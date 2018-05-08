Ranking all 32 NFL quarterback rooms after 2018 NFL Draft

Quarterback is the most important individual position in the NFL, but it still has strength in numbers. Every team aspires to have a top starting QB, but it's a welcome double bonus to also have a strong backup option and an intriguing developmental project.

After NFL free agency and the 2018 draft, many teams go into the minicamp and training camp stage of the offseason with big changes in their QB depth charts. The goal is striking the ideal balance in the "quarterback room" — or the best possible extension of the offensive coordinator.





The team at the top of our QB room rankings just learned the immense value of always trying to find a supersub.

Ranking NFL's quarterback rooms for 2018

1. Philadelphia Eagles

QB depth chart: Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, Nate Sudfeld

The Eagles have a problem every team would love to have with Foles as the ultimate Super Bowl-winning insurance should Wentz take longer than expected in his recovery form a torn ACL. Philly was nice enough to reward Foles with more money before he hits free agency in 2019. Sudfeld can learn well from both.

2. New Orleans Saints

QB depth chart: Drew Brees, Tom Savage, Taysom Hill, J.T. Barrett

Brees, more durable than ever, has a new veteran backing him in Savage, who is back in the pure No. 2 role for he which he's suited. Hill's skill set played a part in the Saints not drafting another option, but Barrett, with his own brand of athleticism, deserved this undrafted free-agent shot to fight for a spot.

3. Green Bay Packers

QB depth chart: Aaron Rodgers, Brett Hundley, DeShone Kizer

The Packers saw flashes from Hundley and can go back to refining him with Rodgers coming back healthy. Kizer was worth a flyer in a trade, because he can fit in their offense and learn from their experienced coaches.





4. New England Patriots

QB depth chart: Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer, Danny Etling

Story Continues

In Hoyer, Brady has one of the best backups of his career. Although the Patriots didn't use a high draft pick on a surefire successor, there are a lot of things Etling does well that can be developed under Josh McDaniels.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

QB depth chart: Ben Roethlisberger, Landry Jones, Mason Rudolph, Joshua Dobbs

Roethlisberger should get a little rejuvenation from the Steelers taking Rudolph as his possible heir apparent. Jones remains more than serviceable, but since he will be a free agent in 2019, the team should give Dobbs a shot to push him for the backup role.

NFL DRAFT GRADES:

Best, worst of 2018 picks



6. Los Angeles Chargers

QB depth chart: Philip Rivers, Geno Smith, Cardale Jones, Nik Shimonek

Rivers watched another draft in which the Chargers didn't pick his replacement, reaffirming that they think he has plenty left in the tank with a playoff-contending team around him again. Smith has turned into a solid No. 2, while Jones is in a good spot to keep tuning his big arm.

7. Seattle Seahawks

QB depth chart: Russell Wilson, Austin Davis, Alex McGough, Stephen Morris

There's no Colin Kaepernick here, but Wilson, who has yet to miss a start in his six-year NFL career despite his share of nicks, has a decent backup with starting experience in Davis. Between the rookie seventh-round draftee McGough and Morris, there's more upside than you think.

8. Atlanta Falcons

QB depth chart: Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub, Garrett Grayson, Kurt Benkert

Ryan keeps playing at a high, healthy level, so Schaub hasn't been needed, but his starting experience and former backup time in Atlanta behind Michael Vick makes him a desired veteran in a pinch. Benkert, a Virginia product like Schaub, can push Grayson as an undrafted free agent with better pro upside than college production.





9. Indianapolis Colts

QB depth chart: Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Brad Kaaya, Phillip Walker

Brissett last year did an admirable job filling in for Luck, given he arrived via trade from the Patriots right before the season. The Colts will stay with him as a contingency plan should more health issues arise for Luck. Kaaya, a Lions sixth-round draft pick in 2017, is a worthy No. 3 project for Frank Reich.

10. San Francisco 49ers

QB depth chart: Jimmy Garoppolo, C.J. Beathard, Nick Mullens, Jack Heneghan

The 49ers let Beathard see significant action as a rookie before Garoppolo took over late last season. After replacing Hoyer, Beathard has the makeup to be for Garoppolo what Hoyer was and is again for Brady.

