Rapha Black Friday: Rapha shuns the sales but deals are still available

With Black Friday around the corner, the British brand has announced that there will be no such thing as a Rapha Black Friday sale in 2020. Rather than giving away sale margin, it will be giving away something much more meaningful instead: 1,000 bikes to those who need them most.

title[CLONE] Rapha Black Friday: Rapha swaps good deals for good deeds

The challenge will be hosted on Strava, and you can sign up here.

In addition, Rapha will be closing all of its Clubhouses and offices around the world in order to give every member of Rapha staff a day off to ride - or shop for their own Black Friday cycling deals.

However, for savvy shoppers hoping for a Rapha Black Friday sale, you can very much still find your favourite brand on offer this year, via the brand's Archive Sale, which is on right now, as well as via various third-party retailers.

In order to offer increased value for money, Rapha will regularly offer deals by bundling items like jerseys and bibs together, but they tend to hold a premium on their brand and aren’t ones for slashing their prices all-too-often, so take advantage of the archive sale, as these discounts won’t be around forever.

As a side effect of the brand's premium product offering, the Rapha name has earned a reputation for its premium price, so for many, a Black Friday deal is the only way to bring Rapha into the realms of affordable. Luckily, with Black Friday comes a range of Black Friday cycling clothing deals, and here at Cyclingnews, we'll be bringing you all of the best, as well as Black Friday bike deals, accessory deals, tech deals and more, as soon as they become available.

Where else to find Rapha deals

We've collated a roundup of the best Rapha clothing deals available below. But if you fancy yourself as a deal hunter or you just want to browse the sales yourself, the links below will take you to various retailers' collections of discounted Rapha.

Rapha deals

View photos

Rapha EF Pro Cycling kit | Up to 40% off

The so-called 'rules' say you shouldn't wear pro team kit, but rules are made to be broken and EF Pro Cycling's kit is the coolest thing to have touched the WorldTour since Taylor Phinney's moustache. Wear it loud and proud, and do it with 40% off.View Deal

View photos

Rapha rainproof essentials case | 35% off

Was $35.00 | Now $22.75

A simple essentials case that will soon become a staple part of your riding kit. With its AquaGuard zip and waterproof construction, it's designed with one purpose in mind, keeping your valuables safe. Whether it's your phone, some spare cash, or a face mask that you'll need for the gas station sugar stop, this case will keep them from being damaged in the rain. View Deal

View photos

Rapha Inside Stories II | 70% off

Was $20.00 | Now $6.00

Anecdotes and explainers that take the reader through Rapha's history. If you own a piece of Rapha clothing, you've probably noticed the detailed story label, this book brings a collection of them and explains their meaning. A true collector's item or Gift for cyclists who love a bit of Rapha. View Deal

View photos