Ranking 68 greatest players of March Madness expanded-bracket era College basketball transformed into the widely followed sport that it is today — that we miss so dearly now — as a result of the expansion of the NCAA Tournament to 64 teams 35 years ago. NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt, whose father Dave was among those on the committee that approved the change, said one reason it was such a wild success was the appeal of the players in the sport at that time — legendary names such as Ewing, Mullin and Bias. BUILDING THE BRACKET: How the 1985 NCAA Tournament turned March into Madness In honor of the anniversary, and to match with the tournament's current field of 68 format, Sporting News endeavored to rank the 68 greatest players of the expanded bracket era, which began with the 1984-85 season and continues today. So Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Walton and Pete Maravich are not eligible. Some great players who are eligible still had to be excluded — but that’s how amazing the players who made it were. The list isn’t about who became the best pro, nor is it a list of NBA all-time greats. And there was the issue of what to do with players whose careers began before expansion; in those cases, their full careers were considered.

1 Glen Rice, Michigan Seasons: Four (1985-89)

Final Fours: One (1989)

NCAA titles: One (1989)

Career points: 2,442

2 Shabazz Napier, UConn Seasons: Four (2010-14)

Final Fours: Two (2011, 2014)

NCAA titles: Two (2011, 2014)

Career points: 1,959

3 Frank Mason, Kansas Seasons: Four (2013-17)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 1,885

4 Andre Miller, Utah Seasons: Four (1995-99)

Final Fours: One (1998)

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 1,618

5 Buddy Hield, Oklahoma Seasons: Four (2012-16)

Final Fours: One (2016)

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 2,291

6 Keith Van Horn, Utah Seasons: Four (1993-97)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 2,542

7 Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin Seasons: Four (2011-15)

Final Fours: Two (2014, 2015)

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 1,458

8 Emeka Okafor, UConn Seasons: Three (2001-04)

Final Fours: One (2004)

NCAA titles: (2004)

Career points: 1,426

9 Adam Morrison, Gonzaga Seasons: 3 (2003-06)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 1,867

10 Blake Griffin, Oklahoma Seasons: Two (2007-09)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 1,278

11 Ray Allen, UConn Seasons: Three (1993-96)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 1,922

12 Jason Kidd, Cal Seasons: Two (1992-94)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 878

13 Karl Malone, Louisiana Tech Seasons: Three (1982-85)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 1,716

14 Pervis Ellison, Louisville Seasons: Four (1985-89)

Final Fours: One (1986)

NCAA titles: One (1986)

Career points: 2,143

15 Allen Iverson, Georgetown Seasons: Two (1994-96)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 1,539

16 Penny Hardaway, Memphis Seasons: Two (1991-93)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 1,319

17 Kenny Anderson, Georgia Tech Seasons: Two (1989-1991)

Final Fours: One (1990)

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 1,497

18 Derrick Coleman, Syracuse Seasons: Four (1986-90)

Final Fours: One (1987)

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 2,143

19 Alonzo Mourning, Georgetown Seasons: Four (1988-1992)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 2,001

20 Grant Hill, Duke Seasons: Four

Final Fours: Three (1990, 1991, 1992)

NCAA titles: Two (1991, 1992)

Career points: 1,924

21 Ed O’Bannon, UCLA Seasons: Four (1991-95)

Final Fours: One (1995)

NCAA titles: One (1995)

Career points: 1,815

22 Danny Ferry, Duke Seasons: Four (1985-89)

Final Fours: Three (1986, 1988, 1989)

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 2,155

23 Jim Jackson, Ohio State Seasons: Three (1989-1992)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 1,785 Legacy: Jackson was one of the most coveted recruits in Ohio State history and delivered on expectations, scoring 16.1 points as a freshman, advancing to 22.4 as a senior and playing for three teams that reached the NCAA Tournament. He was a 50 percent career shooter who also delivered four assists and just under six rebounds per game. The Buckeyes won consecutive Big Ten titles in his final two years.

24 Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, LSU Seasons: Two (1988-90)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 1,854 Legacy: There was no more beautiful offensive player than the man formerly known as Chris Jackson. He had not only every shot from every angle, but also a complete understanding of how to use the board, how to create space against a defender and how to occasionally move far enough from the goal that no defender would expect him to make the shot. (But he did).

