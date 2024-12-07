Ranking the best No. 2 guys in NBA history

.

There's no shame in being the second-best player on an NBA team, especially if the player ahead of you on the pecking order is an all-time great and your team is doing a lot of winning in the process.

For some players, accepting the No. 2 role on a team is more difficult than it is for others. One player on this list even took the second-fiddle role on his own team after becoming a superstar and winning a championship with that same team.

Below, we present the best No. 2 guys in NBA history, the best Robins to all-time great Batmans.

16. Klay Thompson

No. 6 on the all-time three-pointers-made list, Legendary shooter Klay Thompson spent 11 seasons over 13 years as the Golden State Warriors' No. 2 guy, playing second fiddle to two-time league MVP Stephen Curry. (He even became an elite third fiddle once a certain former league MVP decided to join Golden State in free agency in 2017.) Over that span of time, the team won four championships, Thompson earned All-Star honors five times (to go with two 3rd Team All-NBA honors) and the duo of Thompson and Curry became the greatest shooting backcourt of all-time, as well as one of the best backcourt ever, period.

Suppose you could create the perfect No. 2 guy for a title contender in a lab. You'd be hard-pressed to do better than a prime Klay Thompson, as the future NBA Hall-of-Famer (yes, he's getting in) was a great on-ball defender and a knock-down three-point shooter, one who could do loads of damage as a scorer without needing to have the ball in his hands a whole bunch. That's to say, yes, Thompson was the perfect complement for a lead guy like Curry, but we think he would have likewise had loads of success with other ball-dominant superstars had he gotten drafted elsewhere, too.

60 points on 11 dribbles...

...37 points in one quarter...

...hitting 14 three-pointers in a single game to set the NBA record, Thompson was a special talent, a perfect No. 2 piece on a championship-level team.

And unlike some of the other players on this list, Thompson seemed especially adept at being a Robin because had he been thrust into the role of having to lead a team on his own, we're not all that sure he would have been near as successful, as his lack of ball-handling, wiggle and playmaking would have hurt him as a team's Batman. Perhaps a Thompson-led team in his prime could have been a low-level-playoff squad but there's little chance he could have been the best player on a championship team.

But that's perfectly fine, as basketball-loving generations will fondly remember Thompson for many years to come thanks to his otherworldly shooting prowess.

15. Pau Gasol

Acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers halfway through the 2007-08 season, big man Pau Gasol went from being the No. 1 option with the Memphis Grizzlies to playing second-fiddle to Kobe Bryant. He made that transition from Batman to Robin wonderfully, however, helping guide Los Angeles to two championships in that stretch thanks to his shooting, driving and post-up prowess, as well as his rebounding and shot-blocking.

Over that stretch, Gasol made three All-Star appearances while being named 2nd Team All-NBA once and 3rd Team All-NBA twice.

In particular, Gasol's efficiency helped make up some for Bryant's lack thereof in that department, as the legendary Spaniard was quite tidy with his scoring, finishing well around the basket with both hands and rarely taking bad shots. In fact, some of the advanced analytics rate Gasol pretty similarly to Bryant for their contributions during their two championship years, with Gasol posting a 9.2 VORP and 4.7 BPM over that two-year span, and Bryant putting up a 10.3 VORP and 5.1 BPM.

Still, it was clear Bryant, who won Finals MVP both in '09 and '10, was the 1-A on the team to Gasol's 1-B, something the Barcelona native seemed to be perfectly content with. In the end, Gasol became one of the best No. 2 guys in NBA history during his time playing alongside Bryant.

14. John Havliceck

During Hall-of-Fame ball-handler John Havliceck's seven seasons as the No. 2 behind 11-time champion Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics won an outrageous six championships as Havliceck earned All-Star honors four times in that stretch while making four 2nd Team All-NBAs.

The legendary Celtics duo made winning look easy during their time together, failing to secure a championship just once during their seven years together, and what made it work more than anything - besides their talent - was their unselfishness, as neither player had a problem taking a backseat to the other from time to time. Both Havlicek and Russell were more than willing to get their hands dirty, too, and lay their bodies out on the line to make winning plays.

