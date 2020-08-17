Raphael Lessard places third at Daytona International Speedway Road Course

Raphael Lessard finished third in the Sunoco 159 at Daytona International Speedway Road Course on Sunday.

Lessard’s top-five finish added 38 points to his season total. Lessard now ranks 13th in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series standings with 285 points. A total of 10 drivers qualify for the postseason.

Lessard started in 10th position and led three laps in the race. The second-year driver has three top-10 finishes in his career.

The St.-Joseph de Beauce, Canada native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting two spots higher than his career mark of 11.9 and completing the race 11 places ahead of his 14.2 career average finish.

Lessard competed with a field of 38 drivers on the way to his third-place finish. The race endured five cautions and seven caution laps. There were 10 lead changes.

Sheldon Creed secured the victory in the race, followed by Brett Moffitt in second place. Behind Lessard’s third-place finish, Matt Crafton secured fourth, and Austin Hill finished off the top five.

After Moffitt won Stage 1, Creed grabbed control and won Stage 2 before driving to victory.

