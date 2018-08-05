Raphaël Lessard hits mechanical problems in North Carolina

Raphaël Lessard, a member of the Toyota Racing Development program and who drives for Kyle Busch Motorsport, started the race from seventh place.

On Lap 59, the teenager was running in sixth position when his car began to suffer from serious right rear brake woes. He was lucky that a full course yellow allowed him to pit for repairs. The KBM crew worked hard to fix the defective brake line, and Lessard re-joined the track, four laps down the leader.

The young Canadian gained a few places thanks to other competitors dropped out of the race. He eventually crossed the line in 15th place, just one lap behind the winner.

“Under the circumstances, we couldn’t do better,” said Lessard. “A 15th-place finish is not really what we were expecting. However, the guys were fast working on my car, and I was lucky to lose only four laps while I was in the pits. This brake problem was out of our control. It’s a shame, but we’ll bounce back at the next race.”