‘Rap Sh!t’: Aida Osman, KaMillion and Issa Rae’s Raedio on Crafting ‘Seduce & Scheme’ and Representing Miami Hip-Hop

Selome Hailu
·6 min read

The process behind “Seduce & Scheme” was heavy on the scheming.

“We snuck in the writers room and the studio when they were having the sessions for the soundtrack. We wasn’t even supposed to be in there!” says KaMillion, who plays Mia in the Issa Rae-created comedy series “Rap Sh!t” on HBO Max. The series follows Mia and Shawna (Aida Osman), friends from high school who reunite years down the line and form a rap duo that quickly skyrockets to notoriety — at least on the internet. To create the original songs that Shawna and Mia perform, as well as the soundtrack that pays major homage to the show’s Miami setting, Rae’s music company Raedio held “camps” where different rappers and songwriters came together to collaborate.

More from Variety

This process was headed by Sarah Bromberg and Philippe Pierre, the Raedio vice presidents who served as music supervisors on “Rap Sh!t.” They had weekly meetings with showrunner Syreeta Singleton to check on how the writing of the show was progressing, and developed briefs outlining the moods and goals of each song accordingly. Then, at a “camp” in Los Angeles, a group of different rappers and songwriters came together to create the beginnings of each of Shawna and Mia’s raps.

“We brought in people that we felt really spoke to the voices of the characters in the show, and put them together based on the briefs — which were [changing], because Issa and Syreeta were writing in real time and working with them,” Pierre tells Variety. He was on set during production of “Rap Sh!t” to continue shaping the music to the characters.

“Once we got in the studio, we were allowed to play around with it,” KaMillion adds. (Along with acting, she is a rapper herself.) “But for the most part, the songs were presented to us. Raedio put great artists together to create these songs.”

“Dreezy wrote all of Shawna’s early raps, her conscious raps,” says Osman. A part of the series’ central conflict is that Shawna’s lyricism at first is intellectually over-the-top — at one point, she writes a verse from the perspective of a student loan. Bromberg sought to create exaggerated versions of rappers like Noname and Rapsody, while Osman cites Leikeli47 and Lauryn Hill as additional inspirations.

Mia’s character is more inspired by figures like Megan Thee Stallion and Trina, as well as City Girls, who executive produce “Rap Sh!t.” PineappleCiti did a lot of the writing for Mia’s verses, as did Miami rapper A Chic. Ass Shawna gets closer to Mia, she begins rapping more in that direction, as evidenced by her freestyle at the end of the pilot, which eventually becomes “Seduce and Scheme.” At this point, PineappleCiti also began to contribute to Shawna’s character.

“PineappleCiti had written a bunch of stuff, but she also asked Dreezy to write on it,” Bromberg says. “We ended up hodgepodging together what both of them wrote. Then we sent it to Issa and Syreeta to approve,” Bromberg says. “But there wasn’t room for Mia to do her hype man moments, where she jumps in and ad libs and the duo starts to develop. So we had a session with Danja, a huge Miami producer who produced all the vocals on the show, and we were going to have Aida come in to re-track and try again. But what ended up happening was Issa was in town, and she got in the booth and did both sides of the rap. She’d had this thing in her mind that she was trying to express to us over the course of two months. It was amazing and hysterical.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HOORAE, An Issa Rae Company (@hooraemedia)

Raedio held a second camp in Miami to fill out the soundtrack for the series. “It was definitely wilder,” Pierre says. “It’s Miami!”

“The music in this show is like no other show. It’s real music you would listen to,” KaMillion says. “Mia is getting to do everything that Kamillion wanted to do as an artist and I love it. I get to live vicariously through her. I take it seriously like I do my own music career.”

“I had never recorded my voice in a professional studio,” Osman says. “We were really fortunate to work with Danja, and he would sit with me in the booth for hours, just trying to figure out how to come in on the [right beat] and with good enunciation and power. All the stuff that you don’t think about when you’re just rapping along to Meg lyrics in your car. I had to learn a lot.”

Being from Jacksonville, accurately depicting Miami was key for KaMillion.

