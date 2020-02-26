Ranking every NFL quarterback drafted in the first round since 2000 The 2020 NFL Draft is drawing closer, and that means a few NFL franchises are about to bring in a quarterback with a first-round pick. A total of 56 quarterbacks have been selected in the first round since 2000, and the results have varied. A team might wind up with a bust like JaMarcus Russell (No. 1 pick) or a two-time MVP like Aaron Rodgers (No. 24 overall). Five quarterbacks joined the list last year. Now, quarterbacks such as LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert could join that list. With the NFL Combine in the spotlight, we rank those 56 quarterbacks as a reminder of what might happen with the next class:

1 JaMarcus Russell (2007-09) Drafted: Oakland (No. 1) Record: 7-18 Stats: 4,083 yards, 18 TDs, 23 INTs Why he's here: He's on the short list of biggest busts in NFL Draft history. Russell lasted through half of his ridiculous six-year, $68 million deal. Russell had only one full season under center in 2008. The fact that Oakland spent a No. 1 pick here clinches his spot.

2 Paxton Lynch (2016-present) Drafted: Denver (No. 26) Record: 1-3 Stats: 792 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INT Why he's here: Lynch never took hold of the starting job in Denver and was released after three seasons. He was a backup for Seattle entering last season. He was waived in training camp before signing with the Steelers. That's where he will start 2020.

3 Brady Quinn (2007-13) Drafted: Cleveland (No. 22) Record: 4-16 Stats: 3,043 yards, 12 TDs, 17 INTs Why he's here: Cleveland rescued Quinn from the Green Room but never really gave him a chance over three seasons. Quinn never took hold of the starting job, and he bounced around as a backup for four other teams before retiring in 2013. He is now a college football analyst for FOX Sports.

4 Jake Locker (2011-14) Drafted: Tennessee (No. 8) Record: 9-14 Stats: 4,967 yards, 27 TDs, 22 INTs Why he’s here: Locker played four seasons, but injuries derailed his career every time it got started. He showed a knack for scrambling and had some talent, but he unexpectedly decided to retire in 2014.

5 Johnny Manziel (2014-15) Drafted: Cleveland (No. 22) Record: 2-6 Stats: 1,675 yards, 7 TDs, 7 INTs Why he's here: Manziel's off-field issues trumped everything he did on the field, and the Browns let him go after two seasons. The former Heisman Trophy winner tried both the CFL and the AAF, but neither stint worked out.

6 Josh Rosen (2018-present) Drafted: Arizona (No. 10) Record: 3-13 Stats: 2,845 yards, 12 TDs, 19 INTs Why he's here: Rosen was traded to the Dolphins after his rookie season, and it's been an up-hill struggled for the former five-star prospect. He lost all three starts with Miami last season and does not appear on track for a starting job in Year 3.

7 Tim Tebow (2010-12) Drafted: Denver (No. 25) Record: 8-6 Stats: 2,422 yards, 17 TDs, 9 INTs Why he's here: Tebow was voted as the No. 1 quarterback in college football history as part of SN's 150 celebration, but he had to wait until his second NFL season to get a start. He took the Broncos on a wild, memorable playoff run capped with a walk-off win against the Steelers in the 2012 AFC wild-card game, but he became more of a gimmick player with the Jets before brief stints with New England and most-recently Philadelphia. Tebow remains a minor-league baseball player in the New York Mets organization heading into 2020.

8 EJ Manuel (2013-19) Drafted: Buffalo (No. 16) Record: 6-12 Stats: 3,767 yards, 20 TDs, 16 INTs Why he's here: Manuel started in one game last season, and he was signed by Oakland in 2017. He started in one game for the Raiders in 2018. He was on the Kansas City Chiefs' roster in 2019 before retiring that season.

9 Dwayne Haskins (2019-present) Drafted: Washington (No. 15) Record: 2-5 Stats: 1,365 yards, 7 TDs, 7 INTs Why he's here: Haskins was a record-setting quarterback at Ohio State who had seven starts as a rookie, but he took 29 sacks in nine games and struggled with his completion percentage. New coach Ron Rivera should help, but the second-year quarterback has work to do.