25 Hank Gathers, Loyola Marymount Seasons: Four (1985-86, USC); (1988-90, Loyola Marymount)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 2,723 Legacy: Gathers was a vital, dynamic force of nature whom college opponents couldn’t stop, whether they came from the West Coast Conference or the Big 12. He died of a heart ailment after collapsing in a conference tournament game at the end of his senior season in 1990, and his teammates honored him with a remarkable run to the Elite Eight.

26 Calbert Cheaney, Indiana Seasons: Four (1989-1993)

Final Fours: One (1992)

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 2,613 Legacy: Cheaney, in much the same way Steve Alford had been, was ideal for Bob Knight’s offensive system. Cheaney could catch, pass and, most of all, shoot. The ability to drive the ball from the wing to the goal was not essential in Knight’s motion attack — movement to create distance from defenders was. Cheaney’s size, strength and high release point made him a chore to defend, and his senior season in 1993 was so impressive that he beat out such greats as Penny Hardaway, Bobby Hurley and Chris Webber for player of the year.

27 Jamal Mashburn, Kentucky Seasons: Three (1990-93)

Final Fours: One (1993)

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 1,843 Legacy: No player did more to lift Kentucky basketball from the ashes of its late-80s NCAA infractions case than Mashburn, who arrived as a slightly underrated recruit and helped the Wildcats advance to the Elite Eight in 1992 — and the glorious regional final game against Duke — and the Final Four a year later. Mashburn’s ball-handling and shooting skill, as well as his strength inside, made him a player two decades ahead of his time: someone who could play as the lone big man while pulling opposing bigs away from the lane.

28 Chris Webber, Michigan Seasons: Two (1991-93)

Final Fours: Two (1992, 1993)

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 1,218 Legacy: The impossible combination of length, strength and dynamism contained in Webber made him an almost-unfair asset to the Wolverines during his two college seasons. He blocked shots, passed effectively, rebounded and scored. He even made almost one 3-pointer a game as a sophomore. The Fab Five’s detractors are fond of saying the group “never won anything” because they failed to claim a Big Ten title or NCAA championship. But isn’t the game to reach — the Final Four — worth something? Webber and his mates got two of those. That’s a lot.

29 Kenyon Martin, Cincinnati Seasons: Four (1996-2000)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 1,279 Legacy: Martin was an important contributor as a defender and rebounder for three excellent Cincinnati teams from 1997-1999, but when he played for the United States team at the World University Games, he discovered he’d underrated his own talents. He was the best player on the squad, which meant he might be the best in the nation. Turned out, he was. His senior season ranks with the most dominant of any recent player, but it ended prematurely when he fractured his leg in a Conference USA Tournament game.

30 Hersey Hawkins, Bradley Seasons: Four (1984-88)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 3,008 Legacy: Playing without a 3-point line for half his career, Hawkins still managed to become one of 10 players ever to hit the 3,000-point mark. His Braves teams excelled in Missouri Valley Conference play, including a 32-3 record in 1985-86 that was rewarded with only a No. 7 seed by the selection committee.

31 Rip Hamilton, UConn Seasons: Three (1996-99)

Final Fours: (One) 1999

NCAA titles: (One) 1999

Career points: 2,036 Legacy: Predecessor Ray Allen was more glamorous, but Hamilton efficiently elevated UConn to the preeminent Big East power — and the one program capable of challenging Duke’s extraordinary 1998-99 squad. Hamilton wasn’t a high-flying dunker or long-range bomber: He shot right from where the 3-point line was, or inside if necessary. He liked playing where the defense was, because he could get just far enough away to get his shots off — and just near enough to draw fouls. He attempted 505 free throws over three years and converted 83 percent. And he scored 20 or more points in all six 1999 NCAA Tournament games, including 27 in the final.

32 Marcus Camby, UMass Seasons: Three (1993-96)

Final Fours: One (1996)

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 1,387 Legacy: Camby was the player who transformed UMass from the Atlantic 10 team challenging all the big boys on the block to a national power as big as any in college hoops. He arrived with a ton of raw ability and gradually refined his game to the point where he was the unanimous player of the year for the 1995-96 season.

