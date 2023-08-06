Ranking: The Top 24 shooting guards for the 2023-24 season

The shooting guard position has seen better days, though it has seen an influx in elite, potential-laden talent over recent years.

Still, the days of Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade roaming the perimeter are long gone.

As we continue our preview series ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, today, we are going to take a look at who we believe will be the Top 24 shooting guards for the upcoming campaign.

The top of this list does have various All-NBA-level players while outside of the top guys, there are various interesting – and young – players.

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

An outside shooting specialist, Gary Trent Jr. actually had a down year as a three-point marksman last season, hitting just 36.9 percent of his outside looks on the season, a bottom-20 mark among players to attempt at least 400 threes in 2022-23. Trent Jr. was an elite pickpocket on the hardwood, though, swiping 1.6 steals nightly, the 11th-best mark in the NBA on the campaign. Trent Jr. could have a bounce-back season in 2023-24, as the fact he’s entering the final year of his contract could add even more motivation for the former Duke Blue Devil. A Toronto Raptors team that is coming off missing the playoffs last season – and lost Fred VanVleet in free agency – is going to hope so, at least.

2022-23 stats: 17.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.6 spg, 43.3 FG% in 66 games

2023-24 salary: $18,560,000 (projected 85th overall in salary)

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Luguentz Dort makes up for his offensive inefficiency by being a hugely impactful one-on-one defender. Dort has quick feet, great strength and a lot of toughness, and he makes it quite difficult for opposing guards to get by him. He will need to continue working on his offense, though, as he’s been so inefficient as a scorer that he has actually been a net negative for the Oklahoma City Thunder over the last two years. Over the past two campaigns, Dort has made the Thunder 0.3 points per 100 possessions worse during his time on the floor.

2022-23 stats: 13.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.0 spg, 38.8 FG% in 74 games

2023-24 salary: $15,277,778 (projected 107th overall in salary)

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

After hitting 39.4 percent of his threes over the previous two seasons, Malik Monk regressed in that area in 2022-23, knocking down a rather mundane 35.9 percent of his attempts from three. Even so, his bench scoring was vital for what was a very good Sacramento Kings team last season, one that made it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2005-06. Monk also really upped his game in the postseason, averaging 19.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in a seven-game defeat to the Golden State Warriors, including outings of 32 points and 28 points that pushed Sacramento to the verge of eliminating the then-defending NBA champions in round one.

2022-23 stats: 13.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.9 apg, 0.6 spg, 44.8 FG% in 77 games

2023-24 salary: $9,945,830 (projected 157th overall in salary)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Whereas Monk was a bench piece for Sacramento last year, the starter at the 2-guard position was Kevin Huerter, who had just arrived the offseason prior from the Atlanta Hawks. Huerter had a great regular season, averaging over 15 points nightly on quite tidy shooting marks: 48.5 percent from the floor and 40.2 percent from three. However, while Monk elevated his game in the playoffs, Huerter did the opposite, scoring 9.1 points per contest in the seven-game defeat to the Warriors while going ice cold from three, hitting just eight of his 39 three-point looks (20.5 percent) in the postseason. Sacramento will be hoping Huerter can at least his match 2022-23 output next year while bouncing back when the postseason rolls around.

2022-23 stats: 15.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.1 spg, 48.5 FG% in 75 games

2023-24 salary: $15,669,643 (projected 104th overall in salary)

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being known as a streaky outside shooter early on in his career, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has become elite in that respect over the past few campaigns, hitting 40.2 percent of his threes over the last four seasons. He’s also developed into a locker-room leader to go with his always-solid defense. Caldwell-Pope’s contributions to the Denver Nuggets’ 2022-23 championship were important, as his reliable shooting and occasional slashing buckets were both timely and vital. We expect more of the same from Caldwell-Pope in 2023-24, as he barely just turned 30 years old and has plenty of time left in his prime.

2022-23 stats: 10.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.5 spg, 46.2 FG% in 76 games

2023-24 salary: $14,704,938 (projected 109th overall in salary)

Harry How/Getty Images

One of the better high-volume outside shooters in the league, Norman Powell is also a slasher who can attack hard closeouts and explosively finish around the basket. He doesn’t have much of an in-between game, though, limiting his overall effectiveness as a scorer, but in today’s NBA, efficient three-point shooting is what’s most important, and Powell – a 40.7 percent outside shooter over the last two seasons – has that in spades. Powell does struggle defensively and could be a trade candidate this upcoming season, as his skill set overlaps a little too much with the team’s two stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

2022-23 stats: 17.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 0.8 spg, 47.9 FG% in 60 games

2023-24 salary: $18,000,000 (projected 90th overall in salary)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson was a full-time starter for the Utah Jazz in 2022-23 and responded by averaging a career-high 20.8 points and 4.4 assists per contest, posting one of the best overall seasons of his career. Clarkson’s stats were far from empty, too, as he made the Jazz 2.6 points per 100 possessions better during his time on the floor. Clarkson is a creative scorer whose moves are difficult to predict for defenders; his floater game is elite and he’s shifty as a ball-handler. He can also shoot threes, though he can be streaky from beyond the arc, hitting just 33.8 percent of his triples last season. Still, Clarkson is an above-average starter thanks to his scoring and underrated playmaking.

2022-23 stats: 20.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.4 apg, 0.5 spg, 44.4 FG% in 61 games

2023-24 salary: $23,487,629 (projected 62nd overall in salary)

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

New Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole had one of the most up-and-down seasons of any player in the NBA, beginning with an ugly practice scuffle with former teammate Draymond Green before he went on to up a career-high 20.4 points per game in the regular season. It ended on a sour note, though, as Poole’s playoff performance – 10.3 points on 34.1 percent shooting over 13 games – was downright abysmal, playing a part in the Warriors falling in the second round. Poole was then traded this offseason, allowing the former Michigan standout to have a fresh start in the nation’s capital. Poole, a talented, creative scorer from all three levels, should be able to put up good numbers with the Wizards following the departure of a player coming up later on this list. We’ll just have to wait and see if they are numbers impactful to winning.

2022-23 stats: 20.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 4.5 apg, 0.8 spg, 43.0 FG% in 82 games

2023-24 salary: $27,955,357 (projected 49th overall in salary)

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

We fully expect a breakout campaign from Thunder guard Jalen Williams next year, at least if his rookie season was any indication of his potential. Williams finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2022-23 and with good reason, displaying smooth midrange scoring skills, a fantastic pull-up bucket-getting package and a calmness to his game truly unbecoming of a first-year player. As a rookie, Williams ranked in the NBA’s 81st percentile as an isolation scorer, producing 1.07 points per possession on such plays, a better rate than reigning league MVP Joel Embiid. It will be fun to see how Williams progresses as a second-year player in 2023-24. Even if he maintains his level from 2022-23, he’ll still be a hugely valuable player for Oklahoma City, as he won’t even rank in the NBA’s Top 250 in player salary in 2023-24 – an absolute steal for the Thunder.

2022-23 stats: 14.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.4 spg, 52.1 FG% in 75 games

2023-24 salary: $4,558,680 (projected 253rd overall in salary)

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

An explosive three-level scorer, Anfernee Simons has serious bounce and can knock down threes from deep, even with defenders in his face. He’s still lacking in the defense and rebounding departments and could stand to look for open teammates more often but even so, the progress he’s made since his rookie season, when he averaged 3.8 points over 20 appearances for the Portland Trail Blazers, has been impressive to witness. Simons could see another bump in production next season, too, particularly if Damian Lillard does get traded this summer. Either way, Simons should be able to form an exciting partnership with 2023 No. 3 overall pick, Scoot Henderson, another athletic and impressive young guard.

2022-23 stats: 21.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 4.1 apg, 0.7 spg, 44.7 FG% in 62 games

2023-24 salary: $24,107,143 (projected 60th overall in salary)

Austin Reaves (LA Lakers)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Another young 2-guard with a whole lot of promise, Austin Reaves was extremely impressive in 2022-23, particularly in the playoffs, when he managed to up his game and prove he can help a team win when the stakes start to get higher. In the postseason, Reaves upped his averages to 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists over 16 games while shooting 44.3 percent from three and 89.5 percent from the foul stripe. That type of efficiency, if it can be maintained for an entire season, will have Reaves performing like a Top 100 player (while not being compensated like one). In fact, BPM and WS/48 already have Reaves performing at that Top 100 level, leaving us excited as to what Reaves’ 2023-24 season might look like. With his playmaking, shooting and advanced ability to draw fouls, we might be underrating Reaves here with this ranking.

2022-23 stats: 13.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, 0.5 spg, 52.9 FG% in 64 games

2023-24 salary: $12,015,150 (projected 130th overall in salary)

Klay Thompson (Golden State)

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On the other end of the spectrum as far as advanced stats go, Warriors legend Klay Thompson is rated quite poorly by those metrics (153rd in WS/48, 121st in BPM in 2022-23) but will be compensated like a Top 12 player in the NBA in 2022-23. That could be concerning for Golden State. Of course, there’s a middle ground to be had between the eye test and advanced metrics – even at his peak, Thompson was far from beloved by advanced stats – and the former Washington State standout had an overall good season last year, at least until the playoffs. Thompson shot 41.2 percent from three in 2022-23 while producing nearly 22 points nightly and providing solid defense on the less glamorous side of the floor. 2023-24 should be more of the same for Thompson: good scoring, defense and good-to-great three-point shooting.

2022-23 stats: 21.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.4 apg, 0.7 spg, 43.6 FG% in 69 games

2023-24 salary: $43,219,440 (projected 12th overall in salary)

CJ McCollum (New Orleans)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

One of this era’s best players to never make an All-Star roster (spending his entire career thus far in the West has had a part in that), CJ McCollum posted one of the worst shooting campaigns of his career in 2022-23, which raises some concern considering he’s about to enter his age-32 season. Could this be age-related regression coming on? Maybe not, because The Athletic did report that McCollum played the final seven games of the season with a torn labrum and had an injured thumb, too, something that would explain his dip in efficiency. If McCollum gets healthy for 2023-24, we should see a bounce-back campaign from the talented 2-guard, as his three-level scoring and solid playmaking make him a top-level shooting guard when not playing through serious injuries.

2022-23 stats: 20.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 5.7 apg, 0.9 spg, 43.7 FG% in 75 games

2023-24 salary: $35,802,469 (projected 27th overall in salary)

Jalen Green (Houston)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

If there’s one thing we have learned two years into Jalen Green’s career, it’s that the explosive 2-guard can score, albeit not that efficiently. Through two seasons, Green is shooting 42.0 percent from the floor and 33.8 percent from beyond the arc. He did improve his swing rating last season, going from a minus-6.7 his rookie year to minus-1.8 in 2022-23. Regardless, we’re going to judge Green in 2023-24 with a completely blank slate, hence his place in this ranking. For the first time, not only will he have an elite head coach in Ime Udoka, but he’ll also have a far better supporting cast than any he’s had so far during his time with the Houston Rockets, so we expect the best season of Green’s career in 2023-24 – not just the flashes of brilliance but consistent impactful play becoming of a former No. 2 overall pick.

2022-23 stats: 22.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.7 apg, 0.8 spg, 41.6 FG% in 76 games

2023-24 salary: $9,891,480 (projected 159th overall in salary)

Tyler Herro (Miami)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Trusted with being a full-time starter for the first time in his career in 2022-23, Tyler Herro responded by posting a solid 20/5/4 campaign but did so rather inefficiently, shooting just 37.8 percent from three. It’s also a bit damning – though unfortunate for Herro – that he got hurt 19 minutes into the 2023 playoffs, watching from the sideline as the Miami Heat marched all the way to the NBA Finals as an eight-seed without him. That was after Miami struggled for wins all season long, too, with the only major rotational difference between then and the playoffs being Herro’s presence – or lack thereof. Might Miami’s Finals run have been an example of addition by subtraction with regard to Herro? Impossible to know for sure but if the former Kentucky Wildcat doesn’t get traded as part of a potential Lillard deal, we might get a better idea next season if he’s simply better-suited to be an elite bench player rather than an every-night starter.

