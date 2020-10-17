Rape Case Against Mithun Chakraborty’s Son Mahaakshay In Mumbai

According to reports, the Mumbai Police have registered a case in the Oshiwara police station against actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay and the veteran actor’s wife Yogita Bali, after a woman filed a complaint of rape and cheating against them on Thursday night.

The case registered against Mahaakshay and Yogita fall under the following sections of the IPC:

Section 376 (rape),

Section 376 (2) (n) (repeated rape)

Section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison)

Section 417 (cheating)

Section 506 (criminal intimidation)

Section 34 (common intention)

As per a report by Indian Express, officials say that the 38-year-old woman claimed to have been in a relationship with Mahaakshay Chakraborty from 2015 to 2018, during which he had promised to marry her. She further alleged that Mahaakshay had forced her to have physical relations with him after spiking her drink, when she visited his home in Andheri during their relationship. The complainant also alleged that Mahaakshay forced her to abort their child when she became pregnant and informed him about her pregnancy.

According to the woman, Mahaakshay refused to marry her in January 2018, leading to a fallout between them. She also alleged that she was threatened by Yogita Bali when she tried to contact Mahaakshay.

The woman had first lodged a complaint against Mahaakshay and Yogita at the Begumpur police station in Delhi, while she was staying here in June 2018. Based on her complaint, the Delhi Police registered an offence against them under sections 376 (rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) and others. Later, Mahaakshay and his mother Yogita Bali were granted anticipatory bail by a Delhi court in the case.

However, in March 2020 the Delhi High Court asked the complainant to file a complaint in the jurisdiction where the offence had taken place. It was after this development that the woman filed a fresh complaint at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai in July.

(With inputs from Indian Express)

