Ranks of 'The Few' bolstered 83 years after the Battle of Britain

The ranks of ‘The Few’ are to be bolstered 83 years after the Battle of Britain as a fighter ace has been acknowledged as taking part for the first time.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Keith Park helped mastermind the RAF’s epic defence of London and the south east from the relentless Luftwaffe assault in the summer of 1940.

Sir Keith, a New Zealander who was played by Trevor Howard in the acclaimed 1969 film The Battle of Britain, was not previously counted as a member of ‘The Few’ as he was not thought to have taken part in any qualifying sorties during the recognised dates of the battle.

After analysing his logbooks, however, historian Dilip Sarkar has discovered Sir Keith flew twice on operational sorties during the Battle of Britain.

On July 10, 1940, the then 48-year-old flew in a convoy in a Hurricane over the Kent coast, then two days later he flew to RAF Kenley, south London, to meet the Prime Minister Winston Churchill and escort him to RAF Northolt.

Mr Sarkar alerted the British Air Historical Branch which has agreed Sir Keith is a legitimate recipient of the Battle of Britain clasp — the award given to air crew members on fighter aircraft who took part in the Battle of Britain.

He is therefore officially recognised as a member of ‘The Few’ and his name will now be added to the Battle of Britain Memorial Wall at Capel-le Ferne, near Folkestone, Kent, which already houses a bust of Sir Keith.

About 3,000 air crew took part in the Battle of Britain which spanned from July to October 1940. Had they not repelled the Luftwaffe, Adolf Hitler would have attempted to invade Britain.

Winston Churchill famously said of their wartime contribution: “Never was so much owed by so many to so few.”

Sir Keith’s great nephews, Stephen and Brian Park, were thrilled that he had finally received this recognition. “We are, of course, delighted that our old Uncle Keith has now been formally acknowledged as being one of The Few,” they said.

“While we appreciate that recognition of his vital role during the Battle of Britain secures his place in history anyway, that wasn’t always a certain thing.

“So, we are very grateful to Dilip Sarkar for alerting the Air Historical Branch to the evidence of why he qualified as one of The Few.

“We think this matters. When those of us who knew Keith Park personally are no longer around, all that’s left of certainty is his record of service, which speaks for itself to future generations.”

Fighter ace crucial to winning the Battle of Britain

Sir Keith fought at Gallipoli with the New Zealand Expeditionary Force in World War One before joining the Royal Flying Corps and becoming a fighter ace, the term given to military aviators credited with shooting down five or more enemy aircraft during aerial combat.

Mr Sarkar was provided with a copy of Sir Keith’s logbooks by the Air Force Museum of New Zealand in Christchurch.

He said: “Keith Park has been a hero of mine since watching the 1969 film Battle of Britain, aged eight, and having since spent a lifetime researching and writing about the 1940 aerial conflict, suffice it to say the satisfaction felt at having proved him to be one of The Few is immense.

“He commanded 11 Group which protected London and the south east of England and they bore the brunt of the battle.

“Air Chief Marshal Sir Hugh Dowding and Air Vice-Marshal Park worked hand in glove during the Battle of Britain.

“Dowding was the strategist while Park fought the tactical battle. Without him, I don’t think we would have won the Battle of Britain because he understood fighter tactics perfectly and the systems of air defence.

“He was an incredible character who won a Military Cross at Gallipoli and was a World War One fighter ace.

“Being able to add him to the ranks of ‘The Few’ is an extraordinary moment.”

Sir Keith returned to his native New Zealand after the Second World War and served as a city councillor in Auckland. He died aged 82 in 1975.

Group Captain Patrick Tootal, Honorary Secretary of the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust, which maintains the memorial, said: “The Trust, in conjunction with the Air Historical Branch, stringently maintains the criteria for entitlement and the evidence provided has shown that Sir Keith completed two operational flights in a fighter aircraft within the defined period of the Battle.

“Sir Keith Park’s name, therefore, will be added to the database and appear on the Memorial Wall in due course.”