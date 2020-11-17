Ranvir Singh speaks out on rumours of 'Strictly' romance with Giovanni Pernice

Ranvir Singh has admitted dancing with Giovanni Pernice can be very intimate. (BBC)

Ranvir Singh has laughed off rumours of romance between her and Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice, but admitted dancing with him feels very “intimate”.

TheGood Morning Britain newsreader - who is a single mother to eight-year-old son Tushaan - said following her split from her husband, signing up to the BBC dance show felt like a her life was suddenly falling into place.

Singh, 43, told OK! magazine: “Sometimes in life, you feel like you’re going against the tide somehow. You’re trying to get things done and nothing goes the way you want it. And then out of nowhere, something changes and it all works out.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing favourite in shock dance off

Ranvir and Giovanni's sizzling chemistry on the Strictly dance floor has set tongues wagging. (BBC)

But she insisted: “If I got hit by the curse, it would be a bloody miracle! Oh my God, that would be hilarious. Do you know most of the dancers were born in 1990 or something? I’m old enough to be their mother! It’s very optimistic and complimentary that anyone would think I would be struck by the curse.”

However, Singh admitted that 30-year-old Italian professional dancer Pernice was always “sizzling” and dancing with him was all about being romantic.

She said: “It doesn’t matter whether I’m in the room or not, he’s sizzling away! The dances are all about being romantic and, of course, we have to make them convincing.

“[Head judge] Shirley Ballas pointed out that when you’re doing ballroom, you have to basically attach your ribcage to your partner while dancing.

“That’s very intimate, isn’t it? It can feel a bit awkward getting that close to someone. Then your face is right in their face, too. Oh my goodness, it’s taken a bit of getting used to because you can’t avoid it.”

Singh and Pernice topped the Strictly leaderboard with their Dreamgirls themed Foxtrot in Movie Week. But this week saw them land in the bottom three.

Read more: Strictly coronavirus precautions ‘like prison’

HRVY and Maisie Smith have insisted they are just friends. (BBC)

The GMB presenter is not the only celebrity to be swept up in romance rumours on this year’ series.

Story continues

CBBC presenter HRVY, 21, and EastEnders actor Maisie Smith, 19, have also addressed speculation they have become close on the show.

HRVY said: “I would tell you if anything was going on, trust me I would. We are just friends. Because of the whole pandemic, no one can be within [two metres] of each other. But we are just friends, we are just dancing but she is a very lovely girl.”

Watch: Anton Du Beke make his debut as a Strictly judge