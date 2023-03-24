Rap artist Afroman is being sued by Ohio sheriff's deputies for invasion of privacy. Here's why.

Joseph Foreman aka “Afroman” may not "care about nothing" as the lyrics go to his seminal hit “Because I Got High.”

The hip hop/rap artist did care, however, when Adams County, Ohio, sheriff’s deputies raided his home in August last year. He apparently cared so much about that raid that he wrote a song about it — "Will You Help Me Repair My Door" — and posted it to TikTok earlier this year complete with a video using security footage of the raid.

“Will you help me repair my gate?” the song says in the video. Footage shows deputies removing a gate. “Will you help me repair my door?”

The song progresses as the video shows more scenes of deputies rummaging through coat pockets in a closet, CDs stacked near a stereo.

“Did you find what you was looking for?” Afroman sings.

Hip-Hop/rap artist Joseph Foreman, who's better known by his stage name Afroman, talks to the News-Leader at a recording studio on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

The deputies who conducted the raid targeting the comedian, hip-hop star and now U.S. presidential candidate’s house, did not think the video using scenes of their raid was funny, and seven of them are suing Afroman claiming, among other things, that he invaded their privacy.

As a result, "Afroman" was trending on Twitter and other social media with his song and video making the rounds.

“Afroman has another hit” one user Tweeted.

Two sergeants, a detective and four deputies are listed in the suit filed March 13 against Foreman, AKA Afroman; his company Hungry Hustler Records; Media Access, Inc., a Texas-based record company; and three unidentified businesses.

The lawsuit alleges Foreman used their likeness without their permission and profiting off their images.

Afroman’s house was wrongfully raided so he made a song lmfao I love him pic.twitter.com/yyT4zxJKU6 — Kendall Rae (@KendallRaeOnYT) January 6, 2023

The suit also claims the deputies suffered embarrassment and death threats and are entitled to compensation. Afroman was not home at the time of the raid, but his wife filmed it on her phone.

Story continues

This is not the first time Afroman has run into trouble.

In 2015, video captured Afroman punching a female fan after she jumped on stage dancing during a performance he was playing in Biloxi on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

He faced assault charges. He later apologized publicly for the incident he said was an accident and a mistake.

Afroman announced in December that he is mounting a run for president of the United States on a platform advocating federal legalization of marijuana.

"In these dark times, we need a leader that truly embodies the American dream," his campaign manager wrote. "Our Cannabis Commander in Chief. Our Pot Head of State. Who better to hold the highest office in the land, than the highest and flyest playa in the game?"