Then, once Russell's playing career ended in 1968-69, Havlicek became the guy for the Celtics for a couple of seasons, with Boston failing to win a championship in that stretch, until former Florida State standout Dave Cowens developed into the All-NBA, MVP-winning big man he'd become. Havlicek and Cowens would win a championship together in 1973-74 (Havlicek would win Finals MVP that year), and another one in 1975-76.

Who the Alpha was between Havliceck and Cowens can be somewhat debated (it's more debatable than between Havlicek and Russell, at least), although the fact the big man won league MVP while playing with Havliceck may give him the edge there. On the other hand, Havlicek was undoubtedly the top dog during Boston's 1974 championship run, putting up 27/6/6 over 18 playoff games that year, so points can be made by both sides here.

Regardless, Havlicek was an elite No. 2 historically, playing off of two all-time big men in Russell and Cowens extremely well, to the tune of winning eight championships himself over two eras. And the only thing stopping the ball-handler from ranking higher among all-time Robins is the time period he played in.

Besides that, Havlicek was a stud on the hardwood, one who deserves more credit than he gets these days.

13. Oscar Robertson

The original triple-double maestro Oscar Robertson spent the first nine years of his career as the No. 1 on his team, the Cincinnati Royals (now the Sacramento Kings), but playing for such a poorly-run franchise at the time prevented him from earning the team accolades he would have needed to put him in more GOAT conversations.

Over his first nine seasons, Robertson won one MVP award, finished Top 5 in the MVP vote seven other times and earned 1st Team All-NBA honors all nine years (he's tied for the fourth-most 1st Team All-NBAs ever to this day). And yet, the Royals finished four of those seasons at .500 or below and were mostly a low-level playoff team during the Big O's time there.

Then, ahead of 1970-71, the Royals, dysfunctional as they were, traded Robertson to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Flynn Robinson and Charlie Paulk (both players would spend just one season with the Royals, with Robinson averaging 13.3 points for Cincinnati and Paul averaging 9.2 points).

In Milwaukee, Robertson would form one of the best 1-2 punches in NBA history with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, as the unstoppable tandem would win a whole lot of games in their four seasons together. In that stretch, Milwaukee went 66-16, 63-19, 60-22 and 59-23, winning a championship in 1970-71 and reaching the Finals once more before losing in seven games to the Celtics in 1973-74, Robertson's final season in the NBA. (That 1974 Finals result was quietly a pretty impactful one historically. The GOAT conversation might sound a bit different if Abdul-Jabbar managed to win a second ring and a second Finals MVP before getting to Los Angeles.)

Robertson was still elite for one season in Milwaukee, earning All-Star and 2nd Team All-NBA honors in '71 while finishing fifth in the MVP vote. He'd be an All-Star once more the next season before spending his final two campaigns as a very high-level starter.

Still, Robertson's contributions to one championship and nearly to a second in Milwaukee were more than enough to earn him a spot as one of the best No. 2s in NBA history, even if he wasn't quite his peak self anymore once he got to the Bucks.

12. Russell Westbrook

For this exercise, we're using two stretches from Russell Westbrook's illustrious career in which he was the clear No. 2 guy, from 2008-09 to 2015-16 when he played second fiddle to Kevin Durant, and 2019-20 when he was the No. 2 for the Houston Rockets behind James Harden.

Playing alongside Durant, Westbrook was an excellent Robin, creating havoc on defense (but sometimes on offense, too) thanks to his endless energy. Westbrook also rebounded and created at a high level on the other end while shooting pull-up jumper after pull-up jumper. Westbrook's expertise at grabbing a rebound and high-tailing it down the court to create transition opportunities made those Oklahoma City Thunder teams extremely difficult to defend, especially when coupled with Durant's outrageously efficient high-level halfcourt scoring.

Westbrook and Durant reached impressive heights with the Thunder, taking the team to the 2011 NBA Finals where they even took Game 1 from the eventual champion Miami Heat, and reaching three other Western Conference Finals before Durant left to join the Golden State Warriors. In that eight-year stretch, Westbrook was a five-time All-Star, finished Top 4 in MVP voting twice and made one 1st Team All-NBA along with four 2nd Team All-NBAs.

Knocking Westbrook down a touch as far as this ranking, however, was that he maybe tried to be Oklahoma City's Batman a bit more than he should have, often taking bad shots at inopportune times, and struggling as an off-ball shooter (Westbrook shot 30.2 percent from three on nearly three nightly attempts during his time with Durant).

Basically, Westbrook was a great Robin but, as would be proven later in his career, he probably wasn't the best option to lead a team due to his super high usage rate and poor efficiency, and he'd try to lead the Thunder too often despite having Durant (and Harden for some time) as better options on offense. Sure, he won MVP after Durant left and averaged a triple-double for three straight seasons while leading the league in scoring once, but the Thunder never got past the first round of the playoffs with Westbrook at the helm.

Plus, Westbrook's lone season as the No. 2 behind Harden with the Rockets also didn't go great, as the team fell in the second round of the playoffs before he was traded to the Washington Wizards after just one year.

Had Westbrook just been able to shoot the ball at a higher level and been better with his decision-making, he might have been a championship-level No. 2. But had that been the case, Westbrook wouldn't have been Westbrook, and his unique playstyle and personality wound up making him one of the most memorable players of his generation, so things worked out just fine for him anyway.

11. Kyrie Irving

Probably the most well-traveled No. 2 in NBA history, Kyrie Irving has had three different stints at being a top-level Robin, first alongside LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 to 2018, then with Durant on the Brooklyn Nets for a bit over two seasons and now behind Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks. (Irving did give being a Batman a try, originally leaving Cleveland to get out from under James' shadow to be the guy in Boston, but that experiment lasted just two years with Irving forcing his way out of there, too.)

Irving has tasted a good amount of success as an elite No. 2, winning a championship in 2015-16 alongside James with the Cavaliers, one that saw the former Duke Blue Devil hit the series-winning shot in what was a historic Finals against the Warriors. He then got to the Finals again last year, that time with Doncic and the Mavs before falling in five games to the Celtics.

But we can't ignore how much of a disaster Irving's Nets stint was, as that situation blew up in fewer than four years with injuries greatly hampering the team's results, as Brooklyn never got past the second round of the playoffs during Irving's time there. An ugly contract dispute in 2023 then ultimately led to the enigmatic point guard's departure from Brooklyn. What's more, with Harden also on that Nets team, Irving might have actually been the team's third fiddle at times.

With a Big 3 as potent as Durant, Irving and Harden, the Nets should have won a championship. But Irving's unhappiness in Brooklyn ended any chance of that happening, forcing the Nets into an unexpectedly quick rebuild. (We can't fully blame Irving for the Nets blowing up, as the team did have brutal injury luck. Plus, maybe Brooklyn should have just paid Irving and tried to figure out the financials later.)

Overall, had Irving been less of a malcontent in multiple situations, he'd surely rank higher on this list. Heck, had the former No. 1 pick not forced his way out of Cleveland to begin with, maybe he and James could have won more hardware together. (It should also be noted that if Durant hadn't joined the Warriors in 2017, Irving, James and the Cavs might have very well won at least one more championship together. Durant's 2017 free-agency decision potentially changed so many legacies, including that of Irving's.)

Or maybe Irving could have stayed with the Nets longer and won a championship there alongside Durant and Harden. Oh well, at least his Mavericks stint has been drama-free and pretty fruitful. For now, that is.

Regardless, as a No. 2 option, not many players in NBA history can match Irving's ability as a bucket-getter and playmaker, and he'll be a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer one day for his contributions as an all-time Robin.

10. Tony Parker

Compared to other players on this list, it's not as clear when Tony Parker was the No. 2 player on the very successful San Antonio Spurs. Some would argue (often from Argentina) that Manu Ginobili was San Antonio's No. 2.

You could even argue Parker was No. 1 at certain points, especially later in Duncan's career. From 2011-12 to 2013-14, Parker was a three-time All-Star and three-time 2nd Team All-NBAer. In that same stretch, Ginobili had no All-Stars or All-NBAs while Duncan had just one All-Star and 1st Team All-NBA season, so one could argue Parker was the Spurs' top dog at that time. And that was no small feat considering San Antonio made two Finals trips in that span and won the 2014 championship.

