Ranking: The oldest NBA players to score 50-plus points in a game

LeBron James became one of the oldest players to score 50 or more points in an NBA game. His 56-point performance vs. the Golden State Warriors was one for the ages, a memorable night in a very difficult season for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here’s a list with the 20 oldest players with 50-point games, which includes legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Jamal Crawford: 39 years and 20 days

Scored 51 points vs. Mavericks in 2018-19

Michael Jordan: 38 years and 315 days

Scored 51 points vs. Hornets in 2001-02

Kobe Bryant: 37 years and 234 days

Scored 60 points vs. Jazz in 2015-16

LeBron James: 37 years and 65 days

Scored 56 points vs. Warriors in 2021-22

Alex English: 35 years and 64 days

Scored 51 points vs. Heat in 1988-89

Karl Malone: 34 years and 257 days

Scored 56 points vs. Warriors in 1997-98

Bernard King: 34 years and 92 days

Scored 50 points vs. Jazz in 1990-91

Bernard King: 34 years and 25 days

Scored 52 points vs. Nuggets in 1990-91

Rick Barry: 33 years and 362 days

Scored 55 points vs. Knicks in 1977-78

Michael Jordan: 33 years and 339 days

Scored 51 points vs. Knicks in 1996-97

LeBron James: 33 years and 323 days

Scored 51 points vs. Heat in 2018-19

Andre Miller: 33 years and 317 days

Scored 52 points vs. Mavericks in 2009-10

Michael Jordan: 33 years and 263 days

Scored 50 points vs. Heat in 1996-97

Stephen Curry: 33 years and 239 days

Scored 50 points vs. Hawks in 2021-22

Rick Barry: 33 years and 215 days

Scored 51 points vs. Sixers in 1977-78

LaMarcus Aldridge: 33 years and 175 days

Scored 56 points vs. Thunder in 2018-19

Kevin Durant: 33 years and 74 days

Scored 51 points vs. Pistons in 2021-22

Cliff Robinson: 33 years and 31 days

Scored 50 points vs. Nuggets in 1999-00

Stephen Curry: 33 years and 29 days

Scored 53 points vs. Nuggets in 2020-21

Michael Jordan: 33 years and 19 days

Scored 53 points vs. Pistons in 1995-96