33 Johnny Dawkins, Duke Seasons: Four

Final Fours: One (1986)

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 2,556 Legacy: Dawkins was one of the foundational pieces of the four-decade Coach K dynasty. Entering along with David Henderson, Mark Alarie and Jay Bilas, he helped Mike Krzyzewski turn around the Blue Devils and launch them forward with three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances that culminated with an appearance in the 1986 championship game. Dawkins was a dynamic scoring guard who averaged at least 18.1 points in all four college seasons and earned the Naismith Award as senior.

34 Zion Williamson, Duke Seasons: One (2018-19)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 746 Legacy: How much higher would Zion have ranked with three more victories? Would he have been ahead of Carmelo Anthony? Ahead of Anthony Davis? Surely no college freshman ever has been quite the sensation Williamson was. His flying blocks and vicious dunks were must-view affairs. His boundless enthusiasm for his team was alluring as well. Williamson missed five games and still swept the major player of the year awards — he was that far ahead of the class.

35 Corliss Williamson, Arkansas Seasons: Three (1992-95)

Final Fours: Two (1994, 1995)

NCAA titles: One (1995)

Career points: 1,728 Legacy: Williamson was one of the last players of his kind: a game-changing low-post scorer, even though he stood barely 6-6. He wasn’t as dynamic as Charles Barkley, but he had better moves inside. And, more importantly, Williamson was the most important piece in Arkansas’ back-to-back Final Four teams and its one NCAA title.

36 Dwyane Wade, Marquette Seasons: Two (2001-03)

Final Fours: One (2003)

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 1,281 Legacy: A 22-point performance in a tight regional semifinal victory over Pitt helped deliver Marquette to the Elite Eight against Kentucky, and there Wade unleashed the full extent of every talent he had flashed the prior two years. Wade’s 29-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist triple-double against the Wildcats ranks with the greatest individual performances of the era. That got Marquette to its first Final Four since 1977.

37 Carmelo Anthony, Syracuse Seasons: (2002-03)

Final Fours: One (2003)

NCAA titles: One (2003)

Career points: 778 Legacy: Here’s a trivia question we love around here: What’s the only outlet to name Carmelo Anthony first-team All-America for a freshman season in which he averaged 22.2 points and 10 rebounds? Do we need to say the answer? Anthony was such a versatile performer for his size, he could have been an all-conference-level player at every position on the floor. He was the primary force behind Syracuse’s one NCAA championship, averaging just over 20 points and just under 10 rebounds in the Orange’s six victories.

38 Juan Dixon, Maryland Seasons: Four (1998-2002)

Final Fours: Two (2001, 2002)

NCAA titles: One (2002)

Career points: 2,269 Legacy: There are Maryland players who earned greater honors (such as national player of the year Joe Smith) and left campus with bigger reputations (Len Bias) and who clearly possessed more talent (Steve Francis). But it was Dixon who delivered what Maryland coveted most: a national title. And though he was surrounded by excellent players, it was Dixon who broke free from Dane Fife’s demonic defense in the second half of the 2002 title game against Indiana and finished with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting. He wound up as the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player. No other Terp can say that.

39 Lionel Simmons, La Salle Seasons: Four (1986-1990)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 3,217 Legacy: Because his La Salle teams played in the Metro Atlantic, they never were taken quite as seriously as they should have been. They got only one first-place AP vote each week while their winning streak grew from 14 to 17 and eventually to 21 games. They never climbed higher than 11th and, with a 29-1 record, got only a No. 4 NCAA seed. But Simmons was viewed as legit, and received the Naismith Award. He averaged 28.4 points as a junior and 26.5 as a senior. At least that didn’t get overlooked.

40 Mike Bibby, Arizona Seasons: Two (1996-98)

NCAA titles: One (1997)

Career points: 1,061 Legacy: There are a lot of similarities to the college careers of Bibby and Isiah Thomas: two seasons each, one improbable NCAA title, one year as consensus All-American, relatively modest scoring stats but always the ability to burn the opposition in the biggest games. The truth is, Bibby actually won more. His teams were 55-14 to Thomas’ 47-17, and Bibby's Wildcats reached the Elite Eight in the year they did not win the title.

41 Anthony Davis, Kentucky Seasons: One (2011-12)

Final Fours: One (2012)

NCAA titles: One (2012)

Career points: 567 Legacy: He was around only a year, but few players ever used the college experience so deftly. Already an elite defender when he arrived — with an almost-unprecedented ability to guard the rim but also to disarm opposing pick-and-roll plays — Davis rapidly grew through the course of the season as an offensive player, adding new elements to his game and increasing his confidence. He attempted double-figure shots only four times in 14 games before Jan. 1 of his single college season; he did it 12 times in the final 26 games. He blocked an almost-inhuman 186 shots, including six in the title-game win over Kansas.

