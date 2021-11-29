‘Raoul,’ a WWII Series Following a Swedish Ambassador Who Saved Jewish Hungarians, Set by SF Studios, SVT (EXCLUSIVE)

SF Studios (“Margrete – Queen of the North”) and Swedish broadcaster SVT are partnering up with Beta Film (“Atlantic Crossing”) on “Raoul,” a drama series about the internationally renowned Swedish diplomate Raoul Wallenberg, who saved thousands of Jewish people during World War II.

The six-part series is based on Carl-Johan Vallgren’s August Prize-winning biography “Raoul Wallenberg: The Biography.” Jesper Harrie (“Bonus Family”), Måns Herngren (“Solsidan,” “Bonus Family”) and Vallgren co-created and penned “Raoul.” The period drama will start shooting next year with Herngren directing. Beta Film is handling international sales on the historical series.

More from Variety

Wallenberg was born into the powerful Swedish Wallenberg family but was never included in the family’s business empire. Perceived as a carefree and socially gifted man, he showed tremendous courage and compassion in 1944, when he was given the rescue mission to protect Jewish people in Nazi-occupied Hungary. Within a few months, he was able to save tens of thousands through unconventional methods. He hoped he would find a position within the Wallenberg Empire if he succeeded, but at the end of the war he was arrested by Soviet authorities and disappeared.

“The story of Raoul shows what we can achieve when we follow our compassion and belief that all men are created equal,” Harrie, Herngren and Vallgren said in a group statement. “But Raoul, who refused to abandon his fellowmen, was himself abandoned by his country and by the Wallenberg family. This gives more dramatic dimensions to the story.”

Susann Billberg, head of TV drama at SF Studios, said the project brings “together some of Sweden’s greatest talents.”

Story continues

“SF Studios has an ambition to tell captivating stories that affect a wide audience. This story about Raoul Wallenberg is always important to be reminded of and must never be forgotten,” said Billberg.

Anna Croneman, head of Drama at SVT, said “Raoul” tells an “incredibly strong story about humanity.”

“But most of all, it is a story about how an individual, with great civil courage, could mean so much to the fate of so many people. What can be more relevant today than to tell just that?,” added Croneman.

“Raoul” is produced by Tobias Åström at SF Studios and is co-produced by SVT and Harrie, Herngren and Vallgren, in collaboration with Beta Film. The series is being developed with the support of the Creative Europe MEDIA programme of the European Union.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.