Rapha Black Friday: Rapha shuns the sales but deals are still available

With Black Friday around the corner, the British brand has announced that there will be no such thing as a Rapha Black Friday sale in 2020. Rather than giving away sale margin, it will be giving away something much more meaningful instead: 1,000 bikes to those who need them most.
The challenge will be hosted on Strava, and you can sign up here.
In addition, Rapha will be closing all of its Clubhouses and offices around the world in order to give every member of Rapha staff a day off to ride - or shop for their own Black Friday cycling deals.
However, for savvy shoppers hoping for a Rapha Black Friday sale, you can very much still find your favourite brand on offer this year, via the brand's Archive Sale, which is on right now, as well as via various third-party retailers.
In order to offer increased value for money, Rapha will regularly offer deals by bundling items like jerseys and bibs together, but they tend to hold a premium on their brand and aren’t ones for slashing their prices all-too-often, so take advantage of the archive sale, as these discounts won’t be around forever.
As a side effect of the brand's premium product offering, the Rapha name has earned a reputation for its premium price, so for many, a Black Friday deal is the only way to bring Rapha into the realms of affordable. Luckily, with Black Friday comes a range of Black Friday cycling clothing deals, and here at Cyclingnews, we'll be bringing you all of the best, as well as Black Friday bike deals, accessory deals, tech deals and more, as soon as they become available.
Where else to find Rapha deals
We've collated a roundup of the best Rapha clothing deals available below. But if you fancy yourself as a deal hunter or you just want to browse the sales yourself, the links below will take you to various retailers' collections of discounted Rapha.
- Shop the Rapha sale at Wiggle
- Shop the Rapha sale at ChainReactionCycles
- Discounted Rapha at Backcountry.com (USA only)
- Rapha on Competitive Cyclist (USA only)
Rapha deals
Rapha EF Pro Cycling kit | Up to 40% off
The so-called 'rules' say you shouldn't wear pro team kit, but rules are made to be broken and EF Pro Cycling's kit is the coolest thing to have touched the WorldTour since Taylor Phinney's moustache. Wear it loud and proud, and do it with 40% off.View Deal
Rapha rainproof essentials case | 35% off
Was $35.00 | Now $22.75
A simple essentials case that will soon become a staple part of your riding kit. With its AquaGuard zip and waterproof construction, it's designed with one purpose in mind, keeping your valuables safe. Whether it's your phone, some spare cash, or a face mask that you'll need for the gas station sugar stop, this case will keep them from being damaged in the rain. View Deal
Rapha Inside Stories II | 70% off
Was $20.00 | Now $6.00
Anecdotes and explainers that take the reader through Rapha's history. If you own a piece of Rapha clothing, you've probably noticed the detailed story label, this book brings a collection of them and explains their meaning. A true collector's item or Gift for cyclists who love a bit of Rapha. View Deal
Rapha Women's Canyon/SRAM Pro Team training jersey | 35% off
Was $115.00 | Now $74.50
If EF Pro Cycling's kit is the coolest in the men's WorldTour, then Canyon/SRAM's kit is the coolest in the women's peloton for sure. This is technically a training jersey, which means it foregoes some of the aero detailing, as well as some of the cost. View Deal
Rapha Men's Canyon-SRAM training jersey | 25% off
Was $115.00 | Now $86.00
Whether you're a fan of the Canyon-SRAM women's team, or you're just a fan of the design, you can now get it in a men's training jersey with 25% off. View Deal
Rapha Men's Pro Team race cape | 40% off
Was $295.00 | Now $177.00
Rapha's Flyweight range is designed for hot and humid weather, and equally useful for indoor cycling. Treated with trademarked Coldblack technology, the fabric prevents heat build-up. The mesh straps work at the same goal, and the comfortable pad makes for comfortable riding all day long.View Deal
Rapha Men's Pro Team Lightweight Shadow jacket | 50% off
Was $270.00 | Now $135.00
Whether you're riding through British winter or want a pocketable jacket for the occasional summery shower, this shadow jacket is perfect. Limited to smaller sizes, but there's 50% off. View Deal
Rapha Explore shoes | 35% off
Was $295.00 | Now $191.75
If your riding takes you down the road less travelled, then these Rapha Explore shoes will be up your street. Pairing laces with a velcro strap to provide comfort and security, the sole is made from carbon, the hardware is titanium and the rubber sole helps offer increased walking grip.View Deal
Rapha Women's Pro Team jersey | 30% off
Was $165.00 | Now $115.00
If any of the items here on offer, this Pro Team jersey is the one that you absolutely must add to your cycling wardrobe. It's an all-round road jersey that will hold its own in races, keep you comfortable in training, and help you look as sharp as ever at the cafe. View Deal
Rapha Women's Souplesse aero jersey | 50% off
Was $190.00 | Now $95.00
If you just want to add a little more race-pace to your training rides, or you want to pitch up on the start line of your local criterium, do so in this Souplesse aero jersey, which is designed to be race-fitting and aerodynamic. View Deal
But who is Rapha?
Rapha has been changing cycling fashion since 2004 and continues to produce some of the most sought-after cycling clothing available. Founded in London by Simon Mottram as a response to the lack of fashionable cycling clothing at the time, Rapha combines simplistic bold styling with high-quality designs and fabrics. Sponsors of the EF Pro Cycling team in the WorldTour, Rapha's roots lie firmly in road cycling, as proven by the brand's representation in our guides to the best cycling shorts, best cycling jerseys, best cycling shoes and more, but as the landscape has become ever-more rugged, Rapha's range has diversified accordingly, now offering a complete range of gravel bike clothing too.
- Rapha clothing range 2020: details, pricing and specifications
Rapha’s well thought out kit caters for every level of rider, whether you are starting out with their more-affordable Core line or leading the pack in the Pro Team kit as worn by EF Pro Cycling. Rapha doesn’t just make cycling clothing and accessories but casual clothing suited to commuting, relaxed rides and wearing off the bike.
The brand's loyal following is well deserved, not only is Rapha clothing consistently well-reviewed but they stand by the quality of their products. All Rapha’s riding collections are covered by a 30-day free return period, free crash repair service and even a 50% discount off as part of its jersey downsize offer.
Beyond the clothing, Rapha works hard to build cycling communities by sponsoring unique events and through their RCC (Rapha Cycling Club) global community. Should you drink the RCC kool-aid, you will join more than 12,000 members with access to a wealth of perks and benefits from special group rides, members-only kit and 50% off coffee at their clubhouses.
