Ranking: The highest-paid shooting guards in NBA history

Seven years after his final game in the NBA, Kobe Bryant remains the highest-paid shooting guard in league history. The ‘Black Mamba’ made over $328 million in a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

After Kobe, however, the following five shooting guards on the list are current NBA players… with James Harden projected to move past the L.A. legend in a few months.

Here’s the Top 20.

Kobe Bryant: $328,237,108

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

All-time earnings rank: No. 6

Highest rank: No. 1 in 2010-11

Salary that season: $24,806,250

Money per game: $209,602

James Harden: $305,039,833

All-time earnings rank: No. 8

Highest rank: No. 2 in 2016-17

Salary that season: $26,540,100

Money per game: $262,965

All-time earnings rank: No. 26

Highest rank: No. 2 in 2016-17

Salary that season: $26,540,100

Money per game: $210,242

All-time earnings rank: No. 28

Highest rank: No. 9 in 2020-21

Salary that season: $35,361,360

Money per game: $258,962

All-time earnings rank: No. 29

Highest rank: No. 4 in 2022-23

Salary that season: $43,279,250

Money per game: $301,117

All-time earnings rank: No. 32

Highest rank: No. 11 in 2019-20

Salary that season: $32,742,000

Money per game: $250,516

Joe Johnson: $217,468,696

All-time earnings rank: No. 33

Highest rank: No. 2 in 2014-15

Salary that season: $23,180,790

Money per game: $155,668

Dwyane Wade: $199,499,205

All-time earnings rank: No. 37

Highest rank: No. 10 in 2015-16

Salary that season: $20,000,000

Money per game: $162,062

Vince Carter: $186,916,012

All-time earnings rank: No. 48

Highest rank: No. 2 in 2011-12

Salary that season: $21,300,000

Money per game: $114,742

Ray Allen: $184,356,410

All-time earnings rank: No. 50

Highest rank: No. 9 in 2009-10

Salary that season: $18,776,860

Money per game: $125,327

All-time earnings rank: No. 51

Highest rank: No. 19 in 2017-18

Salary that season: $23,962,573

Money per game: $249,056

Story continues

All-time earnings rank: No. 53

Highest rank: No. 25 in 2014-15

Salary that season: $14,898,938

Money per game: $202,960

Tracy McGrady: $163,057,818

All-time earnings rank: No. 68

Highest rank: No. 1 in 2009-10

Salary that season: $23,239,562

Money per game: $165,038

Michael Finley: $138,576,839

All-time earnings rank: No. 94

Highest rank: No. 2 in 2007-08

Salary that season: $21,696,750

Money per game: $112,481

All-time earnings rank: No. 100

Highest rank: No. 23 in 2021-22

Salary that season: $31,650,600

Money per game: $230,628

Manu Ginobili: $129,539,615

All-time earnings rank: No. 102

Highest rank: No. 27 in 2012-13

Salary that season: $14,107,492

Money per game: $101,599

All-time earnings rank: No. 106

Highest rank: No. 41 in 2016-17

Salary that season: $17,000,000

Money per game: $183,790

All-time earnings rank: No. 109

Highest rank: No. 19 in 2022-23

Salary that season: $37,096,500

Money per game: $223,155

Jamal Crawford: $124,283,187

All-time earnings rank: No. 110

Highest rank: No. 56 in 2010-11

Salary that season: $10,800,000

Money per game: $88,710

JJ Redick: $118,345,008

All-time earnings rank: No. 117

Highest rank: No. 27 in 2017-18

Salary that season: $23,000,000

Money per game: $112,709

[listicle id=2235348]

[listicle id=2209205]

[listicle id=2204944]

[listicle id=2211105]

[listicle id=2221655]

[listicle id=2225721]

[listicle id=2239718]

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype