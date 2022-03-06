Ranking: The oldest NBA players to score 50-plus points in a game
LeBron James became one of the oldest players to score 50 or more points in an NBA game. His 56-point performance vs. the Golden State Warriors was one for the ages, a memorable night in a very difficult season for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Here’s a list with the 20 oldest players with 50-point games, which includes legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
Jamal Crawford: 39 years and 20 days
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Scored 51 points vs. Mavericks in 2018-19
Michael Jordan: 38 years and 315 days
(PRESTON KERES/AFP via Getty Images)
Scored 51 points vs. Hornets in 2001-02
Kobe Bryant: 37 years and 234 days
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Scored 60 points vs. Jazz in 2015-16
LeBron James: 37 years and 65 days
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Scored 56 points vs. Warriors in 2021-22
Alex English: 35 years and 64 days
Tim DeFrisco /Allsport
Scored 51 points vs. Heat in 1988-89
Karl Malone: 34 years and 257 days
(CARLO ALLEGRI/AFP via Getty Images)
Scored 56 points vs. Warriors in 1997-98
Bernard King: 34 years and 92 days
USA TODAY Sports
Scored 50 points vs. Jazz in 1990-91
Bernard King: 34 years and 25 days
(AP Photo/Edwin Remsber)
Scored 52 points vs. Nuggets in 1990-91
Rick Barry: 33 years and 362 days
(AP Photo/Jim Palmer)
Scored 55 points vs. Knicks in 1977-78
Michael Jordan: 33 years and 339 days
VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images)
Scored 51 points vs. Knicks in 1996-97
LeBron James: 33 years and 323 days
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Scored 51 points vs. Heat in 2018-19
Andre Miller: 33 years and 317 days
(AP Photo/Ralph Lauer)
Scored 52 points vs. Mavericks in 2009-10
Michael Jordan: 33 years and 263 days
Jonathan Daniel/Allsport
Scored 50 points vs. Heat in 1996-97
Stephen Curry: 33 years and 239 days
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Scored 50 points vs. Hawks in 2021-22
Rick Barry: 33 years and 215 days
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Scored 51 points vs. Sixers in 1977-78
LaMarcus Aldridge: 33 years and 175 days
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Scored 56 points vs. Thunder in 2018-19
Kevin Durant: 33 years and 74 days
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Scored 51 points vs. Pistons in 2021-22
Cliff Robinson: 33 years and 31 days
(MIKE FIALA/AFP via Getty Images)
Scored 50 points vs. Nuggets in 1999-00
Stephen Curry: 33 years and 29 days
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Scored 53 points vs. Nuggets in 2020-21
Michael Jordan: 33 years and 19 days
(VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images)
Scored 53 points vs. Pistons in 1995-96