10 Brandon Weeden (2012-present) Drafted: Cleveland (No. 22) Record: 6-19 Stats: 6,462 yards, 31 TDs, 30 INTs Why he’s here: Like Brady Quinn and later Johnny Manziel, the Browns drafted Weeden with the No. 22 pick in the first round. Much like Quinn and Manziel, it didn’t work. Weeden started his rookie year before losing the job in Year 2. He's served as a backup at Dallas and Houston since leaving Cleveland. He is a free agent heading into the 2020 season.

11 Matt Leinart (2006-12) Drafted: Arizona (No. 10) Record: 8-10 Stats: 4,065 yards, 15 TDs, 21 INTs Why he’s here: Leinart had a 37-2 record as a starter at USC, but that didn't carry over in the NFL. He spent four seasons operating in Kurt Warner’s shadow in Arizona before stints as a backup in Houston and Oakland. He is now a college football analyst on FOX Sports.

12 Christian Ponder (2011-19) Drafted: Minnesota (No. 12) Record: 14-21-1 Stats: 6,658 yards, 38 TDs, 36 INTs Why he's here: Ponder led Minnesota to a 10-6 record and a playoff berth in 2012, but an injury prevented him from starting the wild-card game against Green Bay. Ponder was signed by San Francisco in 2016 but has not played since.

13 J.P. Losman (2004-11) Drafted: Buffalo (No. 22) Record: 10-23 Stats: 6,271 yards, 33 TDs, 34 INTs Why he’s here: Losman was a late riser in the 2004 NFL Draft, and he sat behind Drew Bledsoe as a rookie before splitting starts with Kelly Holcomb in his second year. Losman started 16 games in 2006, and the Bills finished 7-9. He never pin down a full-time starting job again.

14 Daniel Jones (2019-present) Drafted: N.Y. Giants (No. 6) Record: 3-9 Stats: 3,027 yards, 24 TDs, 12 INTs Why he's here: Jones was a surprise first-round pick for the Giants, and he took over the starting job for Eli Manning in 2019. There were ups-and-downs, but a 2:1 TD:INT ratio isn't a bad start for a young quarterback. He'll be the key piece in the transition to coach Joe Judge. Expect Jones to move up this list with experience.

15 Blaine Gabbert (2011-present) Drafted: Jacksonville (No. 10) Record: 13-35 Stats: 9,063 yards, 48 TDs, 47 INTs Why he's here: Gabbert went 5-19 in his first two seasons in Jacksonville before being relegated to backup duties and later traded to San Francisco, where he started eight games in 2015 and five games in 2016. Gabbert played with Arizona in 2017 and he started in three games with Tennessee in 2018. He remains a backup quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

16 Patrick Ramsey (2002-08) Drafted: Washington (No. 32) Record: 10-14 Stats: 5,930 yards, 35 TDs, 30 INTs Why he's here: It's almost the same story as J.P. Losman. Ramsey was a late-riser out of Tulane, but he didn't fit into Steve Spurrier's offense or Joe Gibbs' system over four seasons with the Redskins. He stuck as a backup with the Jets and Broncos over the next three seasons.

17 Kyle Boller (2003-11) Drafted: Baltimore (No. 19) Record: 20-27 Stats: 8,931 yards, 48 TDs, 54 INTs Why he's here: Boller spent his first three seasons battling Anthony Wright for the starting job, and in his lone 16-game season in 2004 compiled a 9-7 record. When the Ravens brought in Steve McNair in 2006, Boller spent the rest of his career as a backup with later stints in St. Louis and Oakland.

18 David Carr (2002-2012) Drafted: Houston (No. 1) Record: 23-56 Stats: 14,452 yards, 65 TDs, 71 INTs Why he’s here: Carr was given the impossible task of leading a new franchise, and he took an NFL-record 76 sacks as a rookie in 2002. Carr never had a winning record in five seasons as the Texans' starter, and he spent the second half of his career as a backup.

