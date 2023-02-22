RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: CHANGES IN THE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT TEAM

Rapala VMC Oyj
·1 min read
Rapala VMC Oyj
Rapala VMC Oyj


RAPALA VMC CORPORATION, Changes board/management/auditors, February 22, 2023 at 1:45 p.m. EET


Rapala VMC Corporation’s Chief Financial Officer Jan-Elof Cavander will leave his position for new challenges outside Rapala VMC Corporation. His last day of employment and as a member of the Global Management Team will be June 21, 2023.

“I want to thank Jan-Elof for the strong development of the finance function under his leadership and for building a strong culture in the global finance team. I wish him all the best in his new endeavours”, says Chairman, President & CEO Louis d’Alançon.

 

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

Louis d’Alançon

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

 

For further information, please contact:

Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540

 

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media

 

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala VMC’s distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. Rapala VMC group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside of the USA as well as Okuma in Europe. Group, with net sales of EUR 274 million in 2022, employs some 1 700 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.



Latest Stories

  • A Dividend Heavyweight I’d Buy Over BCE Right Now

    Telus may be a more enticing buy than BCE stock if you want growth alongside your fat dividend yield! The post A Dividend Heavyweight I’d Buy Over BCE Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (Yielding 6.5%) to Buy This Month

    Here's why SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is one top dividend stock that long-term investors should consider in this current market. The post 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (Yielding 6.5%) to Buy This Month appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 4 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Sitting on Cash? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Great Buys Today But Won’t Be Forever

    Here's why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) are two top TSX stocks investors should consider buying right now. The post Sitting on Cash? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Great Buys Today But Won’t Be Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 5 Top TSX Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

    These Canadian companies continue to grow, irrespective of market conditions. The post 5 Top TSX Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Downward turn in N.B. Power finances stuns the utility's rate hearing

    An American utility expert who has been sounding alarms about N.B. Power's finances for several years told its rate hearing on Tuesday he initially could not grasp how much worse things have gotten this year. Robert Knecht was called to testify Tuesday afternoon, but prior to his testimony N.B. Power filed updated financial information for the current year that showed a quarter-billion-dollar deterioration in the company's fortunes just since September. The decline is so sharp, Knecht told N.B.

  • Food prices continue to rise, as Canada's headline inflation eases to 5.9 per cent in January

    Canada's inflation rate was slightly lower than analysts had expected, according to a Reuters poll.

  • Why CNQ Stock Looks Like a Good Buy in February 2023

    CNQ stock has returned 15% in the last 12 months, underperforming TSX energy peers. The post Why CNQ Stock Looks Like a Good Buy in February 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Brookfield Renewable Partners Is a High-Yielding Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Own Forever

    There are more reasons than just a high dividend yield to have this Canadian energy stock on your watch list. The post Brookfield Renewable Partners Is a High-Yielding Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Own Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Supermarkets begin rationing fruit and vegetables

    Fresh fruit and vegetables are being rationed at two of Britain's biggest supermarkets after poor foreign harvests and a domestic farming crisis led to shortages expected to last for weeks.

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 of the easiest ways to catch up (and fast)

    It’s crunch time.

  • India ties up with Singapore for its first real-time overseas payments link

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India and Singapore launched on Tuesday a real-time link to facilitate easier cross-border money transfers between the two countries, the first such for the South Asian nation that is the world's biggest recipient of remittances. Transfers of funds between the two countries will now be possible using just mobile phones due to the tie-up between India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Singapore's PayNow facility. Singapore has already established a cross-border payments link with Thailand and is working on one with Malaysia, according to the website of the city-state's central bank.

  • Want $1,000 Per Quarter in Passive Income? 3 TSX Stocks That Do the Job

    Create a passive-income stream in your self-directed portfolio by buying and holding these three TSX dividend stocks. The post Want $1,000 Per Quarter in Passive Income? 3 TSX Stocks That Do the Job appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • A High-Yielding Stock That Can Steer Clear of Market Drama

    Cascades stock looks like a terrific value in a rocky market for March 2023. The post A High-Yielding Stock That Can Steer Clear of Market Drama appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 7 Ways Baby Boomers Are Wasting Money in Retirement — and How To Stop It

    Many baby boomers have retired from the workforce, but you might not be able to tell from their spending habits. While it's important for them to enjoy their golden years, some aren't doing the best...

  • Has Russia's economy withstood Western sanctions?

    Vladimir Putin claims the Russian economy has withstood Western sanctions, as he prepares to mark one year since the invasion of Ukraine. While Russia's GDP has contracted less than many analysts expected, Beata Javorcik of the EBRD explains that's largely the result of years of "sanctions-proofing", and doesn't mean that households and businesses aren't suffering. Also in the show: the EU's carbon price hits a record high of €100 per tonne, and Sri Lanka's cabinet agrees to start repaying its debt.&nbsp;Read more on FRANCE 24 EnglishRead also:Putin slams West, casts Russia as victim in state-of-nation speech'Putin is a global problem,’ Ukraine's foreign minister tells FRANCE 24Yana, a Russian exile in Paris: ‘Russia’s destiny is everyone’s business’

  • America's 'Big Three' passive funds now own more of Tesla than CEO Elon Musk does, report says

    Index fund leaders BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street hold a combined 13.6% stake in Tesla, while Elon Musk has about 13% of the EV maker he leads.

  • Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.0125

    Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. ( TSE:TVE ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.0125 per share on the 15th of...

  • Pakistan Nears IMF Bailout Pact After Tax Plan Approved

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan is inching closer to reviving a $6.5 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund after the parliament approved on Monday the plan to roll out higher taxes.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts

  • CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 7-week low as cooling inflation supports BoC pause

    The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly seven weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as Wall Street tumbled and domestic inflation data supported the Bank of Canada's move to signal a pause in its tightening campaign. Canada's annual inflation rate eased more than expected in January to 5.9%, which should allow the BoC to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.50% at its next meeting in March while it lets previous rate increases sink in. The data suggests that "the Bank of Canada has already done enough to bring inflation under control," Andrew Grantham, a senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note.