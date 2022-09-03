Ranking USC’s 2022 football games ... by ticket price

Williams-Brice Stadium seats more than 77,000 people, with most fans taking a closer look at ticket prices before committing to watch the Gamecocks live.

South Carolina’s games in 2022 — at home and on the road — vary in notoriety. Some rivalry games are on deck, with other annual dates such as homecoming and family weekend on the schedule.

Want to buy a ticket? Each game varies both in base values and resale prices, with the latter greatly affected by supply and demand.

We’ll take a look here at the lowest prices for the face value of a regular ticket as sold by the home school for each game. In the case of Williams-Brice Stadium, face value typically represents an upper bowl seat.

Here is the order of games on USC’s schedule, from least to most expensive according to base prices:.

Sept. 10: at Arkansas, $30

Tickets for South Carolina’s matchup against the SEC West Razorbacks start at $30 for an “upper level corner” seat, making it the cheapest game on the Gamecocks’ schedule. Most seats in the upper deck at Reynolds Razorback Stadium are $55 each. Tickets on the resale market are available for as low as $9, but most are in the $100 to $200 range in the upper level. USC last played Arkansas in 2017, with the Gamecocks winning 48-22.

Sept. 3: vs. Georgia State, $40

The Gamecocks’ season opener comes against Georgia State of the Sun Belt Conference, and will kick off at night. It’s one of three nonconference home games. The game was officially announced as a sellout. Resale tickets via Ticketmaster Exchange are available for between $80 and $300.

Oct. 1: vs. South Carolina State, $40

The South Carolina State Bulldogs will visit the Gamecocks before USC’s conference schedule ramps up. Resale tickets are as low as $23 on SeatGeek.

Nov. 5: at Vanderbilt, $40

USC’s game against the Commodores comes on the road in Nashville this season, with standard pricing beginning at $40. South Carolina has defeated Vanderbilt 13 consecutive times.

Oct. 8: at Kentucky, $45

After three straight home games, South Carolina hits the road to play the Wildcats. This will be the first time the teams meet since the coach Mark Stoops’ “culture vs. climate” commentary, which both coaches have since addressed. Resale prices start at $49 on SeatGeek, and go as high as $699 online in an elevated seat behind the home bench, but not quite in the upper level.

Sept. 24: vs. Charlotte, $50

USC’s family weekend game comes against the Charlotte 49ers. Prices come on the cheaper end of the team’s home games, with the most expensive resale ticket prices as low as $35.

Nov. 12: at Florida, $50

The Gamecocks have a 2022 road trip against Florida. The game has a few tickets going for more than $1,000 on resale behind the Florida bench. The series has been evenly matched in recent years, as South Carolina is 4-5 in its last nine matchups against the Gators. More than 1,000 face value tickets are still available.

Oct. 22: vs. Texas A&M, $70

South Carolina’s home game vs. the Aggies is also Teacher Appreciation Day, with some tickets being sold at a discounted price of $30. There are a limited number of discounted tickets currently available, and the standard price will return to $70 when they run out. USC is 0-8 all-time against Texas A&M.

Oct. 29: vs. Missouri, $70

Tickets for the Gamecocks’ homecoming game against Missouri can be found on resale as cheap as $25, though the standard face value prices start at $70 through Ticketmaster. The Tigers have defeated South Carolina in each of the last three matchups.

Nov. 19: vs. Tennessee, $75

The team’s home finale against Tennessee is the team’s second most expensive in Williams-Brice Stadium. A pair of tickets on resale come in above $600 in Section 106 behind the Gamecock sideline and with Horsehoe Club access. South Carolina last beat the Volunteers in 2018, and have lost to Tennessee in each of the last three tries.

Sept. 17: vs. Georgia, $110

South Carolina’s noon matchup against Georgia is the most expensive home game. The lowest base price ticket through the university comes in at $110, but it’s currently only available as part of a season ticket package. Tickets on resale are as low as $75 on SeatGeek and start at $94 on Ticketmaster Exchange. Many tickets are being sold in the $400 to $600 range on the resale market behind both sidelines, with a few pairs above $700 per ticket. USC last beat the Bulldogs in 2019.

Nov. 26: at Clemson, $125

USC’s most expensive game this season comes against its in-state rival at the Tigers’ Memorial Stadium. The Palmetto Bowl tickets begin at $125 as sold through the university — with a few hundred seats shown as being available through Tickemaster. The resale prices start above $100 per ticket, with one reaching $1,500 in section E of the Tigers’ stadium.