19 Joey Harrington (2002-07) Drafted: Detroit (No. 3) Record: 26-50 Stats: 14,693 yards, 79 TDs, 85 INTs Why he's here: Harrington took over a 2-14 franchise and didn’t have much around him, and he simply threw too many interceptions. He had 48 TDs and 50 interceptions through three seasons, and Detroit moved on after the fourth season. He played two seasons as a backup in Miami and Atlanta, respectively, before retiring.

20 Josh Freeman (2009-18) Drafted: Tampa Bay (No. 17) Record: 25-36 Stats: 13,873 yards, 81 TDs, 68 INTs Why he's here: Freeman looked promising in his second season when he passed for 25 TDs and six interceptions in leading the Buccaneers to a 10-6 record. That unraveled over the next two seasons, however, and he was released in 2013 after being benched. He’s played as a backup for the Vikings, Giants and Colts. Freeman played on the Montreal Alouettes practice squad in 2018 before retiring from football.

21 Kyler Murray (2019-present) Drafted: Arizona (No. 1) Record: 5-10-1 Stats: 3,722 yards, 20 TDs, 12 INTs Why he's here: Murray had ups-and-downs in his first year with Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona, but he played well enough to eliminate some concerns about his 5-10 frame. Murray rushed for 544 yards and four TDs as a rookie and figures to be a stat machine again in Year 2. There is promise with the former No. 1 pick.

22 Jason Campbell (2006-14) Drafted: Washington (No. 25) Record: 32-47 Stats: 16,771 yards, 87 TDs, 60 INTs Why he’s here: Campbell played four seasons in Washington as a starter, but his best showing was an 8-8 season in 2008. He did the backup tour in Oakland, Chicago, Cleveland and Cincinnati over the next five seasons.

23 Robert Griffin III (2012-present) Drafted: Washington (No. 2) Record: 16-25 Stats: 9,229 yards, 43 TDs, 28 INTs Why he's here: Griffin led the Redskins to the playoffs as a rookie, a season in which he passed for 3,200 yards and rushed for 815. RGIII, however, hasn't been the same since a knee injury suffered in the wild-card loss to Seattle. He bickered with coach Jay Gruden and lost the starting job to Kirk Cousins. RG3 dealt with a shouler injury in Week 1 that limited him throughout his first season with the Browns. After a year off, Griffin signed with Baltimore in 2018 and remains a backup.

24 Blake Bortles (2014-present) Drafted: Jacksonville (No. 3) Record: 24-49 Stats: 17,646 yards, 103 TDs, 75 INTs Why he’s here: Fact: Bortles led the Jaguars to the AFC championship game in 2017. The first-round QB failed to build on that momentum in 2018, however, and the Jaguars released him this offseason. He was signed by the Rams as a backup for Jared Goff.

25 Byron Leftwich (2003-12) Drafted: Jacksonville (No. 7) Record: 24-26 Stats: 10,532 yards, 58 TDs, 42 INTs Why he’s here: Leftwich struggled with injuries throughout his career with Jacksonville, but he compiled a 16-9 record as a starter from 2004-05 and helped the Jaguars reach the playoffs. Leftwich was more of a career backup, where had stints with Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay through 2012.

26 Teddy Bridgewater (2014-present) Drafted: Minnesota (No. 32) Record: 22-12 Stats: 7,652 yards, 38 TDs, 25 INTs Why he's here: The former Vikings first-round pick missed most of the last two seasons because of a gruesome leg injury, but he returned in a backup role before signing with the Jets. He improved his stock in a backup role with the Saints last season in which he finished 5-0 starter while Drew Brees was out with an injury. There is a market for Bridgewater as a starter again as a result.

27 Rex Grossman (2003-13) Drafted: Chicago (No. 22) Record: 25-22 Stats: 10,232 yards, 56 TDs, 60 INTs Why he’s here: Snicker all you want, but Grossman did help the Bears reach the Super Bowl with a 13-3 record in 2006. That was Grossman's only full season as a starter, however. He played as a backup in Houston and Washington after leaving Chicago in 2008.