MORE: NFL's highest-paid players

11. Tennessee Titans

QB depth chart: Marcus Mariota, Blaine Gabbert, Luke Falk, Tyler Ferguson

Mariota is starting to put it all together as a mobile passer, and he had a breakthrough in leading a playoff comeback victory. Should Mariota miss more time due to injury, Gabbert is OK for a short stretch. Falk was expected to go earlier in the draft. Although he lowers the athletic quotient in the room, he has natural passing skills to help him transition in Matt LaFleur's West Coast offense.

12. Minnesota Vikings

QB depth chart: Kirk Cousins, Trevor Siemian, Kyle Sloter, Peter Pujals

The Vikings rebooted after Case Keenum, Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater all hit free agency. Cousins was a great get with a lot of competition from other suitors, but don't forget about the trade for Siemian, which settles him into a comfortable role as a surefire No. 2. Sloter slides up for now but gets some small-school competition from Pujals.





13. Detroit Lions

QB depth chart: Matthew Stafford, Jake Rudock, Matt Cassel

Stafford has become an iron man with his golden arm, so the Lions don't need to sweat too much. Cassel, because of recent starting work as a sub elsewhere, offers a little more confidence than Rudock can in leading the offense.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB depth chart: Jameis Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Griffin, Austin Allen

Winston fought pain to produce through a season in which Fitzpatrick proved why the Bucs have one of the league's best seasoned backups. Griffin also keeps them deep through No. 3. It will be tough for Allen, undrafted from Arkansas, to make the roster.

15. Cleveland Browns

QB depth chart: Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton, Baker Mayfield, Joel Stave

The Browns have totally flipped their bleak house at quarterback to something more than legitimate. Taylor's play was a big factor in getting the Bills to the playoffs last season. Stanton comes over to remain the immediate No. 2 he was for Palmer. Mayfield has the massive upside of a No. 1 overall pick, and Stave is more interesting than most No. 4s.

MORE: 10 times the Browns could have solved their QB problem

16. Los Angeles Rams

QB depth chart: Jared Goff, Sean Mannion, Brandon Allen

Goff in his second season broke out under coach Sean McVay, but he still needs to iron out much of his game in order to go from good to great. Mannion and Allen are your average No. 2s and No. 3s with limited upside.

17. Dallas Cowboys

QB depth chart: Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Mike White

Prescott didn't exactly have a sophomore slump, but he came up well shy of his rookie sensation. As he settles down in Year 3 with a more efficient passing game, the Cowboys have less experience behind him. But Rush and White both offer significant potential for Scott Linehan and Jason Garrett.





18. Jacksonville Jaguars

QB depth chart: Blake Bortles, Cody Kessler, Tanner Lee

Bortles has gone from gunslinger to smooth West Coast operator under Doug Marrone. Kessler, cast off by the Browns, was a sneaky good backup signing for the system. Jacksonville was smart not to invest too much more on a QB after seeing Bortles shine in the playoffs. Lee is a massive sixth-round rookie project who needs a lot of work to be NFL-ready.

19. Carolina Panthers

QB depth chart: Cam Newton, Garrett Gilbert, Taylor Heinecke

Derek Anderson probably won't return to serve as one of the league's best backups in Carolina. That leaves little insurance behind Newton, who is coming off an up-and-down 2017 season. The good news is Newton started every game last year and still has missed only four starts in seven seasons.

20. Houston Texans

QB depth chart: Deshaun Watson, Brandon Weeden, Joe Webb

Watson is on his way back from the torn ACL he suffered during his rookie-year rise, and there's no limit to what he can do in a Bill O'Brien offense tailored to his strengths. There are a lot of ways Watson can improve, but there's a big drop-off in skills when Houston's depth chart reaches Weeden and Webb .

21. Denver Broncos

QB depth chart: Case Keenum, Paxton Lynch, Chad Kelly

The Broncos made a big upgrade from Siemian to Keenum, and in doing so, they took a QB battle out of the equation. Years ago, Keenum was signed as an undrafted free agent thanks to his West Coast offense potential when Gary Kubiak was in Houston. Lynch might develop better without the burden of pressure to start. Kelly is someone to watch in his second camp.





