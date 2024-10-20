Ranking Bears rookies by PFF grade at the bye week

The Chicago Bears defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 35-16, last Sunday in London. It marked Chicago’s third straight win of the season and extended their home winning streak to nine games.

With the first six games in the books, the Bears are sitting at 4-2 at the bye week. But there are some big games on the docket, including a hotly-anticipated Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders and Chicago's entire NFC North slate starting in Week 11.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap through the first six games. We ranked the Bears' rookies by their PFF grades at the bye.

Ranking Bears rookies at Week 6 bye

QB Caleb Williams - 63.1 P Tory Taylor - 62.2 OT Kiran Amegadjie - 62.0 WR Rome Odunze - 57.9 DE Austin Booker - 53.1