28 Vince Young (2006-17) Drafted: Tennessee (No. 3) Record: 31-19 Stats: 8,964 yards, 46 TDs, 51 INTs Why he’s here: Young’s record isn’t bad, but he struggled with injuries and a rocky relationship with Titans coach Jeff Fisher throughout five seasons. Young started in one playoff game and lost. He played a year as a backup in Philadelphia but simply never reached the potential he showed as a superstar quarterback at Texas.

29 Marcus Mariota (2015-present) Drafted: Tennessee (No. 2) Record: 29-32 Stats: 13,207 yards, 76 TDs, 44 INTs Why he's here: Mariota has battled injuries throughout his career, but he led a playoff run in 2017-18. The problem is the former No. 2 pick failed to build on that in 2019 and lost the starting job to Ryan Tannehill, also a former first-round pick. Will Mariota regain his mojo this season?

30 Mitch Trubisky (2017-present) Drafted: Chicago (No. 2) Record: 23-18 Stats: 8,554 yards, 48 TDs, 29 INTs Why he's here: The Bears took a step back in Matt Nagy's second season, and Trubisky's play was criticized after a drop-off in all the key statistical areas. Trubisky averaged just 209.2 yards per game. He's still the starter, but Chicago could explore other options this offseason. Trubisky will have a lot to prove in 2020 no matter what.

31 Jameis Winston (2015-present) Drafted: Tampa Bay (No. 1) Record: 28-42 Stats: 19,737 yards, 121 TDs, 88 INTs Why he's here: Winston has been a starter for five years, but the former No. 1 pick has not been able to recapture the magic that made him a winner at Florida State. He's coming off a season in which he led the league in yards per game (319.3) but also had a league-worst 30 INTs. The consistency just has not been there enough.

32 Sam Darnold (2018-present) Drafted: N.Y. Jets (No. 3) Record: 11-15 Stats: 5,889 yards, 36 TDs, 28 INTs Why he's here: Darnold improved across the board in his second season and had a 7-6 record as a starter, but there is room for substantial improvement. Darnold has taken 63 sacks in two seasons. The Jets need to do a better job of protecting their investment.

33 Josh Allen (2018-present) Drafted: Buffalo (No. 7) Record: 15-12 Stats: 5,163 yards, 30 TDs, 21 INTs Why he's here: Allen appears to be the answer at quarterback for the Bills, which has been a long-term question since Jim Kelly retired. Allen led Buffalo to a 10-win season in 2019, and he's rushed for 1,141 yards and 17 TDs the last two years. He will continue to move up at this rate.

34 Sam Bradford (2010-present) Drafted: St. Louis (No. 1) Record: 34-48-1 Stats: 19,449 yards, 103 TDs, 61 INTs Why he's here: Injuries have held Bradford back. He has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee twice, and that cost him the better part of two seasons. He missed most of 2017 with another injury and played for Arizona in 2018. Bradford remains a free agent heading into the 2020 season.

35 Mark Sanchez (2009-19) Drafted: NY Jets (No. 5) Record: 37-36 Stats: 15,537 yards, 86 TDs, 89 INTs Why he’s here: The Jets moved on from a year of Brett Favre with Sanchez, who took the starting job right away. Sanchez helped New York reach back-to-back AFC championship games in his first two seasons, but he threw too many interceptions. He played in Philadelphia through 2015, and has been a backup for Denver, Dallas and Chicago. He played in two games with Washington in 2018.

36 Ryan Tannehill (2012-present) Drafted: Miami (No. 8) Record: 49-49 Stats: 23,176 yards, 145 TDs, 81 INTs Why he’s here: Tannehill led the Titans on an improbable run to the AFC championship game with a 7-3 record, 22 TDs and six interceptions in 2019. That will increase the market for the veteran quarterback who has quietly pieced together a decent career.

37 Baker Mayfield (2018-present) Drafted: Cleveland (No. 1) Record: 12-17 Stats: 7,552 yards, 49 TDs, 35 INTs Why he's here: Mayfield endured the dreaded sophomore slump. The former No. 1 pick's accuracy dipped below 60 percent and he threw too many interceptions despite having Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry on board. Mayfield will have his third head coach in as many years with Kevin Stefanski in 2020.

