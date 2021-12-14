Ransomware attack on Kronos could disrupt how companies pay, manage employees for weeks

If your company uses Kronos, you might not be able to use it to clock in and out of work – for a few weeks.

HR management company Ultimate Kronos Group has been hit by a ransomware attack that's hobbling its clients access to processing payroll, handling time sheets and managing their workforce.

Also hit by the attack is Kronos Workforce Central, which contains a suite of workforce management solutions for time and attendance, absence management, scheduling and more. The Kronos Workforce Central tools were created specifically for industries to help manage their entire workforce on a cloud platform.

For now, Kronos recommends its clients look into alternatives for workforce management while it navigates this situation.

►Time Person of the Year: 'Richest example of a massive shift in our society': Elon Musk is Time magazine's Person of the Year

►PS5 restock?: How to find a PS5 or Xbox Series X, from the consumers who snagged one

High profile clients using Kronos systems include Tesla, Puma and the YMCA.

Kronos first became aware of unusual activity on Kronos Private Cloud on Saturday evening. The company wrote in a blog post on Sunday that it was likely the issue may require several weeks to resolve. Kronos so far has not released a restoration time.

Other services impacted by the hack include Healthcare Extensions, UKG TeleStaff and Banking Scheduling Solutions, according to a post by Bob Hughes, executive vice president at UKG.

At this time, Kronos is not aware of an impact to UKG Pro, UKG Ready, UKG Dimensions or any other UKG products or solutions, which are housed in separate environments and not in the Kronos Private Cloud.

The company plans to issue another update in the next 24 hours.

Michelle Shen is a Money & Tech Digital Reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her @michelle_shen10 on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kronos ransomware attack 2021: Outage may impact HR systems for weeks