Ranking the NFL's best rivalries in 2019: The most heated of the hatred Change is the one constant when it comes to rivalries in the NFL. Yes, there are a handful of traditional rivalries embedded in NFL history, and those will always be considered among the feistiest in the league in any given year. However, this ranking isn't necessarily about deep-rooted history. These are the hottest, most intense NFL rivalries in 2019. Sure, some of the current best rivalries in the sport also carry historical relevance, like Packers vs. Bears, for example. But others, like Rams vs. Saints, have suddenly become must-watch matchups due to both recent history and projections for this season. And yes, even the Steelers, whose rivalries have varied over the years in terms of intensity, have a new enemy No. 1. From Sporting News NFL writers Tadd Haislop, Vinnie Iyer and Bill Bender, here is our ranking of the league's best rivalries going into the 2019 season.

1 Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans Recent games: Colts 21, Texans 7 (Jan. 5, 2019, AFC wild-card playoffs); Colts 24, Texans 21 (Dec. 9, 2018); Texans 37, Colts 34 (Sept. 30, 2018) 2019 matchups: Week 7 (Oct. 20, 2019); Week 12 (Nov. 21, 2019) Last year around this time, Colts-Texans might not have been considered a rivalry that transcends the AFC South. Then, Indy and Houston played two great games last season, including the overtime contest that left Colts coach Frank Reich answering questions about his gutsy fourth-down call in the extra period. Reich’s team avenged that loss later in the season, and then the Colts upset the Texans in Houston in the teams’ first-ever playoff meeting. Now, Indianapolis and Houston enter 2019 as two legitimate title contenders out of the AFC South. With Deshaun Watson established as a reliable quarterback to compliment a still-stingy defense, the Texans have what it takes to repeat as division champions and reach a deeper point of the playoffs. But the Colts will be in the way yet again.

2 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Recent games: Chargers 29, Chiefs 28 (Dec. 13, 2018); Chiefs 38, Chargers 28 (Sept. 9, 2018) 2019 matchups: Week 11 (Nov. 18, 2019 in Mexico); Week 17 (Dec. 29, 2019) Had things gone differently in the last four minutes of the game when these teams last met, on a Thursday night in Week 15 last season, this would not be the rivalry it is in 2019. Had the Chargers not erased a 14-point deficit in those final four minutes, capped by a game-winning 2-point conversion, their losing streak against the Chiefs would have reached 10 games. Instead, LA's epic comeback in one of the best NFL games of 2018 established this rivalry as one to watch this year, as both the Chargers and the Chiefs are returning as Super Bowl contenders and by far the best teams in the AFC West. This rivalry doesn't have the historical spice like, say, Chiefs vs. Raiders, but there’s a strong chance Chiefs vs. Chargers in Week 17 this year could decide the division, and maybe even a top seed in the AFC playoffs.

3 Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints Recent games: Rams 26, Saints 23 (Jan. 20, 2019, NFC championship game); Saints 45, Rams 35 (Nov. 4, 2018) 2019 matchups: Week 2 (Sept. 15, 2019) This matchup would not have cracked the list had the NFL schedule gods not blessed us with another Rams-Saints meeting in 2019 thanks to the divisional rotation. In Week 2 this year, the Saints will have their chance at revenge after the non-call heard around the world kept them out of last season's Super Bowl. This isn't all about that NFC title game controversy, though. The Saints and Rams gave us one of the most entertaining games of last season with their Superdome shootout in Week 9. LA and New Orleans both enter 2019 as strong contenders to get back to the NFC championship, so this year's matchup in California will carry as much weight as an early-season game can.

4 Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings Recent games: Vikings 24, Packers 17 (Nov. 25, 2018); Packers 29, Vikings 29 (Sept. 16, 2018) 2019 matchups: Week 2 (Sept. 15, 2019); Week 16 (Dec. 23, 2019) Chicago has butted its way into things atop the NFC North after Green Bay and Minnesota spent a few years trading punches as division champs, but the Packers and Vikings still hate each other. After their pesky tie in Week 2 last season, Minnesota's win in Week 12 was the second-to-last straw that broke the back that was Mike McCarthy’s tenure as Packers coach. The Packers are back with a new coaching staff and a fresh approach, and the Vikings are just a couple years removed from a run to the NFC title game. Both of these teams expect to contend in 2019, but each knows the other will be a significant barrier to success. Don't expect this rivalry to cool down anytime soon.

5 Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Recent games: Steelers 23, Ravens 16 (Nov. 4, 2018); Ravens 26, Steelers 14 (Sept. 30, 2018) 2019 matchups: Week 5 (Oct. 6, 2019); Week 17 (Dec. 29, 2019) These teams haven’t met in the postseason since 2015, but Steelers-Ravens is one of those rivalries that doesn’t need the sparkle associated with the NFL playoffs in order to shine. Since that playoff game four years ago, which the Ravens won, these teams are an even 4-4, including a 1-1 split last year. Due in part to the continuity of both franchises, Pittsburgh-Baltimore remains one of the nastiest rivalries in the league. With all due respect to the Browns, the Steelers and Ravens have been the kings of the division for a few years. Both Baltimore and Pittsburgh have some question marks entering the season, but at this point, there’s little reason to believe their Week 17 matchup won’t have a chance to decide the division.

6 New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs Recent games: Patriots 37, Chiefs 31 (Jan. 20, 2019, AFC championship game); Patriots 43, Chiefs 40 (Oct. 14, 2018) 2019 matchups: Week 14 (Dec. 8, 2019) This matchup already was considered a dandy thanks to the series of entertaining, competitive games — including one of the 2018 NFL season’s most exciting games on a Sunday night in Week 6 — that led to last year's AFC championship game. Then that OT thriller, complete with its fair share of controversy, turned Patriots vs. Chiefs into a full-fledged rivalry. This is another example of a rivalry getting a significant boost simply because the two teams will play each other in 2019. We know about the game in New England in Week 14, but there’s a strong chance these teams could have another postseason meeting soon. The whole Patrick-Mahomes-taking-the-torch-from-Tom-Brady thing only adds to the allure.

7 New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Recent games: Saints 43, Falcons 37 (Sept. 23, 2018); Saints 31, Falcons 17 (Nov. 22, 2018) 2019 matchups: Week 10 (Nov. 10, 2019); Week 13 (Nov. 28, 2019) The hatred for each other is so deeply embedded in these two fan bases that Saints-Falcons might have cracked the list even if neither team was considered a contender. But both are, meaning this NFC South rivalry remains among the best in the NFL. New Orleans swept Atlanta last year, taking the first meeting in an overtime thriller and then beating the injury-riddled Falcons on Thanksgiving night. They’ll play on Thanksgiving again this season, which is a great night cap for such an iconic football day, but it’s a shame these two teams won't meet in Week 17 with a game that would have a chance to decide the division.

8 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Recent games: Browns 21, Steelers 21 (Sept. 9, 2018); Steelers 33, Browns 18 (Oct. 28, 2018) 2019 matchups: Week 11 (Nov. 14, 2019); Week 13 (Dec. 1, 2019) Welcome to 2019, when the Browns are taken seriously enough to be included on a list like this. With all due respect to the Steelers-Ravens rivalry, Cleveland’s arrival as an AFC North contender, combined with its deeply embedded hatred for Pittsburgh, means this rivalry is arguably as hot as any in the NFL. Granted, the Browns still have not beaten the Steelers since 2014 (they came close with the season-opening tie last year), and Cleveland still needs to prove itself on the field after an offseason of improvement on paper. But there is no team the Browns want to beat more than the Steelers, and even though the Ravens are still a factor, the Steelers’ games against the Browns this season might be key to their chances of getting back to the top of the division.

9 Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Recent games: Bears 24, Packers 17 (Dec. 16, 2018); Packers 24, Bears 23 (Sept. 9, 2018) 2019 matchups: Week 1 (Sept. 5, 2019); Week 15 (Dec. 15, 2019) The NFL's decision to begin its 100th season with this game — and therefore ditch its tradition of the Super Bowl winner hosting the Thursday night season-opener — should tell you all you need to know about both the current state and the historical relevance of this rivalry. And while Green Bay-Chicago has always been intense, the Bears' resurgence last season injected some life into the rivalry. Chicago's Week 15 win over Green Bay last year was its first such victory since 2015 and only its third since 2010. That win came after the Bears’ crushing Week 1 defeat thanks to Aaron Rodgers' heroics. Now, if the Packers plan on getting back to the top of the NFC North, the Bears will be in their way.