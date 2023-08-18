Ranking: The highest-paid shooting guards in NBA history

Dionysis Aravantinos
·4 min read

Seven years after his final game in the NBA, Kobe Bryant remains the highest-paid shooting guard in league history. The ‘Black Mamba’ made over $328 million in a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

After Kobe, however, the following five shooting guards on the list are current NBA players… with James Harden projected to move past the L.A. legend in a few months.

Here’s the Top 20.

Kobe Bryant: $328,237,108

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images
Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

All-time earnings rank: No. 6
Highest rank: No. 1 in 2010-11
Salary that season: $24,806,250
Money per game: $209,602

James Harden: $305,039,833

All-time earnings rank: No. 8
Highest rank: No. 2 in 2016-17
Salary that season: $26,540,100
Money per game: $262,965

DeMar DeRozan: $230,005,770

All-time earnings rank: No. 26
Highest rank: No. 2 in 2016-17
Salary that season: $26,540,100
Money per game: $210,242

Klay Thompson: $226,333,321

All-time earnings rank: No. 28
Highest rank: No. 9 in 2020-21
Salary that season: $35,361,360
Money per game: $258,962

Bradley Beal: $222,827,273

All-time earnings rank: No. 29
Highest rank: No. 4 in 2022-23
Salary that season: $43,279,250
Money per game: $301,117

Jimmy Butler: $218,700,628

All-time earnings rank: No. 32
Highest rank: No. 11 in 2019-20
Salary that season: $32,742,000
Money per game: $250,516

Joe Johnson: $217,468,696

All-time earnings rank: No. 33
Highest rank: No. 2 in 2014-15
Salary that season: $23,180,790
Money per game: $155,668

Dwyane Wade: $199,499,205

All-time earnings rank: No. 37
Highest rank: No. 10 in 2015-16
Salary that season: $20,000,000
Money per game: $162,062

Vince Carter: $186,916,012

All-time earnings rank: No. 48
Highest rank: No. 2 in 2011-12
Salary that season: $21,300,000
Money per game: $114,742

Ray Allen: $184,356,410

All-time earnings rank: No. 50
Highest rank: No. 9 in 2009-10
Salary that season: $18,776,860
Money per game: $125,327

CJ McCollum: $181,313,440

All-time earnings rank: No. 51
Highest rank: No. 19 in 2017-18
Salary that season: $23,962,573
Money per game: $249,056

Eric Gordon: $178,199,742

All-time earnings rank: No. 53
Highest rank: No. 25 in 2014-15
Salary that season: $14,898,938
Money per game: $202,960

Tracy McGrady: $163,057,818

All-time earnings rank: No. 68
Highest rank: No. 1 in 2009-10
Salary that season: $23,239,562
Money per game: $165,038

Michael Finley: $138,576,839

All-time earnings rank: No. 94
Highest rank: No. 2 in 2007-08
Salary that season: $21,696,750
Money per game: $112,481

Devin Booker: $132,149,965

All-time earnings rank: No. 100
Highest rank: No. 23 in 2021-22
Salary that season: $31,650,600
Money per game: $230,628

Manu Ginobili: $129,539,615

All-time earnings rank: No. 102
Highest rank: No. 27 in 2012-13
Salary that season: $14,107,492
Money per game: $101,599

Evan Fournier: $126,999,101

All-time earnings rank: No. 106
Highest rank: No. 41 in 2016-17
Salary that season: $17,000,000
Money per game: $183,790

Zach LaVine: $124,743,797

All-time earnings rank: No. 109
Highest rank: No. 19 in 2022-23
Salary that season: $37,096,500
Money per game: $223,155

Jamal Crawford: $124,283,187

All-time earnings rank: No. 110
Highest rank: No. 56 in 2010-11
Salary that season: $10,800,000
Money per game: $88,710

JJ Redick: $118,345,008

All-time earnings rank: No. 117
Highest rank: No. 27 in 2017-18
Salary that season: $23,000,000
Money per game: $112,709

[listicle id=2235348]

[listicle id=2209205]

[listicle id=2204944]

[listicle id=2211105]

[listicle id=2221655]

[listicle id=2225721]

[listicle id=2239718]

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype