Ranking the best classes of rookie pitchers in the post-strike era

On Tuesday, we took at look at the best classes of rookie hitters in recent memory.

The motivation for that trip down memory lane was, of course, inspired by the crazy-good class of rookie hitters in 2019. And though the rookie pitchers in 2019 don’t hold a candle to their position-player counterparts, we still thought it would be fun to rank the recent classes of rookie pitchers (arbitrarily drawing the line at the end of the 1994-95 strike).

As with the previous ranking, we’re looking at what the pitchers did in their careers, not what they did solely in their rookie seasons.

Here’s what we did …

Using the Play Index feature on Baseball-Reference, I sorted by year and pulled out every pitcher with rookie eligibility who posted a bWAR of at least 1.0 that year. And then I went year-by-year through the Rookie of the Year voting to make sure I didn’t miss anyone (still, people, don’t get me started on the flaws in a three-person RoY ballot; that’s a topic for another time). The guys we’re considering have to have made at least some impact in that year.

The year with the most rookie pitchers to post a 1.0 bWAR or better: 2006, with 35.

The year with the fewest rookie pitchers to post a 1.0 bWAR or better: 1998, with 18. Though, at the moment, we only have 12 rookies at that level in 2019, so that could take the title by the end of September.

Anyway, let’s look at the seven best years for rookie pitchers.

7. 2001

The elite stars: CC Sabathia, Roy Oswalt

Worth mentioning: Shawn Chacon, Joel Pineiro, Danys Baez, Juan Cruz



Thoughts: Neither Sabathia nor Owalt won their league’s respective Rookie of the Year awards, despite fine seasons. But that’s because Ichiro Suzuki was a rookie in the AL and Albert Pujols was a rookie in the NL and both of those hitters were incredible that year, while both pitchers — who finished second, btw — were merely very good. At some point in the not-too-distant future, Sabathia will join both Ichiro and Albert in Cooperstown, though.

6. 2014

The elite stars: Jacob deGrom, Trevor Bauer, Masahiro Tanaka

Worth mentioning: Kyle Hendricks, Delin Betances, James Paxton, Marcus Stroman, Jeurys Familia, Kevin Gausman, Ken Giles, Jake Odorizzi, Aaron Sanchez



Thoughts: That’s just a solid group of arms, led by deGrom and his otherworldly 2018 Cy Young campaign.

5. 1999

The elite stars: Roy Halladay, Tim Hudson, Eric Gagne

Worth mentioning: Kris Benson, Freddy Garcia, Billy Koch, Gil Meche, Scott Williamson



Thoughts: Halladay is the only player on this list already in the Hall of Fame, though there will be others joining him down the road (many, many others). Hudson likely will wind up short of Cooperstown (he’ll be on the ballot for the first time with the class of 2021), but that’s not a knock on what was a stellar, underrated career. And Gagne, for a time, was undeniably the best relief pitcher in baseball.

4. 2013

The elite stars: Gerrit Cole, Jose Fernandez, Hyun-Jin Ryu

Worth mentioning: Sonny Gray, Chris Archer, Zack Wheeler, James Paxton, Tanner Roark, Julio Teheran, Michael Wacha, Trevor Rosenthal, Danny Salazar, Shelby Miller, Cody Allen, Dan Straily



Thoughts: The top of this list is so tough, and hopefully another reminder what we all lost as baseball fans when Jose Fernandez was killed in that accident. And when you consider the depth of quality for the guys not on the top line, that’s really what sets this group apart.

3. 2010

The elite stars: Chris Sale, Madison Bumgarner, Stephen Strashburg, Kenley Jansen

Worth mentioning: Wade Davis, Neftali Feliz, Jaime Garcia, John Axford, Jhoulys Chacin, Daniel Hudson, Alexi Ogando, Jonny Venters, Travis Wood



Thoughts: Here’s the thing about this group: None of those four pitchers on the top line received even a single rookie of the year vote. Why? Because none of those guys was in the majors for the full 2010 season, though they were all stellar in their short appearances. Sale had a 1.93 ERA and four saves in 21 relief appearances; Bumgarner had a 3.00 ERA in 18 starts; Strasburg had a 2.91 ERA in 12 starts; and Jansen had a 0.67 ERA and four saves in 25 relief appearances. And this group ranks No. 3 because, damn, all four of those guys have had great big league careers, which is what we’re primarily considering here.

2. 2008

The elite stars: Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Johnny Cueto,

Worth mentioning: Craig Breslow, Joba Chamberlain, Armando Galarraga, Jim Johnson, Jair Jurrjens, Hiroki Kuroda, Justin Masterson, Brad Ziegler



Thoughts: You could make the argument that the classes of 2010 and/or 2013 are deeper, but the class of 2008 starts with two no-doubt Hall of Famers who are still performing at elite levels, so 2008 gets the nod. Here’s guessing the fine folks in Cooperstown have already started the process for making the plaques for Kershaw and Sherzer; they just need to wait for them to finish dominating to finalize the numbers.

1. 2006

The elite stars: Justin Verlander, Adam Wainwright, Cole Hamels, Jon Lester

Worth mentioning: Jonathan Papelbon, Matt Cain, Rich Hill, Jered Weaver, Francisco Liriano, Josh Johnson, Anibal Sanchez, James Shields, Chad Billingsley, Jonathan Broxton, Pat Neshek, Joel Zumaya



Thoughts: Just so, so good. Perennial Cy Young candidates on the top line, flashes-of-brilliance guys all over and a few better-than-average consistent performers in the mix, as well.