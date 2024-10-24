Advertisement

New rankings released: Top 25 high school football teams in the Carolinas

langston wertz jr.
·2 min read

This week, the Carolinas Top 25 high school football poll welcomes two new teams.

The poll, put out by McClatchy media companies in North and South Carolina, ranks the top 25 teams in both states, regardless of classification. The poll appears weekly throughout the regular season.

Two S.C. teams join the rankings this week: Simpsonville’s Hillcrest High School and Anderson’s T.L. Hanna.

Hillcrest has won two games in a row and is 6-1 heading into Friday’s home game with Woodmont (2-5). T.L. Hanna is 5-2 and has won three in a row. The Yellow Jackets will play Greenville (1-6) at home Saturday.

This week’s rankings

Rank

School

State

Hometown

Record

LW.

1

Weddington

NC

Weddington

(7-0)

1

2

Dutch Fork

SC

Irmo

(7-0)

2

3

Northwestern

SC

Rock Hill

(9-0)

3

4

Grimsley

NC

Greensboro

(8-0)

4

5

Hough

NC

Cornelius

(7-1)

5

6

Gaffney

SC

Gaffney

(6-0)

6

7

Summerville

SC

Summerville

(8-0)

8

8

Irmo

SC

Irmo

(8-0)

9

9

East Forsyth

NC

Kernersville

(8-0)

10

10

Westside

SC

Anderson

(6-0)

11

11

Rolesville

NC

Rolesville

(7-1)

12

12

Sumter

SC

Sumter

(8-0)

14

13

Hickory

NC

Hickory

(8-0)

15

14

Dudley

NC

Greensboro

(8-0)

16

15

Cardinal Gibbons

NC

Raleigh

(6-1)

18

16

Spartanburg

SC

Spartanburg

(5-1)

24

17

Daniel

SC

Central

(5-1)

19

18

Seventy-First

NC

Fayetteville

(8-0)

20

19

South Pointe

SC

Rock Hill

(6-2)

21

20

Mallard Creek

NC

Charlotte

(6-2)

13

21

Mount Tabor

NC

Winston-Salem

(6-2)

22

22

Providence Day

NC

Charlotte

(6-2)

7

23

Hillcrest

SC

Simpsonville

(5-1)

NR

24

J.L. Mann

SC

Greenville

(5-2)

17

25

T.L. Hanna

SC

Anderson

(5-2)

NR