Rape suspect, 13, bitten as dog walker stops Plumstead attack

Winn’s Common Plumstead (Google / Geograph)

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after a dog walker saved a woman who was being raped in a south-east London park.

Police said the suspect was bitten on the finger by the animal on Winn’s Common, Plumstead at 11pm on Tuesday. His male accomplice ran away.

A 35-year-old woman reported she was bundled into shrubs and sexually assaulted near Lakedale Road.

A passer-by, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and helped to detain one of them.

The 13-year-old was arrested on suspicion of rape. He was treated in hospital for the dog bite before being taken into custody.

Scotland Yard said: “Police were called shortly before 11pm on Tuesday, December 21 to Lakedale Road to reports of a rape of a woman by two males.

“Officers attended. It was reported that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes.

“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.

“Inquiries continue.”