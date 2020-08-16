Ranveer Singh Recalls Shooting with MS Dhoni as Assistant Director

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday announced his retirement in an Instagram post. Dhoni posted a video montage with pictures at different points of his career along with a caption: "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired (sic)."

The two-time World Cup winning skipper didn't give details of the development as to whether he is retiring from the game entirely or if he is only bowing out from international cricket.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages continued to pour in for Mahi from the cricketing world and his fans in general. Ranveer Singh also posted throwback pictures with MSD as the latter announced his retirement. The Gully Boy actor recalled the time he worked as an Assistant Director while the former Indian skipper was shooting for a commercial in 2007-08 and they met on the ad film sets.

About the gig, Ranveer wrote, "I was overworked and underpaid, but I didn’t care- I just wanted to be in His presence. I was even injured at the time, but I worked through the pain in the hope that as a reward for my sincere efforts, I would be granted a chance to briefly meet MSD and maybe get a photo with him."

In other two pictures, Ranveer can be seen fan-boying over Mahi. Take a look at the emotional post shared by Ranveer for MSD.

Ranveer will next be seen in cricket film '83 where he will play the role of Kapil Dev.