a ranking of pedro pascal's best tv roles

Pedro Pascal is the man on everyone’s lips right now. The actor has had us on the edge of our seats in his role as Joel in HBO’s The Last Of Us (which we were obsessed with, BTW!), but did you know he also made an appearance in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and tonnes of other iconic TV shows?

So, from Games of Thrones to The Mandalorian and everything in between, here is our list of the Pedro Pascal’s best TV appearances to entertain you until the next time he graces our screens.

Pedro Pascal's best on screen roles

Eddie in Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1999)

Now, this is iconic. Pedro featured in Buffy the Vampire Slayer starring the one and only Sarah Michelle Gellar back in 1999. He played Eddie, a college student turned vampire and was only in one episode after being staked in the heart by Buffy.

Sarah recently shared a throwback post of the pair on the show, captioned: "When #Mother met #Father", referencing the internet's nicknames for the pair. And, Pedro’s reaction to the post was too cute!

Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones (2014)

Pedro became a household name for his role as Oberyn Martell, nicknamed the Red Viper of Dorne, in Game of Thrones.

While Pedro didn’t play a main character, he certainly stole the show with the bloodthirsty, unpredictable and violent character of Oberyn, who was no stranger to murdering whoever got in his way. His death scene was pretty gruesome, too!

Marcus Pike in The Mentalist (2014)

Pedro features in the sixth season crime series The Mentalist, where he plays an FBI agent and a love interest to one of the main characters, Teresa Lisbon. We can see why!

Javier Peña in Narcos (2015 to 2017)

One of Pedro’s most memorable roles is as DEA agent Javier Peña in crime drama, Narcos.

The Netflix show is based on the real-life story of drug lord, Pablo Escobar, and Pedro’s leading character is tasked with travelling to Colombia to track and take down Pablo. Think fast-paced shoot-outs and tonnes of drama!

The Mandalorian (2019 to now)

Pedro stars at the titular character, also known as Din Djarin, in the Disney+ Star Wars adventure. The Mandalorian and baby Yoda – otherwise known as one of the cutest creatures in the Star Wars universe – set off on adventures across the galaxy in this hit series.

Hidden behind a helmet for most of the show, Pedro has still managed to convey lots of emotion and win tonnes of fans in the process.

Joel Miller in The Last of Us (2023 to now)

We haven't stopped talking about Pedro since he played Joel Miller in The Last of Us. The post-apocalyptic zombie drama sees Pedro star alongside Bella Ramsey as they try to survive the terrifying zombie apocalypse that threatens humanity.

We're obsessed with the series and with its second season officially confirmed, you should be too!

