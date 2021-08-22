Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Step Out for Ranveer's Mom's Birthday

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone.</p></div>

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ranveer Singh seeing off Deepika Padukone.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Deepika's parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone. </p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ranveer's parents Jagjit Singh and Anju Bhavnani.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Deepika Padukone.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ranveer Singh.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ranveer Singh with his mother.</p></div>

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted today along with their parents in Mumbai's Worli suburb. The celebrity couple were reportedly celebrating Ranveer's mom's birthday at a restaurant. Besides Ranveer and Deepika, their parents - Prakash and Ujjala Padukone and Jagjit Singh and Anju Bhavnani were also present. Deepika and Ranveer took out some time to pose for photographers who had gathered to capture their images. Ranveer also posed with his mom.

