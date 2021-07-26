'Ranveer in '83': Twitter Reacts to Aussie Swimming Coach's Celebration

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus defeated American swimmer Katie Ledecky to bag the gold medal in the women's 400m freestyle event on Monday at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Post the victory, the swimmer celebrated with a smile but her coach's celebration became one of the talking points on social media. There was a plethora of reactions that followed Dean Boxall's celebration, including memes and cheeky captions.

Ariarne Titmus is the new Olympic champion in women’s 400 free with the 2nd fastest all-time performance. What a swim! pic.twitter.com/T7XEymGA3Z — Swimming Stats (@SwimmingStats) July 26, 2021

Boxall's celebration started by removing the mask, a series of roars and a fist-pump that exhibited his feelings. Here is a glance through some of the best reactions on Twitter.

Ariarne Titmus’s coach after she beat Katie Ledecky in the 400m free #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/7vypTbv1sZ — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) July 26, 2021

I have rarely been so convinced that something was about to become a meme as when I saw Ariarne Titmus’s coach do this. pic.twitter.com/Q8bQ5KMnuN — somepoems (@somepoems) July 26, 2021

Ranveer Singh at the end of '83pic.twitter.com/RIeRjg9WVR — TheFilmyFunda (@funda_filmy) July 26, 2021

Emotions in Sports, always will be the best love story ever known to mankind!! https://t.co/XKbDCieTkT — Pratik (@Pratik9T) July 26, 2021

I met him in person over a few weeks in Phuket when his swim club were traininy there in 2019 (along with Titmus) and he is honestly the most genuine, passionate guy you’d ever meet! An absolute legend who compliments Titmus and a perfect duo. Don’t change Dean!!! — Sophie Smith (@sophieELsmith) July 26, 2021

The passion that sports brings out. There is nothing wrong at all in his behaviour. No one apart from those close to swimmers know the hours that they and their coaches and families put in so to let it all out is natural! — Lou Sticca (@Lou_Sticca) July 26, 2021

Hahaha

She's like... Okay bhaiya, please, control bhaiya — Suprita Das (@MissDasTweets) July 26, 2021

When you get a slot on CoWIN https://t.co/N4XCTYipiA — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) July 26, 2021

Later in the day, Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash will be in action at 3:51 PM IST in the men's 200m butterfly category.

. Read more on Sports by The Quint.'Ranveer in '83': Twitter Reacts to Aussie Swimming Coach's CelebrationGeeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh Share Glimpse of Newborn Son, Reveal Name . Read more on Sports by The Quint.