22. Oakland Raiders

QB depth chart: Derek Carr, Connor Cook, EJ Manuel, Josh Johnson

Carr had a shaky 2017 season after getting his big contract, and getting him right is the top priority for new coach Jon Gruden. Manuel made one start in place of Carr last season, which seems to be the limit for him in his role. Cook can be developed more, and Johnson gives the Raiders a presence who's been in a lot of QB rooms.

23. Washington Redskins

QB depth chart: Alex Smith, Colt McCoy, Kevin Hogan

Smith had a better year than Cousins did in 2017, but both players were in different situations. Cousins in Minnesota will be surrounded by more help, while Smith in Washington won't get the same support he had in Kansas City. Smith will drop a few notches from his Chiefs peak. McCoy and Hogan both have experience starting for the Browns, for whatever that's worth.

24. Kansas City Chiefs

QB depth chart: Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne, Matt McGloin

Mahomes as a rookie last season didn't get to do much with his big arm in games that counted, but he flashed and grew enough behind the scenes for the Chiefs to believe he can start in 2018. Henne and McGloin are typical backups, and neither is one Kansas City can trust to do much.

25. New York Jets

QB depth chart: Josh McCown, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold

McCown was an ancient wonder last season with limited means in New York. Bridgewater slowly mended the gap in his road back to being a legitimate NFL passer. Then there's pro-ready Darnold, the rookie No. 3 overall pick. That's a good variety, and it will make for a great competition in training camp.





26. Chicago Bears

QB depth chart: Mitchell Trubisky, Chase Daniel, Tyler Bray

Trubisky is just beginning his upward trajectory with new coach Matt Nagy. Daniel regains his status as a solid backup for the Bears' version of the West Coast after his brief return to the Saints. Bray worked with Nagy in Kansas City.

27. Arizona Cardinals

QB depth chart: Sam Bradford, Josh Rosen, Mike Glennon, Brandon Doughty

Bradford figures to be the favorite to start over Rosen. At some point, if the rookie first-round pick progresses well, Glennon might be expendable. It will take a while for the Cardinals to reach the level they enjoyed in Carson Palmer's best days, but getting Rosen No. 10 overall feels like a steal for the long term.

MORE: Most painful NFL Draft slides of last 20 years

28. Cincinnati Bengals

QB depth chart: Andy Dalton, Matt Barkley, Jeff Driskel, Logan Woodside

Dalton no longer needs to look over his shoulder. The Bengals' signing of Barkley to be the new No. 2 and the project of Woodside suggests Marvin Lewis and Bill Lazor are locked into the Red Rifle, even though Dalton already has hit his ceiling at age 30.

29. Baltimore Ravens

QB depth chart: Joe Flacco, Robert Griffin III, Lamar Jackson, Josh Woodrum

This is an interesting remix to put a little heat on Flacco, throwing it back to when Taylor was being developed behind him. Griffin gets another chance to stick as a reserve and would help himself by being a mentor to Jackson, too. The big questions are if, when and how quickly Jackson can tap into his massive athletic upside and truly challenge Flacco.





30. New York Giants

QB depth chart: Eli Manning, Davis Webb, Kyle Lauletta, Alex Tanney

The Giants are hoping to squeeze more respectable play out of Manning before he retires, trusting in his past spikes and giving him more of a running game and defense on which to lean. There's no clear successor in New York for now, but Lauletta could push Webb and get closer to that status.

31. Miami Dolphins

QB depth chart: Ryan Tannehill, Brock Osweiler, David Fales, Bryce Petty

The Dolphins didn't use even a late-round pick on a quarterback, and the Petty signing is only a minor consideration for the future. Tannehill is coming off a major knee injury and will return to a shakier offense without Jarvis Landry and Jay Ajayi. Osweiler simply is just another guy and is not an ideal backup to Tannehill. Fales deserves more than just developmental look.

MORE NFL DRAFT:

All-time biggest draft regrets



32. Buffalo Bills

QB depth chart: AJ McCarron, Josh Allen, Nathan Peterman

McCarron's value at one point was overrated by the Browns and other teams, and his backup-like contract in Buffalo validates that. The Bills having less than a reliable stopgap doesn't mesh with Allen being such a project. Peterman will need to recover from his being shellshocked as a rookie.