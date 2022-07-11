Rapha x Palace Unite for Tour de France Femmes Collection

To celebrate one of the biggest cycling races in the world, London-based streetwear label Palace and performance cycling brand Rapha have teamed up for an all-new collection inspired by the Tour de France. This year, the race is set to be even more special because it marks the first time that women will be able to join the tournament since the '80s.

The duo has created a limited-edition "On-bike" kit, specifically designed for the riders of the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB and EF Education-EasyPost teams. The collection also includes an extended range of genderless casual wear pieces, typically worn by riders in between races and dubbed "Off-bike."

Fusing Palace's disruptive and witty nature with Rapha's cycling heritage, both offerings merge the worlds of sport and fashion through a fusion logo that sees Palace's signature Triferg placed alongside a green dragon. Symbolizing supernatural power, wisdom and strength, the dragon seeks to encapsulate the spirit of the women who will take place in the Tour Femmes.

Standout pieces from the "Off-bike" collection include a collaborative pair of Crocs, complemented with Rapha and Palace-branded Jibbits alongside a range of technical skirts, shirts and caps. Each technical piece is made from water-repellent, crinkle-resistant ripstop nylon and sits alongside a range of utility vests, short and long-sleeve T-shirts and accessories. Elsewhere, the "On-bike" collection boasts all of Rapha's core cycling products including training jerseys, bib shorts and special-edition socks.

The new collaboration comes two years after Rapha first partnered with Palace for the 2020 Giro d’Italia, an annual multiple-stage bicycle race that usually takes place in Italy.

Both "On-bike" and "Off-bike" will be available through Palace's website, Rapha's website and in select Rapha Clubhouses from July 15.