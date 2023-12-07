Ransom calls, texts lead DeSoto police to seek help finding missing 27-year-old woman

The family of an Arlington woman last seen in DeSoto has been receiving texts suggesting she’s being held for ransom, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported Thursday.

Amber Garcia, 27, has been missing for a week. She was last seen when DeSoto police briefly took her into custody Dec. 1 for a misdemeanor, then released her later that same day, WFAA reported.

Her mother started getting phone calls and texts on Dec. 3, suggesting that Garcia was being held for ransom.

Garcia, who is Hispanic, stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds. Anybody with information on Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to call DeSoto police at 972-223-6111 or call 911.