42 Kemba Walker, UConn Seasons: Three (2008-11)

Final Fours: Two (2009, 2011)

NCAA titles: One (2011)

Career points: 1,783 Legacy: Kemba was not a one-hit wonder. It’s just that one huge smash — the 11-game winning streak that resulted in the 2011 Big East Tournament and NCAA title — was so hard to approach, like asking Harper Lee to top “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Walker was a significant factor on a Final Four team and a load-carrying superstar for the last of Jim Calhoun’s three champions.

43 J.J. Redick, Duke Seasons: Four (2002-06)

Final Fours: One (2004)

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 2,769 Legacy: Redick was a tireless performer who averaged better than 37 minutes per game as a junior and senior and scored a career’s worth of points (1,685) in those two years alone. His total of 457 3-pointers made ranks third all-time and he ranks among the top 20 in scoring, as well. He converted at least 95 3s in each of his four college seasons.

44 Jalen Brunson, Villanova Seasons: Three (2015-18)

Final Fours: Two (2016, 2018)

NCAA titles: Two (2016, 2018)

Career points: 1,667 Legacy: Named the Sporting News Player of the Decade for the 2010s, Brunson started for two NCAA champion teams and played the point guard position with a consistency of performance that few others have managed. He excelled at scoring on post-ups against guards unaccustomed to defending along the baseline and converted an astonishing — for a guard — 58.7 percent of his career 2-point attempts.

45 Kevin Durant, Texas Seasons: One (2006-07)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 903 Legacy: Durant was the first gift the NBA Draft age limit presented to college basketball, along with Ohio State center Greg Oden. He might otherwise have entered the draft directly out of high school, but playing at Texas allowed him to demonstrate his array of overwhelming offensive talents. He was lethal from close to the goal, 3-point range and the foul line, where he attempted 256 free throws and converted 81.6 percent.

46 Shane Battier, Duke Seasons: Four (1997-2001)

Final Fours: Two (1999, 2001)

NCAA titles: One (2001)

Career points: 1,984 Legacy: Battier was one of the great winners of the modern era, earning consensus player of the year honors as a senior in 2001, playing in two NCAA championship games and finishing with a record of 131-15, which included a 16-3 mark in NCAA Tournament games.

47 Doug McDermott, Creighton Seasons: Four (2010-14)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 3,150 Legacy: McDermott was supposed to enroll at Northern Iowa, until his father became head coach at Creighton; UNI generously allowed him out of his commitment, and McDermott became one of the great scorers in college basketball history. His 3-point accuracy of 45.8 percent would rank seventh all-time in Division I if his 274 career 3s weren't 15 short of the qualifying standard.

48 Mateen Cleaves, Michigan State Seasons: Four (1996-2000)

Final Fours: Two (1999, 2000)

NCAA titles: One (2000)

Career points: 1,541 Legacy: It’s hard to describe how commanding Cleaves’ presence was as a point guard, or to compare him to a player who’s performed in college or the NBA since. When the ball was in his hands, he owned the game. He averaged 6.6 assists and 1.6 steals for his career. He was a scorer when he needed to be, a creator more than that, but above all a leader and a winner. Coach Tom Izzo will tell you he was the most important recruit during his time as head coach.

49 Keith Lee, Memphis Seasons: Four (1981-85)

Final Fours: One (1985)

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 2,408 Legacy: His lack of professional success has caused Lee’s star to fade over time — except in Memphis, where he is revered as an all-time great. As a collegian, Lee stood toe-to-toe with Patrick Ewing and Hakeem Olajuwon — in the space of five days — and scored a combined 41 points and grabbed 23 rebounds on 54 percent shooting.

50 David Robinson, Navy Seasons: Four (1983-87)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 2,669 Legacy: Robinson blossomed from 6-7 wing to dynamic 7-1 center during his first two years at Navy, but instead of ducking out and transferring to a basketball power after two years — and avoiding his service commitment and getting to NBA riches earlier — he completed his education at the academy and took the Midshipmen to three straight NCAA Tournaments. That included an astonishing Elite Eight run in 1986.