Regardless, we'll settle on Parker being the Robin to Duncan's Batman for the majority of their respective careers as far as this exercise is concerned, and for his exploits as a No. 2, Parker was one of the best second fiddles of all time, contributing to four championships, winning Finals MVP in 2006-07 and earning four All-NBA nods (three 2nd Team and one 3rd Team) thanks to his elite quickness and change-of-direction skills, as well as his scoring down low (Parker's floater game was insane) and off the dribble from the midrange.

Still, what made the Spurs so great was how selfless their Big 3 was, as Parker, Ginobili and Duncan were all willing to take a backseat to the others depending on who had the hot hand, and that's a large reason why they were able to forge such an impressive dynasty in their heydays.

9. Dwyane Wade

With the Heat from 2003-04 to 2009-10, Dwyane Wade was a six-time All-Star, a five-time All-NBAer (two 1st Teams, two 2nd Teams and one 3rd Team) and finished Top 5 in MVP voting twice. Oh, and he also led the Heat to a championship in 2006, winning Finals MVP for his efforts, and could have competed for another ring in 2005 if he hadn't suffered a rib injury in the Eastern Conference Finals that year with Miami up three games to two on the Detroit Pistons.

That's what made his selflessness in taking a backseat for the next four years after that to LeBron James all the more impressive. A lot of top-level players of Wade's caliber would not have been as willing to do as such, especially on the same team they put on the map. Maybe Wade's experience being a Robin to superstar big man Shaquille O'Neal early on in his career, at least in 2004-05, made him more willing to go back to that role in his prime in order to compete for more championships with James.

Either way, Wade was an elite player when James decided to take his talents to South Beach in 2011, and even despite a lot of injury troubles, he performed as such for the majority of James' time with the Heat. During Wade's four years of being a Robin to James, the Chicago native was a three-time All-Star, a one-time 2nd Team All-NBAer and a two-time 3rd Team All-NBAer.

Miami got to the Finals all four years of the James and Wade partnership (we'd be remiss not to mention Chris Bosh here, too, as the sharpshooting big man was absolutely vital to the Heat's success at the time as well), winning championships in '12 and '13.

Wade was still so good at the time that he even could have won Finals MVP once over James, the best player in the world at the time, in 2011 had Miami not blown its Finals matchup against the Dallas Mavericks in such spectacular fashion. Wade averaged 26.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks on 54.6 percent shooting in the six-game defeat to Dallas in 2011, totally outplaying James in that series, which is not something many teammates of James historically have been able to do.

Even despite the blemishes, Wade's four years as the No. 2 guy in Miami were extremely entertaining to watch, at times for Heat fans and at times for fans who wanted to watch Miami lose (James' decision was extremely unpopular at the time), and his efforts during that four-year stretch were enough for us to label him one of the best No. 2s ever.

His one season playing Robin to O'Neal in 2004-05 also helped give him a boost in this ranking, as Wade was a 2nd Team All-NBAer and helped get the Heat to within a game of the Finals that year despite being second fiddle to the star big man.

8. Wilt Chamberlain

Full disclosure, we aren't including Elgin Baylor (or Jerry West) in this ranking because it's not that clear who the Batman was and who the Robin was during their time together.

Instead, we're going with Wilt Chamberlain because by the time he got to Los Angeles in 1968, he was later on in his career and he had clearly accepted a No. 2 role by then.

Chamberlain finally helped break West's streak of bad luck in NBA Finals series, as the duo won the 1972 championship together. By that year, West had lost in the Finals seven times in his career. (He'd lose in the Finals one more time after 1972 for good measure. With that said, it'd be disingenuous to blame West for those Finals shortcomings, as the aptly nicknamed Mr. Clutch would often run into buzzsaws in those championship series, almost always facing more talented teams in Finals matchups.)

Nevertheless, Chamberlain's outrageous rebounding, solid playmaking and elite finishing down low made him a load to defend as a second option once he accepted that role, and he even won Finals MVP for his efforts in the '72 championship series. As a second fiddle in Los Angeles, Chamberlain earned All-Star honors four times, made 2nd Team All-NBA once and finished Top 4 in the MVP vote twice, despite being well into his mid-30s by then.

