Ranking CFP first-round games: Why Indiana-Notre Dame has potential to be best matchup

The first 12-team College Football Playoff is set – four teams from the Big Ten, three from the SEC, two from the ACC, one from the Big 12, one from the Mountain West and one independent.

There's a wide array of schools from all over the country representing many different brands of college football. However, just because we're getting more variety than ever before doesn't mean the end product will be better than ever before.

Sure, there is a world where every game in every round is a certified classic that has fans everywhere constantly dropping their jaws. But let's be real. Some of these games are going to disappoint. Not all of them will be as riveting as that SEC championship game, and with how the CFP bracket works this year, there are a few games that could let us down.

Here's every first-round College Football Game game ranked.

Ranking CFP first-round games

1. No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame

Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Winner to play No. 2 Georgia in quarterfinals

This is the one! Notre Dame, a team that passes every eye test but has yet to record a win over a top-tier contender, faces an Indiana team that fits into the exact same boat. Both of these teams look great on paper, and while Indiana's lone loss to Ohio State is much more understandable than Notre Dame's loss to Northern Illinois, we could pass Notre Dame's loss off as a fluke. The same cannot be said about Indiana, which looked outclassed against Ohio State.

Perhaps Indiana was just off its game that week, but the Hoosiers came into the season knowing that would be the most important game of the year and they blew it. They had to be competitive, and they really weren't. Since its loss to Northern Illinois, Notre Dame hasn't played any elite competition but has dominated nearly every game it has played. The Fighting Irish's biggest threat was Army, and Notre Dame destroyed the Black Knights, 49-14. In fact, the only one-score game Notre Dame has played was a seven-point win against Louisville, which was ranked No. 17 at the time.

Despite both teams having one loss and Indiana's loss being more respectable, Notre Dame might have the better resume. But really, this one could go either way. It could even be a blowout, but we don't really know which team holds the edge yet, and that's what makes it intriguing.

2. No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State

Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 8 p.m. ET

Winner to play No. 1 Oregon in quarterfinals

This one could end up being a classic. Both of these teams have had moments where they looked unbeatable. Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava has looked downright unfair at points this year. Meanwhile, Ohio State was considered the best team in college football for a good portion of this season. Even after the Buckeyes' loss to Oregon, there were a lot of people who believed Ohio State would've won had the game taken place on a neutral field.

That said, both teams have also had embarrassing moments that have made fans wince. Tennessee's loss to Arkansas, followed by an overtime victory against Florida were a pair of hard-to-watch games that made the Volunteers look weak. Meanwhile, Ohio State lost to its bitter rival Michigan last week, the fourth consecutive loss for the Buckeyes against the Wolverines.

This game could come down to which team has the hotter hand, and given that Ohio State's most recent game was a loss, Tennessee could very well have the edge. Sure, Ohio State is at home, but that didn't stop the Buckeyes from floundering against Michigan. There are a lot of question marks in this game, and that creates a ton of intrigue.

College Football Playoff bracket: Oregon leads 12-team field; SMU edges Alabama for last at-large spot

3. No. 11 SMU vs. No. 6 Penn State

Saturday, Dec. 21 at noon ET on TNT and Max

Beaver Stadium, State College, Pennsylvania

Winner to play No. 3 Boise State in quarterfinals

Penn State lost single-possession games to Oregon and Ohio State. SMU lost a single-possession game to Clemson, and needed to win the fourth quarter by 14 points in order to do so. These two teams are not on the same tier as one another, and the Nittany Lions should have no trouble getting past the Mustangs.

The gripe against SMU is its lack of a marquee win. That should be enough of a red flag to make Mustangs fans worried. Now they are playing on the road in the first round of the postseason. This has a chance to be a very ugly matchup.

4. No. 12 Clemson vs. No. 5 Texas

Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. ET on TNT and Max

Darrel K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

Winner to play No. 4 Arizona State in quarterfinals

This game will likely embolden those who believe only SEC and Big Ten teams should have been considered for the College Football Playoff.

Clemson only reached the ACC championship game thanks to Miami collapsing against Syracuse. After that, the Tigers' only path to a CFP bid was a win over SMU in the ACC championship game. Giving credit where it's due, Clemson won on a last-second field goal after blowing a 17-point fourth quarter lead. It was a great battle between two solid teams, but it's likely neither Clemson nor SMU can stand up to the strongest SEC and Big Ten teams.

Texas has only lost twice this season, but both losses came against Georgia, which is undoubtedly one of the best teams in college football. It's hard to imagine a world in which Texas comes within one drive from beating Georgia for the SEC championship then loses in the first round of the College Football Playoff to a much less imposing Clemson team. The Longhorns should win this game without much issue.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ranking CFP first round games: Which matchup provides most intrigue?