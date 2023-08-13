Ranking: The highest-paid players in Philadelphia 76ers history

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the more aggressive spenders in recent history. In their pursuit of a championship, they’ve paid top dollar to the best players they can get. Most of the highest-paid players in their history are all current players thanks to the rising salary cap.

Here is a list of the 12 highest-paid Sixers players in franchise history.

Joel Embiid became the all-time earner in Philadelphia 76ers franchise history this season after making $33.6 million in 2022-23. The reigning MVP is set to begin the first year of his four-year, $213 million supermax extension this upcoming season. Completing that contract with the Sixers will cement his spot at the top of these rankings for years to come.

Money per game: $425,612

Highest Sixers salary: $33,616,770 in 2022-23 (No. 29 in the NBA that season)

Sixers stats: 27.2 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 3.4 apg, 50.1 FG% in 7 seasons

Tobias Harris is No. 2 on this list thanks to the five-year, $180 million contract he signed with the Sixers in 2019. He should remain high in these rankings for a long time, especially if he remains in Philadelphia for the entirety of 2023-24. He could remain even longer if he extends with the team on a team-friendly number.

Money per game: $472,737

Highest Sixers salary: $37,633,050 in 2022-23 (No. 17 in the NBA that season)

Sixers stats: 17.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.1 apg, 48.8 FG% in 5 seasons

Allen Iverson: $102,115,566

Elton Brand: $79,566,188

When Elton Brand signed with the Sixers for five years, $80 million, it felt like a move that would put them in a position to contend in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, he couldn’t regain his pre-Achilles injury form during his time in Philadelphia. He would finish his contract with them while playing for the Mavericks after the Sixers waived him with the amnesty provision in 2012.

Money per game: $302,533

Highest Sixers salary: $17,059,727 in 2011-12 (No. 14 in the NBA that season)

Sixers stats: 12.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.4 apg, 48.8 FG% in 5 seasons

Ben Simmons‘ time in Philadelphia ended in ugly fashion after he demanded a trade from the team and refused to play for them. His $78.9 million amount listed includes the prorated amount for the time he spent on the Sixers in 2021-22 prior to his trade to Brooklyn. However, the actual amount the Sixers paid him is likely lower since he forfeited money by not playing for them, and ultimately both sides settled on an undisclosed amount.

Money per game: $286,960

Highest Sixers salary: $30,559,200 in 2020-21 (No. 21 in the NBA that season)

Sixers stats: 15.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 7.7 apg, 56.0 FG% in 4 seasons

Andre Iguodala’s career in Golden State went so well that one might forget that he played some of his best basketball in Philadelphia. He made his one All-Star appearance during his final year as a Sixers when he was earning $13.5 million. His time in Philadelphia ended when they traded him, along with Nikola Vucevic, Mo Harkless, and a future first-round pick, for zero games of Andrew Bynum and the remaining three years, $19 million remaining on Jason Richardson’s contract.

Money per game: $94,888

Highest Sixers salary: $13,531,750 in 2011-12 (No. 31 in the NBA that season)

Sixers stats: 15.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.9 apg, 46.1 FG% in 8 seasons

Samuel Dalembert: $55,397,854

Samuel Dalembert was the Sixers starting center for most of the 2000s. After missing his sophomore season with a knee injury, he would go on to be one of the most available players in the league, including five seasons where he played all 82 games. That combined with his strong rebounding made him a solid value at roughly $10 million annually on his second contract with Philly.

Money per game: $95,185

Highest Sixers salary: $12,025,694 in 2009-10 (No. 42 in the NBA that season)

Sixers stats: 8.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 0.5 apg, 52.7 FG% in 8 seasons

Derrick Coleman: $47,907,800

Derrick Coleman ranks No. 8 on this list after spending six seasons with the Sixers averaging $8 million annually. He had two different stints with the team after signing with the Charlotte Hornets just to be traded back to Philadelphia after three seasons.

Money per game: $169,286

Highest Sixers salary: $9,380,000 in 2002-03 (No. 49 in the NBA that season)

Sixers stats: 13.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.1 apg, 43.1 FG% in 6 seasons

James Harden ranks No. 9 despite spending just a season and a half in Philadelphia. If he spends the 2023-24 season with the Sixers, he will jump all the way to No. 4. However, this could be as high as Harden goes in case his trade request from Philadelphia gets fulfilled.

Money per game: $602,407

Highest Sixers salary: $44,310,840 in 2021-22 (No. 2 in the NBA that season)

Sixers stats: 21.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 10.6 apg, 43.1 FG% in 2 seasons

Chris Webber: $44,180,031

The Sixers bought low on Chris Webber in 2005 as they looked to pair Allen Iverson with a co-star. They had no playoff success and the duo didn’t even make it to two years together before Iverson demanded a trade in 2006. The Sixers would buy out Webber after trading Iverson, boosting his annual game salary to nearly $400,000.

Money per game: $387,544

Highest Sixers salary: $19,125,000 in 2005-06 (No. 2 in the NBA that season)

Sixers stats: 17.9 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 3.4 apg, 42.1 FG% in 3 seasons

Aaron McKie: $42,066,350

Aaron McKie earned most of his money as a Sixer from the seven-year, $42 million deal he signed with them in 2001. While he didn’t remain in Philadelphia for the entirety of the contract, he still collected the whole amount. That’s because he was waived with the amnesty provision, allowing the Sixers to pay him while wiping his remaining salary off their cap. He earned his highest salary from them in his third season removed from the team.

Money per game: $78,482

Highest Sixers salary: $7,000,000 in 2007-08 (No. 98 in the NBA that season)

Sixers stats: 7.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.0 apg, 43.4 FG% in 8 seasons

Matt Geiger: $38,116,000

Matt Geiger earned a relatively large at the time $7.6 million annual salary with the Sixers. He played a total of 154 games with the Sixers, boosting his average salary per game to nearly $250,000. He retired four games into his fourth season with the Sixers due to arthritis in both knees, allowing him to collect $17 million without playing.

Money per game: $247,506

Highest Sixers salary: $8,768,480 in 2002-03 (No. 55 in the NBA that season)

Sixers stats: 9.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 44.7 FG% in 4 seasons

