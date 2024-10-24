New rankings released: Top 25 high school football teams in the Carolinas

Hillcrest’s Avery Mcfadden (7) outruns Boiling Springs defense for a touchdown during a game at Hillcrest on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

This week, the Carolinas Top 25 high school football poll welcomes two new teams.

The poll, put out by McClatchy media companies in North and South Carolina, ranks the top 25 teams in both states, regardless of classification. The poll appears weekly throughout the regular season.

Two S.C. teams join the rankings this week: Simpsonville’s Hillcrest High School and Anderson’s T.L. Hanna.

Hillcrest has won two games in a row and is 6-1 heading into Friday’s home game with Woodmont (2-5). T.L. Hanna is 5-2 and has won three in a row. The Yellow Jackets will play Greenville (1-6) at home Saturday.

This week’s rankings