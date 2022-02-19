Rantanen, Newhook lead NHL-best Avalanche past Sabres, 5-3

·3 min read
In this article:
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored a goal and assisted on Alex Newhook’s tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday.

Nathan MacKinnon also had a goal and an assist, J.T. Compher and Nazem Kadri scored the other goals, and Colorado extended its season-best road win streak to seven. With consecutive wins to open a four-game trip, the Avalanche improved to 8-0-1 in their past nine road games and 24-2-2 overall since Dec. 6.

Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves to earn a point in his 18th consecutive decision (16-0-2), prolonging a franchise record.

Tage Thompson netted his first hat trick for the Sabres, who have lost two in a row and fell to 8-14-4 at home. Jeff Skinner had two assists and Dustin Tokarski stopped 31 shots.

Rantanen set up Newhook in the slot for the go-ahead goal. It was Newhook’s 11th, coming on a rush after Erik Johnson knocked down Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin behind the Avalanche net.

The sequence drew boos from the crowd as Dahlin was slow to get up from the ice before going to the dressing room. The All-Star defenseman returned later in the period and delivered a big hit to Colorado’s Andre Burakovsky.

Rantanen scored his 26th in the empty net with 52 seconds left in the game.

Fans tossed their hats on the ice for the first time in Buffalo this season after Thompson tied it up on a wrist shot from the high slot with 7:06 left in the second period. Kuemper stopped Skinner on a breakaway shortly before Mattias Samuelsson set up Thompson for his 19th goal.

The Avalanche scored three times within 10 minutes during a frenetic first period, and had quick responses to a pair of Sabres goals.

After Skinner set up Thompson 2:50 into the game to break Kuemper’s shutout streak at 146 minutes, 56 seconds, Cal Makar fed MacKinnon for his 11th goal 35 seconds later.

Compher scored the second goal for Colorado, his eighth, on a strong drive to the net with 8:42 to go in the first. Kadri’s 21st gave the Avalanche a 3-2 lead just 20 seconds after Skinner connected with Thompson again with 7:18 left in the period.

NOTES

Avalanche: Improved to 22-0-0 when leading after the first period. ... Makar’s assist gave him 50 points in 45 games, matching the third-year defenseman’s career-high total set in 57 rookie appearances. ... D Ryan Murray replaced Kurtis MacDermid in the lineup after he was a healthy scratch in the previous three games.

Sabres: F Casey Mittelstadt returned to play in his eighth game of the season after missing five with an upper-body injury. ... Samuelsson returned to the lineup in place of Robert Hagg and recorded his first point in 12 games. Buffalo has been rotating its seven healthy defensemen. ... Skinner scored four times in a 5-3 win at Montreal on Sunday for the team’s first hat trick of the season.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At Boston on Monday.

Sabres: At Columbus on Sunday to begin a five-game trip.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Jonah Bronstein, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

