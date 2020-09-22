Ranking the best worst 2020-themed Halloween costumes (so far)

Ah, fall. The season of pumpkin decor, the fuzzy sweaters, warm drinks and insanely questionable Halloween costumes. It’s a wonderful time of year.

Yes, whether Halloween is actually happening is up in the air, but that hasn’t stopped companies from releasing a slew of new topical costumes that in five years won’t make any sense (remember when everyone dressed up as Ken Bone?).

In anticipation for the upcoming cooler months, In The Know has ranked the worst Halloween costumes to come out of this already wretched year.

Tiger King Queen

Remember when “Tiger King” was all anyone could talk about? Yandy’s “sassy” twist on the Netflix docuseries suggests perhaps nobody at the office finished it.

The costume comes complete with a glittery tiger print romper and high-cut faux denim bottoms with belt loops holding a detachable holster that attaches to a velcro garter. A stuffed tiger can be pinned to the top of your romper and if anyone is still confused as to who or what you’re supposed to be, luckily the getup comes with a neon pink hat that says it loud and clear (literally): “Tiger Queen.”

Unfortunately, the insane denim boots are not included and were either the model’s take on what a Tiger Queen should look like, or they were just lying around the Yandy office.