38 Chad Pennington (2000-10) Drafted: NY Jets (No. 18) Record: 44-37 Stats: 17,823 yards, 102 TDs, 64 INTs Why he’s here: Pennington spent his first two seasons sitting behind Vinny Testaverde. Once the Jets gave him a shot, he did alright. Pennington didn’t put up eye-popping statistics, but he led four playoff runs between his time with the Jets and Dolphins. He finished his career with a 66.0 completion percentage.

39 Jay Cutler (2006-18) Drafted: Denver (No. 11) Record: 74-79 Stats: 35,133 yards, 227 TDs, 160 INTs Why he's here: The below .500 record kind of says it all. Cutler is a live-armed quarterback who can make the big play (or the big mistake) at any time. He has just one playoff victory in 12 seasons. Cutler has not played since 2017.

40 Carson Palmer (2003-17) Drafted: Cincinnati (No. 1) Record: 92-88-1 Stats: 46,247 yards, 294 TDs, 187 INTs Why he’s here: Palmer retired after 15 seasons as part of an up-and-down career between the Bengals, Raiders and Cardinals. Palmer revived his career in Arizona, where he picked up his first playoff win and led the Cardinals to the NFC championship game in 2015.

41 Alex Smith (2005-present) Drafted: San Francisco (No. 1) Record: 94-66-1 Stats: 34,068 yards, 193 TDs, 101 INTs Why he’s here: Smith looked like a bust through five seasons, but he re-emerged under Jim Harbaugh and led the 49ers to the NFC championship game in 2011. He helped the Chiefs to four playoff appearances, and he started in Washington in 2018 before suffering a gruesome leg injury that he kept out last season.

42 Jared Goff (2016-present) Drafted: L.A. Rams (No. 1) Record: 33-21 Stats: 14,219 yards, 87 TDs, 42 INTs Why he's here: Goff continues to work with Sean McVay in the Rams' system, and the fourth-year quarterback led the league with 626 pass attempts last season. The efficiency wasn't the same, however, and Goff threw a career-high 16 interceptions. Goff does have a Super Bowl start under his belt, but that success can be fleeting in the NFC West.

43 Joe Flacco (2008-present) Drafted: Baltimore (No. 18) Record: 98-73 Stats: 40,067 yards, 218 TDs, 141 INTs Why he's here: Flacco will forever be the most-complicated quarterback to rank on this list. Flacco led Baltimore to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII and has a 10-5 record in the postseason, but he never put up big numbers and was always questioned during his time with the Ravens. He was benched in Denver last season, too. This ranking tries to balance all of that, so feel free to disagree.

44 Carson Wentz (2016-present) Drafted: Philadelphia (No. 2) Record: 32-24 Stats: 14,191 yards, 97 TDs, 35 INTs Why he's here: Wentz led the Eagles to the postseason for the first time in 2019, and he threw three TDs in the Wild Card loss the Seahawks. The former No. 2 pick has put up the stats in his time with Philadelphia, but injuries have got in the way. The 1.7 career interception percentage supports what we've known all along. Wentz is the right quarterback for the Eagles. He just needs to prove in the playoffs now.

45 Andrew Luck (2012-19) Drafted: Indianapolis (No. 1) Record: 53-33 Stats: 23,671 yards, 171 TDs, 83 INTs Why he’s here: Luck likely will move up this list, but he’ll have to get back to the form he displayed in 2014, when he tossed 40 TDs and led the Colts to the AFC championship game. Luck led Indianapolis back to the playoffs in 2018 before he unexpectedly retired before the 2019 season.

46 Matthew Stafford (2009-present) Drafted: Detroit (No. 1) Record: 69-79-1 Stats: 41,025 yards, 256 TDs, 134 INTs Why he’s here: Stafford took over a franchise that went 0-16 in 2008. He has fired away to bring Detroit back — he led the NFL in passing attempts in 2011 and 2012 — and that led to three playoff appearances. Stafford missed eight games because of injury last season, and his future with the Lions tenuous after the 2020 season. He's had an under-appreciated career, but the next 10 quarterbacks either have a playoff win or a MVP award (or both).

