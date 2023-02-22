RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: CHANGES IN THE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT TEAM

Rapala VMC Oyj





RAPALA VMC CORPORATION, Changes board/management/auditors, February 22, 2023 at 1:45 p.m. EET





Rapala VMC Corporation’s Chief Financial Officer Jan-Elof Cavander will leave his position for new challenges outside Rapala VMC Corporation. His last day of employment and as a member of the Global Management Team will be June 21, 2023.

“I want to thank Jan-Elof for the strong development of the finance function under his leadership and for building a strong culture in the global finance team. I wish him all the best in his new endeavours”, says Chairman, President & CEO Louis d’Alançon.