2022-23 stats: 20.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.2 apg, 0.8 spg, 43.9 FG% in 67 games

2023-24 salary: $27,000,000 (projected 52nd overall in salary)

Dejounte Murray (Atlanta)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Dejounte Murray‘s first season with the Atlanta Hawks had somewhat mixed results, as the one-time All-Star and former steals champion did put up solid numbers – a 20/5/6 stat line with 1.5 nightly takeaways – but his fit with Trae Young was balky at best (they’re both natural lead ball-handlers, after all), causing Murray’s impact to slide into the red. With Murray on the floor last season, the Hawks were 5.0 points per 100 possessions worse than when he was on the bench. What makes us think that was an issue of fit and not any sort of regression out of Murray is the fact that the two combined seasons prior, Murray had a swing rating of plus-5.4, so he clearly knows how to make a positive impact toward winning. Perhaps with new head coach Quin Snyder, the Murray/Young pairing will smooth itself out and Murray will be able to get back to his All-Star level. If not, we could be looking at a prime trade candidate next deadline.

2022-23 stats: 20.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 6.1 apg, 1.5 spg, 46.4 FG% in 74 games

2023-24 salary: $18,214,000 (projected 88th overall in salary)

Bradley Beal (Phoenix)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

After establishing himself as an All-Star 2-guard and even a low-level All-NBAer, Bradley Beal has seen a dip in production over the past couple of seasons, going from averaging 30.9 points between 2019-20 and 2020-21 to 23.2 points since then. Injuries have played a part in that but even Beal himself said this summer that he wants to get back to his All-Star level of play in 2023-24, his first season with the Phoenix Suns, somewhat acknowledging he hasn’t been at that level over recent campaigns. It might not be so easy for Beal to do that, though, having to share the ball with future Hall-of-Famer Kevin Durant as well as with a player coming up later in this very ranking. What’s more, Beal having to start at point guard for this Suns team when he’s not much of a ball-handler could prove tricky for the former Florida standout. Hence, his position in this ranking when in past years, he probably would have been a lock for the Top 5.

2022-23 stats: 23.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 5.4 apg, 0.9 spg, 50.6 FG% in 50 games

2023-24 salary: $46,741,590 (projected 6th overall in salary)

Desmond Bane (Memphis)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

On the final year of his rookie-scale contract, the Memphis Grizzlies are set to get huge value out of 25-year-old Desmond Bane in 2023-24, who could be on his way to becoming a first-time All-Star if he continues on the upward trajectory he has been on since getting to Memphis from TCU. There is an issue of offseason toe surgery to be wary of with regard to Bane, but he recently said he expects to be ready for the start of training camp. Of course, so much is made about Bane’s backcourt partner, Ja Morant, when discussing how good Memphis has been over recent years, but Bane has quietly been excellent for the Grizzlies, too, shooting 42.5 percent from three in his three NBA seasons, expanding his game to include off-the-dribble scoring, creating plays for others and providing stingy defense. It should come as no surprise that with Bane on the floor last season, the Grizzlies were 8.6 points per 100 possessions better than when he sat. Big things could be ahead for Bane in 2023-24.

2022-23 stats: 21.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.0 spg, 47.9 FG% in 58 games

2023-24 salary: $3,845,083 (projected 278th overall in salary)

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia)

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Elite quickness, a smooth crossover and the ability to hit shots from all three levels, including against solid defending, are what makes Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey stand out. He could still improve on his playmaking and defense – he’s also a bit allergic to rebounding or fighting for loose balls – but even so, the Sixers have a potential future All-Star on their hands in the former Kentucky Wildcat. Philadelphia might need Maxey to hit that level sooner rather than later, though, as there’s a solid possibility James Harden may have played his last game in the City of Brotherly Love after demanding a trade around when free agency opened up this summer. If Harden does get dealt and the Sixers don’t get another star guard in return, Maxey could see a bump in production in 2023-24, one that could elevate him to All-Star status.

2022-23 stats: 20.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.5 apg, 0.8 spg, 48.1 FG% in 60 games

2023-24 salary: $4,343,920 (projected 259th overall in salary)

Zach LaVine (Chicago)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

After being named an All-Star back-to-back seasons, Chicago Bulls 2-guard Zach LaVine missed out on the distinction last season as his game has seemed to stymie a bit. LaVine has lost a bit of that bounce and burst that made him so special in his prime – a lot of injuries have played a part in that – flashing that elite athleticism less commonly than he used to. Still, he did just put up a 25/4/4 season on nearly 49 percent shooting last year, so, at worst, he’s still playing at a borderline All-Star level. It’s just disappointing that we have the same questions today that we’ve always had regarding LaVine: Is he an empty-numbers player or does his production translate to elite team play?

2022-23 stats: 24.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.2 apg, 0.9 spg, 48.5 FG% in 77 games

2023-24 salary: $40,064,220 (projected 16th overall in salary)

Jaylen Brown (Boston)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

An All-NBAer for the first time in his career last season (2nd Team), Jaylen Brown parlayed that honor into receiving the largest contract in NBA history this summer, one worth five years and $304 million. Whether Brown sees that entire contract through as a Boston Celtics player remains to be seen but even so, the former Cal Golden Bear earned his money by blossoming into an elite shot-maker and one of the best wing defenders in the NBA. His ball handling leaves a whole lot to be desired, however, as was exposed by Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, something Brown will have to continue to work at if he’s to reach an even higher level of player. Even as is, though, Brown has established himself as one of the best 2-guards in the NBA.

2022-23 stats: 26.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.1 spg, 49.1 FG% in 67 games

2023-24 salary: $31,830,357 (projected 41st overall in salary)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland)

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell’s first season with the Cleveland Cavaliers was fairly successful – at least for Mitchell himself – as the All-Star shooting guard earned that distinction for the fourth year in a row while making All-NBA for the first time in his career, as a 2nd Teamer. The Cavaliers overall had a good regular season, going 51-31 and making the playoffs as the East’s No. 4 seed, but were unceremoniously eliminated in five games by the New York Knicks in round one at least in part due to Mitchell’s shot-chucking style of play going cold in the postseason. Mitchell averaged 23.2 points in the playoffs but shot just 43.3 percent from the floor and 28.9 percent from three. Regardless, we’ve seen Mitchell perform far better than that before in the playoffs, so we think 2023-24 will be a good opportunity for the explosive shooting guard to bounce back once the postseason rolls around.

2022-23 stats: 28.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.5 spg, 48.4 FG% in 68 games

2023-24 salary: $33,162,030 (projected 36th overall in salary)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Probably the most exciting player on this list due to his age and production, Anthony Edwards just turned 22 years old but already posted his first All-Star campaign in 2022-23 and has a chance to reach that All-NBA strata with another year of development next campaign. Edwards is explosively athletic, can finish over just about anyone, can shoot it from all three levels and is quite strong, especially for his position. The fact Edwards exploded in the 2023 playoffs, too, averaging 31.6 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals on 48.2 percent shooting in five games against the eventual champion Nuggets leaves us very excited as to what his 2023-24 season might look like, though he’ll have to avoid the slow early-season starts that he’s had the past couple of campaigns.

2022-23 stats: 24.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.6 spg, 45.9 FG% in 79 games

2023-24 salary: $13,534,817 (projected 114th overall in salary)

Devin Booker (Phoenix)

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Still, the clear top dog at the 2-guard position heading into 2023-24 is Devin Booker, an efficient scoring machine who can drop buckets from three, from the midrange or near the basket, off the dribble or with his feet set, and one who has proven he can lead teams as far as the Finals, something he accomplished not all that long ago in 2020-21. The Suns will have a lot of expectations weighing on them next season, having Durant around from the start of the campaign this time and following the offseason addition of Beal. Will Booker or Beal be the team’s primary point guard? And how will Booker mesh playing with two other ball-dominant scorers? Those are just a couple of questions surrounding Booker into 2023-24 but they weren’t enough for us to have him anywhere but first overall in our shooting guard rankings for next season.

2022-23 stats: 27.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.0 spg, 49.4 FG% in 53 games

2023-24 salary: $36,016,200 (projected 24th overall in salary)