47 Deshaun Watson (2017-present) Drafted: Houston (No. 12) Record: 24-13 Stats: 9,716 yards, 71 TDs, 29 INTs Why he's here: When healthy, Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He's led Houston to back-to-back seasons with double-digit wins, and the Texans beat Buffalo in come-back fashion in the AFC Wild Card. Watson continues to improve with the same efficient style that made him a superstar at Clemson. There is more where that came from. That's why he sits in the top 10 now.

48 Michael Vick (2001-16) Drafted: Atlanta (No. 1) Record: 61-51-1 Stats: 22,464 yards, 133 TDs, 88 INTs Why he's here: Vick might be the most exciting quarterback of all time, and the high point came when he led the Falcons to the NFC championship game. After missing two seasons while serving a 21-month federal prison sentence, Vick revived his career by leading the Eagles to the playoffs in 2010. He retired after the 2016 season.

49 Eli Manning (2004-19) Drafted: San Diego (No. 1) Record: 117-117 Stats: 57,023 yards, 366 TDs, 244 INTs Why he’s here: Yes, the Chargers drafted Manning before one of the biggest draft-day trades in NFL history. Manning has the most passing yards and TDs of any quarterback on this list, and he took out the Patriots twice in the Super Bowl. He retired after being benched in his final season, and that career came with a .500 record as a starter. Is it enough to get Manning in Canton? Let the debate begin.

50 Cam Newton (2011-present) Drafted: Carolina (No. 1) Record: 68-55-1 Stats: 29,041 yards, 182 TDs, 108 INTs Why he's here: Newton won the 2015 NFL MVP award and carried the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance, but it's been a struggle ever since. He's 23-23 as a starter the last four seasons, and injuries and inconsistency have led to uncertainty about his future with the franchise. We'd like to see what Newton could do with new coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

51 Matt Ryan (2008-present) Drafted: Atlanta (No. 3) Record: 109-80 Stats: 51,186 yards, 321 TDs, 147 INTs Why he's here: The 2016 NFL MVP crossed 50,000 yards and 300 TDs last season, and he's put together nine straight seasons with at least 4,000 passing yards. Ryan is just 24-23 as a starter, however, since the Falcons blew that 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI.

52 Lamar Jackson (2018-present) Drafted: Baltimore (No. 32) Record: 13-2 Stats: 4,328 yards, 42 TDs, 9 INTs Why he's here: Tack on 1,901 yards and 12 rushing TDs in two seasons, and you see why Jackson was named the NFL MVP last season. He's a transcendent talent who continues to improve, and he had a league-best 9.0 TD percentage last season. The 0-2 playoff record is not a concern yet. Jackson has already earned this top-five billing.

53 Philip Rivers (2004-present) Drafted: N.Y. Giants (No. 4) Record: 123-101 Stats: 59,271 yards, 397 TDs, 198 INTs Why he's here: Rivers could pass Dan Marino in passing yards and TDs and move into the top five in both categories next season. He has 10 seasons with 4,000-plus passing yards, but that has come with a 5-6 record in the playoffs. He's also leaving Los Angeles and inching closer to 40.

54 Ben Roethlisberger (2004-present) Drafted: Pittsburgh (No. 11) Record: 144-71-1 Stats: 56,545 yards, 363 TDs, 191 INTs Why he's here: Roethlisberger has earned a reputation as one of the NFL's ultimate tough guys, and he has been a perfect fit for the Steelers since Day 1. He led Pittsburgh to three Super Bowl appearances and two championships and is 13-8 in the playoffs. That's enough to make Canton, but it will be interesting to see how he finishes in Pittsburgh given last year's season-ending injury.

55 Patrick Mahomes II (2017-present) Drafted: Kansas City (No. 10) Record: 24-7 Stats: 9,412 yards, 76 TDs, 18 INT Why he's here: Is this too much, too soon? We don't think so. Mahomes backed up a 50-TD MVP season in 2018 by leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in 50 years this season. He does with with style, and that come-back against the 49ers signified a changing of the guard that suggests Mahomes is the best quarterback in the game right now. We're confident in that assessment, too. There is only one first-round quarterback we still like a little more.