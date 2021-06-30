Rape-accused undertrial dies by suicide in Agra prison, family cries foul

Agra Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj (Photo/ANI)

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): An undertrial prisoner, accused in a gang-rape case, died allegedly by suicide at the Agra district jail on Monday evening.

The family of the man, however, denied reports of the suicide and claimed that he was murdered.

According to Agra Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj, the prisoner, Mukesh, was found hanging in his room with the doors locked from the inside.

"On Monday evening, jail authorities informed that Mukesh had died of suicide. He had used his gamcha (towel) and his body was found in his room. The doors were locked," the SSP said.

He added that the body has been sent for a post-mortem and a judicial enquiry will take place in the matter.

The father of the undertrial, while speaking to ANI, claimed that his son's body showed no signs of being hung and his face was covered in nail scratch marks.

"We received the news that he had died by suicide around 10 pm on Monday but they did not give any other details. I told them I wouldn't sign any document till I see the body but they refused. After I signed they sent me to the hospital to get his body," Vijay Kumar, father of the deceased said.

He added, "My son did not hang himself. He was murdered. There should be a probe to investigate the case. There were nail marks on his face and no marks around his neck. How can we believe this is suicide?" (ANI)