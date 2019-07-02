Ranking Cowboys' Hall of Fame candidates on current roster

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the NFL's most well-represented teams in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When Gil Brandt, their former vice president of player personnel, is officially inducted as part of the Class of 2019 in August, he will be the franchise's 25th representative to be immortalized in Canton over the league's first 100 seasons.

The Cowboys won't need to wait too long to claim another member. Looking at the active players on their current roster, there are several strong candidates, including one shoo-in and four near locks. Here is a ranking of everyone who has a hint of a chance of getting in, going into 2019:

1. Jason Witten, tight end (100 percent)

His un-retirement just delays the inevitable, as he is an icon of the modern position. Witten is fourth all-time in receptions, regardless of position, behind Jerry Rice, Tony Gonzalez and Larry Fitzgerald. Among tight ends, he's second only to Gonzalez in receiving yards with 12,448. Witten has been named to 12 Pro Bowls, made first-team All-Pro twice and just as important to cement his status, was the 2012 Walter Payton Man of the Year. Mike Ditka finally will get company from another Cowboys tight end.

2. Tyron Smith, left tackle (80 percent)

Smith is somehow only 28 after eight seasons in the league. He is riding a streak of six consecutive Pro Bowls. A couple more seasons as a rock and he’s a lock.

3. Zack Martin, right guard (80 percent)

What Smith does on the edge, Martin does on the inside. He has dominated by making six straight Pro Bowls to begin his career. Hall of Famer Jerry Jones did amazing by using first-round picks on both Martin, Smith and the next guy.

4. Travis Frederick, center (79 percent)

Frederick is only a notch below the other two because of the health concern, missing the entire '18 season with Gullain-Barre Syndrome. There's great optimism he will be back on the field to resume his first-round pedigreed career next to Martin. Should Frederick go back to starting come Week 1, expect him to earn his fifth Pro Bowl trip in seven years.

5. Ezekiel Elliott, running back (50 percent)

Save for his suspension, he’s been consistently and highly productive over three seasons, and should that continue, he’s in line to join Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett. He's that good of a runner in line with the greats. If he can stay in line off the field, there's no question his on-field trajectory is Canton high, especially given the boost from three elite all-time blockers up front.

6. DeMarcus Lawrence, defensive end (20 percent)

The ceiling certainly is there but the production has to be, too, now that he’s getting paid like a top edge pass rusher. The first step is getting back out there fullly healthy for Week 1 after offseason shoulder surgery. The No. 34 overall pick from '14 needs a lot more than 34 career sacks at age 27, but he has the talent to explode for big totals over the next five-to-six seasons that a potential Hall call would require.

7. Kyle Vander Esch, outside linebacker (15 percent)

Vander Esch gets on the board fresh off a stellar rookie season. The first-round pick immediately was Pro Bowl worthy with 140 tackles (two for loss), seven passes defended and a pair of interceptions. Vander Esch is built to be a modern superstar at the posiiton with his equal exceptional work in coverage and run stopping. He also has time, youth and health on his side than Sean Lee doesn’t. Vander Esch is the defense's best young candidate ahead of Byron Jones, a semi-late blooming defensive back.

8. Dak Prescott, quarterback (10 percent)

He has got to show more of his Offensive Rookie of the Year and late ’18 form over several more seasons, but he deserves to be on the radar with two playoff seasons under his belt in his three-year career. The addition of go-to wide receiver Amari Cooper and the change to a more QB-friendly offense with new coordinator Kellen Moore should keep Prescott pushing his play higher to match the mega contract he's about to get. His continued durability and development plus leading the Cowboys to that elusive next ring soon would give him a expedited Russell Wilson-like candidacy.



