour a perfect expression of “sprezzatura”, that effortless grace recommended in Castiglione’s book. But the portrait has an immediacy quite unlike anything in Raphael’s idealised art. Titian, Rembrandt and Ingres all based portraits on the originality of Raphael’s half-turned, conversational composition. But most unique is the notch in the black hat, with its extraordinary zigzag sharpness: open like a speaking mouth.

  • Raphael is at the National Gallery, London, until 31 July

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • How the Raptors slowed down Joel Embiid

    On this edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk takes a look at how the Toronto Raptors schemed to keep 76ers MVP candidate Joel Embiid from going off on them in their previous matchup.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • 3-time Olympic bronze medallist Meaghan Benfeito retires from diving

    Three-time Olympic bronze medallist Meaghan Benfeito is retiring from diving. The 33-year-old from Laval, Que., competed at four consecutive Olympic Games from Beijing 2008 through Tokyo 2020. Two of Benfeito's podium appearances came alongside partner Roseline Filion in the synchronized 10-metre platform event at London 2012 and Rio 2016. Benfeito also added an individual bronze in the distance at the latter Games. "After several months of reflection, it is now time for me to hang up my Speedo.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max