Ranking: The most organically built champions of the century

The conversation in the NBA when it comes to how to build a championship-level team often comes down to which way of doing so is better: going big in free agency or building one through the draft?

Of course, it’s not easy for teams in small markets to do the former, as top-level free agents rarely choose them. But champions can be built in the NBA through trades and certain small-market teams have done well lately in amassing draft picks and trading them for established stars. Just look at the Cleveland Cavaliers with Donovan Mitchell and the Oklahoma City Thunder with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as examples.

Today, we have decided to take a look at the most organically built NBA champions of the 21st century. To do so, we broke down the percentage of playoff minutes played by players on each champion who made their NBA debuts with said teams. That includes players drafted by each team and undrafted free-agent pickups.

What’s interesting is despite the flak the Golden State Warriors have gotten for seeming to buy their championships, three of their title-winning teams sit in the Top 4 of this list as some of the most organic champions in recent history.

Meanwhile, some of the weaker champions we’ve had in the past two decades – the 2004 Detroit Pistons, the 2006 Miami Heat and the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers, for example – were mostly made up of free-agent pickups and trades.

At the end of the day, winning a championship is difficult no matter what, with some luck and circumstance always being involved. And although free agency and trades are very important toward building a contender these days, drafting well and being savvy with your assets are also vital.

Look at the 2020 Lakers as an example. Sure, their two top players that year, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, were a free-agent pickup and trade acquisition, respectively. But the latter pickup would have been impossible if the Lakers didn’t do so well in drafting in the years before that, as L.A. draftees Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart were all part of the trade for the Lakers to land Davis.

Finally, before we get into the numbers, it’s fun to note how organically built the champions of yesteryear were. While the most organic champion of the 20th century, the 2021-22 Warriors, had 68.26 percent of their postseason minutes played by players who made their debuts with Golden State, the most organic champion ever, the 1962 Boston Celtics, had a whopping 98.76 percent of their playoff minutes played by Boston draftees.

As for the most organic NBA champion post-induction of the three-point line, that honor belongs to… the 1993 Chicago Bulls, thanks to Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant. The ’93 Bulls had 77.48 percent of their 1993 playoff minutes played by players whose first team was Chicago, a far larger number than any champion of the 21st century.

Anyway, here’s the ranking for the 21st century:

Golden State Warriors (2022)

Home-grown players: Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Juan Toscano-Anderson



Percentage of playoff minutes: 68.26 percent

Golden State Warriors (2015)

Home-grown players: Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Harrison Barnes, Festus Ezeli, James Michael McAdoo

Percentage of playoff minutes: 63.43 percent

Home-grown players: Tim Duncan, Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Tiago Splitter, Aron Baynes, Cory Joseph

Percentage of playoff minutes: 63.08 percent

Golden State Warriors (2018)

Home-grown players: Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Kevon Looney, Jordan Bell, Patrick McCaw, Damian Jones

Percentage of playoff minutes: 54.39 percent

San Antonio Spurs (2007)

Home-grown players: Tony Parker, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Fabricio Oberto, Beno Udrih

Percentage of playoff minutes: 52.58 percent

San Antonio Spurs (2003)

Home-grown players: Tony Parker, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, David Robinson

Percentage of playoff minutes: 52.45 percent

Home-grown players: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Vlatko Cancar, Zeke Nnaji

Percentage of playoff minutes: 52.03 percent

San Antonio Spurs (2005)

Home-grown players: Tony Parker, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Beno Udrih, Devin Brown, Tony Massenburg

Percentage of playoff minutes: 50.77 percent

Los Angeles Lakers (2009)

Home-grown players: Kobe Bryant, Derek Fisher, Andrew Bynum, Luke Walton, Jordan Farmar, Sasha Vujacic

Percentage of playoff minutes: 50.58 percent

Golden State Warriors (2017)

Home-grown players: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Patrick McCaw, James Michael McAdoo, Damian Jones

Percentage of organic playoff minutes: 50.16 percent

Los Angeles Lakers (2010)

Home-grown players: Kobe Bryant, Derek Fisher, Andrew Bynum, Jordan Farmar, Luke Walton, Sasha Vujacic

Percentage of playoff minutes: 49.12%

Cleveland Cavaliers (2016)

Home-grown players: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Tristan Thompson, Matthew Dellavedova

Percentage of playoff minutes: 48.79 percent

Miami Heat (2012)

Home-grown players: Dwyane Wade, Mario Chalmers, Udonis Haslem, Joel Anthony, Norris Cole, Terrel Harris, Dexter Pittman

Percentage of playoff minutes: 48.38 percent

Boston Celtics (2008)

Home-grown players: Paul Pierce,Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins, Leon Powe, Glen Davis, Tony Allen

Percentage of playoff minutes: 46.85%

Miami Heat (2013)

Home-grown players: Dwyane Wade, Mario Chalmers, Norris Cole, Udonis Haslem, Joel Anthony

Percentage of playoff minutes: 40.91 percent

Los Angeles Lakers (2002)

Home-grown players: Kobe Bryant, Derek Fisher, Devean George, Slava Medvedenko, Mark Madsen

Percentage of playoff minutes: 40.13 percent

Home-grown players: Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Jose Juan Barea

Percentage of playoff minutes: 38.70 percent

Los Angeles Lakers (2001)

Home-grown players: Kobe Bryant, Derek Fisher, Ty Lue, Mark Madsen, Devean George

Percentage of playoff minutes: 38.19 percent

Home-grown players: Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell, Malcolm Miller

Percentage of playoff minutes: 32.31 percent

Miami Heat (2006)

Home-grown players: Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem, Wayne Simien

Percentage of playoff minutes: 29.16 percent

Detroit Pistons (2004)

Home-grown players: Tayshaun Prince, Lindsey Hunter, Mehmet Okur, Darko Milicic

Percentage of playoff minutes: 23.70 percent

Los Angeles Lakers (2020)

Home-grown players: Alex Caruso, Kyle Kuzma, Talen Horton-Tucker

Percentage of playoff minutes: 23.70 percent

Home-grown players: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Elijah Bryant, Mamadi Diakite, Jordan Nwora, Sam Merrill

Percentage of playoff minutes: 18.23 percent