“As a Florida girl, I already knew Miami people was gonna be waiting to see something fake, then get on Twitter and go crazy,” she laughs. “But when it comes to Issa and how she writes, she’s not touching anything inauthentic.”

“Miami is a melting pot of different cultures, languages, foods and fashion — and it’s also known to be very treacherous. Just showing real shit,” she continued. “Even the strip clubs! Everything. A lot of people appreciate the visibility. I’m really proud to be from Florida and have us represented like that on a big platform.”

From an acting perspective, Osman was proud of how the show’s use of social media helped achieve a level of authenticity in regards to how the young characters relate to each other, as there are several plot points communicated through Shawna and Mia’s livestreams on Instagram.

“You have to be aware of more than just what you’re feeling and trying to tell [your scene partner],” she says. “It’s also like, what are they trying to tell all their followers at the same time? When Shawna is having a breakdown moment and threatening to quit rap music as a whole, she’s not really going to quit. She wants people to react, so she plays up the desperation.”

And as a writer, Osman enjoyed the challenge of finding ways to incorporate different recording devices into more private moments: “When we were writing it, it was like, ‘We want to see this intimate moment between Mia and Lamont [RJ Cyler]. But who’s going to record this? Oh, they have a daughter who has an iPad out constantly, and is probably recording her mom and dad who never sit at a table together. They’re in real life. Real candid shit.”

“We’re one of the first shows to innovate this kind of thing,” KaMillion adds. “So when you see it, duplicate it and replicate it, just make sure to mention ‘Rap Sh!t.’ We’re the leaders of the new school. Tell Discovery to give us that Season 2!”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • B.C. teen wins Highland dancing world championship in Scotland

    A 17-year-old from British Columbia has won a world championship Highland dancing event in Scotland, the birthplace of the dance form. Annalise Lam, from the Brigadoon Dance Academy in Nanaimo, B.C., placed first in the junior championship at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon last Saturday. The teenager has been practising Highland dance for over a decade, and qualified for the event in Scotland after winning the Canadian championship in Regina in July. Lam beat Australian Morven Johnston a

  • Winnipeg basketball tournament aims to reduce period poverty for Zimbabwe women, girls

    The Manitoba Basketball African Association held its annual Ball for a Cause tournament this weekend, and Winnipeggers from across the African diaspora played to reduce period poverty for women and girls in rural Zimbabwe. Dennis Maritim, chairperson of the Ball for a Cause tournament, previously played for team Kenya. He said the basketballers are in it for their love of the game and to support a good cause. "None of the players even care about what the prize is.… There's no prize," he told gue

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • 'She has my back always': Ontario sisters reunite to play soccer at UPEI

    There's an argument to be made that Veronica and Patrycia Kozak should play on opposing teams. The sisters from Mississauga, Ont., 19 and 18 respectively, have been reunited at UPEI as soccer teammates now that Patrycia is in her first year while Veronica is entering second year. Based on how much they rip on each other, and their competitive elbowing on and off the field, you might think they'd be better off taking this sibling rivalry to separate clubs. But that's not how they want it to be. "

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Redblacks top Alouettes 38-24 to earn back-to-back wins for first time this season

    MONTREAL — In a season where the Ottawa Redblacks have struggled to build any momentum, a short week coming off a win turned out to be advantageous. The Redblacks (3-8) earned back-to-back wins for the first time this season courtesy of a 38-24 victory over the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday night. Quarterback Nick Arbuckle threw for 313 yards and one touchdown on 20-of-31 passing, in leading a focused Ottawa team. “A short week coming off a win is always nice because yo

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Blue Jays go on critical 10-game road trip with stops in Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Texas

    TORONTO — Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider has a simple recipe he hopes Toronto can stick to as it winds down Major League Baseball's regular season. Schneider counted off the ingredients in his Rogers Centre office on Wednesday, the day before the Blue Jays embarked on a lengthy road trip. Good starting pitching, consistent offensive approach, clean defence, and staying healthy were his focal points. "Maybe not in that order, per se," said Schneider with a laugh. "But I think those thin

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games