An all-time great and one of the league's first GOATs, Chamberlain was also fantastic post-prime in a secondary role.

7. Robert Parish

Whether it was Robert Parish or the next player coming up on this list, one thing is clear: Both were playing second fiddle to Larry Bird. Parish might actually be underrated as a Bird sidekick, with many thinking of Kevin McHale or Dennis Johnson as primary Robins to Bird's Batman, but the Celtics' center of the '80s was a fantastic player in his own right.

During his 12 seasons playing alongside Bird in Boston, the player nicknamed Chief averaged 17.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks on 55.7 percent shooting. In that stretch, he had five separate seasons in which he himself earned MVP votes, getting All-Star honors nine times and finishing with one 2nd Team All-NBA and one 3rd Team All-NBA.

Of course, he also helped the Celtics do a whole lot of winning in that era, as Boston won three championships in the '80s, probably peaking in 1985-86 when they went 67-15 and lost just three playoff games all postseason on their way to capturing the title that year.

Parish was a great low-block scorer who could hit turnaround jumpers, as well as rebound and block shots while providing Boston with the toughness it needed to battle with a lot of those foes of the '80s. Without Parish, it's hard to envision how Boston would have slowed down the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Hakeem Olajuwon in the playoffs, along with many other elite centers of the time.

Parish was a truly underrated No. 2.

6. Kevin McHale

Part of the reason for Parish being so underrated historically is the fact that McHale was also an all-time sidekick in his own right, the player that most usually think of first when they reminisce about elite No. 2s of yesteryear.

McHale was a seven-time All-Star as a sidekick to Bird with the Celtics, winning Sixth Man of the Year twice in the process. Giving McHale the biggest nod over Parish for this exercise, however, was the fact his peak was higher than his frontcourt partner's. That's because, in 1986-87, McHale earned 1st Team All-NBA honors after averaging 26.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 blocks over 77 appearances. He led the league in field-goal percentage that year, too, at a pristine 60.4 percent, and finished fourth in the MVP vote.

All in all, those Celtics teams of the '80s were so great because not only did they have one of the 10 greatest players ever in Bird, but they also had two all-time No. 2s in Parish and McHale.

5. Bob Cousy

Before Havlicek, the original Robin to Russell in Boston was ball-handling, playmaking wizard, Bob Cousy. Cousy was already a star before Russell's arrival to the NBA, but he didn't hit the next level – or win his first championship – until the big man got to the Celtics in 1956-57. That year, not only did Cousy win league MVP for the first and only time in his career, but he also won his first championship.

Overall, with Russell as a teammate, Cousy won six titles, was a seven-time All-Star and made five 1st Team All-NBAs to go with two 2nd Team All-NBAs. Few sidekicks on this list have a list of accolades that strong, and the only thing stopping Cousy from ranking even higher on this list is the fact his prime was over by the early '60s, meaning the era he played in wasn't the most competitive.

Still, we're not here to talk down to the hoopers of the past and Cousy was just that, a fun ball-handler who could get buckets off the dribble and who was one of the best distributors of his generation. Cousy led the NBA in nightly assists on eight separate occasions, making him the perfect sidekick for a finisher around the basket like Russell.

It's a shame that Cousy, Havlicek and Russell only got to share the floor for one season, in 1962-63. Surprise: They won a championship that year.

4. Kobe Bryant

The key to being a great Robin in the NBA is for the player to accept and be content in that secondary role.

Well, Kobe Bryant was pretty much the antithesis of that, leading to O'Neal's departure in 2004 and to years of mediocrity for the Lakers before they were able to land Bryant an elite No. 2 of his own in Gasol. To his credit, Bryant proved he deserved an elite team of his own to lead by winning two NBA titles late in his prime.

But his inability to accept being second fiddle to anyone, even so early on in his career, meant that Los Angeles potentially missed out on a couple more championships in the mid-2000s, as the Bryant-O'Neal duo was truly unstoppable and one of the most dominant partnerships in league history.

During his time next to O'Neal, Bryant finished Top 5 in the MVP vote three times, made six All-Star appearances, earned All-NBA honors six times (three times as a 1st Teamer) and contributed to three championship runs for Los Angeles, including the utter dominance in 2000-01 when the Lakers went 15-1 in the playoffs.

