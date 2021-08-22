Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Step Out for Ranveer's Mom's Birthday
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted today along with their parents in Mumbai's Worli suburb. The celebrity couple were reportedly celebrating Ranveer's mom's birthday at a restaurant. Besides Ranveer and Deepika, their parents - Prakash and Ujjala Padukone and Jagjit Singh and Anju Bhavnani were also present. Deepika and Ranveer took out some time to pose for photographers who had gathered to capture their images. Ranveer also posed with his mom.
