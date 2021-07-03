Ranveer Singh Set to Make his TV Debut with Colors’ Quiz Show The Big Picture

Ranveer Singh is all set to make his television debut with Colors. He will be seen hosting a a visual based quiz show, The Big Picture, produced by Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment B.V.

The Big Picture will be a test of visual memory and knowledge. The contestants will have to correctly answer 12 visual-based questions, with the assistance of three lifelines. The participants stand a chance to win a huge cash prizes. The format of the show also allows viewers to play the game from the comfort of their homes.

Expressing excitement about his small screen debut, Ranveer Singh said in a statement, “In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything – it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India."

""Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors’ The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me.”" - Ranveer Singh, Actor

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said in a statement, “Breaking new boundaries of entertainment, we are extremely excited to announce one of the biggest and differentiated quiz shows – The Big Picture."

Talking about Ranveer Singh, Nina said, "He is a maverick youth icon, who has carved a niche through sheer hard work and excellence in his craft. His youth appeal makes him an instant fit for the show, and we are certain that his exuberance and charm will captivate the people of India.”

The first teaser of the show is to be aired on Colors at 6:45 PM today.