51 Sean Elliott, Arizona Seasons: Four (1985-89)

Final Fours: One (1988)

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 2,555 Legacy: Elliott was the first great player of Lute Olson’s Arizona revival, and was the foundation of their great Final Four team in 1988. The 3-point line arrived in his sophomore season and he made nearly 43 percent of his career attempts. He was a national player of the year as a senior.

52 Antawn Jamison, North Carolina Seasons: Three (1995-98)

Final Fours: Two (1997, 1998)

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 1,974 Legacy: Jamison was not the prize recruit in his Carolina class, though he was the better college player between himself and Vince Carter. Together, they took the Tar Heels to consecutive Final Fours. Jamison became the consensus player of the year as a junior, using his ability to elevate and score over defenders in the post to average 22.2 points.

53 Len Bias, Maryland Seasons: Four (1982-86)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 2,146 Legacy: Bias built his game over the course of his four seasons with the Terps, and by the time he was a senior was one of the best players in the nation. But Maryland was part of a stacked ACC that season; the Terps finished under .500 in a brutal ACC season but still got a No. 5 seed, and Bias continued his rampage with 31 points in a first-round victory — and 26 in defeat.

54 Shaquille O’Neal, LSU Seasons: Three (1989-1992)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 1,941 Legacy: There is a statue of O’Neal outside the Maravich Assembly Center that demonstrates how important he was. (He is, of course, depicted throwing down a two-handed slam). For reasons that remain hard to explain, he never played on a team that was seeded better than No. 5 in the NCAAs, nor advanced to the Sweet 16, but his career averages of 21.6 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.6 blocks are evidence of his excellence.

55 Glenn Robinson, Purdue Seasons: Two (1992-94)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 1,706 Legacy: The man they called “Big Dog” produced what could be considered the best single season of the era, a 30.3-point tour de force that left analysts searching for answers to “the best since when” questions and carried the Boilermakers to the Elite Eight in 1994.

56 Wayman Tisdale, Oklahoma Seasons: Three (1982-85)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 2,661 Legacy: His astonishing freshman-year performance (24.5 points per game) and his enduring popularity as a performer led the United States Basketball Writers Association to name its freshman of the year award after Tisdale.

57 Tim Duncan, Wake Forest Seasons: Four (1993-97)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 2,117 Legacy: Duncan’s late introduction to the game meant arriving in college with much to learn, but he still averaged 9.6 points and 9.8 rebounds as a freshman — and he still wound up with career averages of 16.5 points and 12.3 rebounds. What kept him from reaching the Final Four? It might have been as simple as the poor luck to be grouped in his junior season in a region with 1996 Kentucky, the best team of this era. The Deacons lost to those Wildcats in the Elite Eight.

58 Jay Williams, Duke Seasons: Three (1999-2002)

Final Fours: One (2001)

NCAA titles: One (2001)

Career points: 2,079 Legacy: When Williams was a junior, with a championship ring already earned, Sporting News wanted to do a story about how a team prepared to defend him. We almost never got declined for those kinds of stories, but four schools rejected our request before Wake Forest and the late, great Skip Prosser agreed. That’s how much Williams frightened opponents. He was an elite shooting guard (19.3 ppg. career) and elite point guard (6.0 apg.) in the same person.

59 Jameer Nelson, Saint Joseph’s Seasons: Four (2000-04)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 2,094 Legacy: Nelson was a consummate point guard who invigorated a Saint Joseph’s program that had gone 13-16 the year before he arrived. With Jameer at the controls, the Hawks won three Atlantic 10 regular-season titles, averaged 25 wins, compiled a perfect 27-0 regular season record in 2003-04 and reached the Elite Eight that season, losing on a late jumpshot by Oklahoma State’s John Lucas III.

60 Steve Alford, Indiana Seasons: Four (1983-87)

Final Fours: (One) 1987

NCAA titles: (One) 1987

Career points: 2,438 Legacy: Alford got the opportunity to play with the 3-point line for a single season. And this is how good he was in that department: He shot 53 percent from long range, and that was on six attempts per game. Alford’s sophomore- and junior-year teams did not delivery IU’s customary success (an NIT and a massive NCAA first-round upset loss against Cleveland State), but in his senior year they won the Big Ten championship, earned a No. 1 seed, outlasted UNLV in a beautiful semifinal and then escaped Syracuse in a classic title game. Alford hit seven 3-pointers in the championship.

61 Steph Curry, Davidson Seasons: Three (2006-09)

Final Fours: None

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 2,635 Legacy: Had Curry chosen to play his senior year at Davidson and produced a season like either his sophomore or junior years, he might have been in position to replace Pete Maravich as the NCAA’s career scoring leader. Of course, the Pistol put up his numbers in three years — but even at that, no one has really come close. Curry’s career tournament scoring average of 31.6 would rank fourth all-time if he’d qualified for the list by playing one more game. That one, though, was on the NCAA selection committee that left out the Wildcats after they went 27-8 and 18-2 in the Southern Conference in 2008-09.

62 Bobby Hurley, Duke Seasons: Four (1989-1993)

Final Fours: Three (1990, 1991, 1992)

NCAA titles: Two (1991, 1992)

Career points: 1,731 Legacy: It’s easy to lose track of Hurley’s greatness since he played with players who achieved more professionally, but all one needs to do to understand how much he mattered is to watch games like the 1992 Elite Eight win over Kentucky, or the 1991 Final Four win over UNLV. Hurley is the NCAA’s career assists leader; he never averaged fewer than 7.4 per game over his four seasons. Even coach Mike Krzyzewski called Hurley’s late 3-pointer in the UNLV game the biggest shot in Duke basketball history – which means it was bigger than Laettner’s basket the following year to advance the Devils to their fifth consecutive Final Four.

63 Chris Mullin, St. John’s Seasons: Four (1981-85)

Final Fours: One (1985)

NCAA titles: None

Career points: 2,440 Legacy: Mullin was the most complete offensive player of the era. He was a brilliant ball-handler, an elite jump-shooter and, most of all, an extraordinary passer. He could have averaged 25 points a game given his skill, but he never attempted even 15 shots per game for a season, instead producing averages of four assists or better as a junior and senior. The Red Storm lost narrow NCAA Tournament heartbreakers in each of his first three seasons — by a combined six points — before Mullin went for 25 points against N.C. State in the victory that at last put them in the Final Four.

64 Larry Johnson, UNLV Seasons: Two (1989-1991)

Final Fours: Two (1990, 1991)

NCAA titles: One (1990)

Career points: 1,617 Legacy: Johnson was a matchup nightmare for college opponents, few of whom could cope with his combination of strength, dynamism and skill. Johnson and his gifted teammates found their rhythm midway through the 1989-90 season and won 15 of their final 16 games before the tournament, then won six in a row — including a championship-game record 30-point blowout against Duke. Only two teams since 1976 have carried perfect records into the Final Four, and Johnson’s Rebels were the first of those, riding his 22.7 points and 10.9 rebounds to 34 consecutive wins.

65 Tyler Hansbrough, North Carolina Seasons: Four (2005-09)

Final Fours: 2008, 2009

NCAA titles: 2009

Career points: 2,872 Legacy: Hansbrough was a four-time Sporting News first-team All-American, the first to earn that designation from one of the four contributors to the NCAA’s official consensus squad. He was the consensus national player of the year as a junior, then as senior was the focal point of a Tar Heels squad that overwhelmed its NCAA Tournament opposition by an average of 20 points. He averaged 17.5 points in that tournament run.

66 Patrick Ewing, Georgetown Seasons: Four (1981-85)

Final Fours: Three (1982, 1984, 1985)

NCAA titles: One (19840

Career points: 2,184 Legacy: Ewing was one of the greatest winning forces in the history of college basketball. He was such an overwhelming defender he dominated the 1982 NCAA Tournament even though he twice scored in single digits. He finished with a career record of 16-3 in tournament games and appeared in three finals.

67 Danny Manning, Kansas Seasons: Four (1984-88)

Final Fours: Two (1986, 1988)

NCAA titles: One (1988)

Career points: 2,951 Legacy: Manning’s performance in the 1988 tournament, particularly the national championship victory over Oklahoma, ranks with the greatest ever. He averaged 27.2 points and 9.3 rebounds during the tournament. It was his willingness to take as many shots as necessary to elevate the team known as “Danny and the Miracles” to the championship that made the difference for Kansas following a somewhat indifferent regular season. Manning also was a major contributor as a manager on the 1986 Kansas team that lost in the national semifinal.