Bryant's explosive finishing near the basket, tough shot-making ability and slashing prowess made him an unstoppable No. 2, and if he had just been more willing to accept that role for longer, he might rank higher on this list.

Then again, the players ahead of him were no slouches, either.

3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

All-time big man Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had an outrageously long list of accolades in the first act of his career, his athletic prime in the '70s, headlined by one championship, one Finals MVP, five league MVP awards, nine All-Star appearances and six 1st Team All-NBAs.

Then, he slid into a No. 2 role in the '80s in the second act of his career and enjoyed more success playing second fiddle to Magic Johnson during the Showtime era of Laker basketball.

Once Johnson arrived in 1979-80, Abdul-Jabbar won one more league MVP award, which came that same year. More importantly, the duo led Los Angeles to five championships from '80 to '88, establishing the Lakers of the '80s as one of the greatest dynasties in league history.

As a sidekick, Abdul-Jabbar was named an All-Star 10 times and made four 1st Team All-NBAs while putting up north of 20 points and seven rebounds per contest. His unstoppable sky-hook shot helped steady the Laker offense on the rare occasions they were stopped in transition, and his rebounding and shot-blocking anchored a defense that was at least good enough.

His more introverted personality style also helped the Lakers as he seemed content to take a backseat to the much more extroverted Johnson, who was the perfect Batman for the Lakers in that era thanks to his scoring, playmaking, rebounding and overall charisma.

Mind you, this was a five-time league MVP still in his prime, at least the tail end of it, being willing to give up the reigns to his own team for the betterment of the franchise. That's no small feat.

2. John Stockton

Another quieter personality who was perfectly content with being the No. 2 on a team, all-time assists leader John Stockton spent 18 of his 19 seasons playing second fiddle for Karl Malone, a partnership that worked out perfectly well for both sides.

Stockton and Malone made 10 All-Star appearances together, one more than the number of All-Star appearances that Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar made together and an all-time record for teammates.

Stockton was an excellent Robin in his prime thanks to his otherworldly basketball IQ and playmaking chops. The lone thing he was missing was athleticism and consistent tough shot-making ability but if he had possessed those skills, he might have been less of a second fiddle. (And the Utah Jazz would have probably won a championship.)

Even so, Stockton was one of the most accomplished point guards of all time and an excellent second option on a team that twice came close to winning a championship, hence his place in this ranking ahead of so many other all-time greats.

1. Scottie Pippen

Probably not a surprise here but we're rolling with Scottie Pippen as the greatest second option of all time, and it's for a variety of reasons.

For starters, he's probably the best defender on this list, an eight-time 1st Team All-Defensive selection who finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year vote twice. Possessing elite length, size and short-area quickness, Pippen was versatile and could defend a number of positions at an elite level.

What's more, Pippen was also an excellent point-forward at a time when the archetype was far less popular. Standing at 6-foot-8, Pippen was more than capable of grabbing a rebound and bringing the ball down himself to set up teammates or attack the basket himself. He was also an underrated playmaker, one who averaged 5.2 assists per game for his career.

Pipped also had a short-lived moment as a No. 1 option, and for that one season when Jordan retired to play baseball, the Hall-of-Fame two-way wing did enough to prove he could be a top option and carry a winning team on his shoulders. With Jordan playing in the Chicago White Sox minor-league system in '94, Pippen led the Chicago Bulls to a 55-27 record while putting up 22.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.9 steals on 49.1 percent shooting. For his efforts that season, Pippen finished third in the MVP vote, fourth in the Defensive Player of the Year vote, and was named an All-Star and 1st Team All-NBAer as Chicago got to Game 7 of the second round of the playoffs.

It was as a sidekick that Pippen enjoyed his most success, however, helping Chicago win six championships in eight years while earning five All-Star nods during the era of the two threepeats, as well as three 1st Team All-NBAs.

There hasn't been a duo as successful as Pippen and Jordan since at least the '60s, and that they're still the most accomplished 1-2 punch ever has a lot to do with Pippen being the greatest No. 2 option of all time.

