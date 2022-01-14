  • Oops!
Ranking 12 QBs who face most pressure in wild-card weekend

Dan Wetzel
·Columnist
·10 min read
Quarterbacks always get an outsized share of credit – and blame. That’s especially true in the playoffs. It’s why, heading into the NFL’s wild-card weekend, there is so much focus on the 14 starting QBs, 12 of whom will play this round.

It’s a crew that comes in all shapes, sizes and accomplishments.

There’s 44-year-old Tom Brady of Tampa Bay, starting his 46th playoff game. There are two 23-year-olds making their debuts (Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts and New England’s Mac Jones).

Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger is set to retire. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow seems like he’s just getting started. Thirty-three year old Matthew Stafford is seeking his first playoff victory while 26-year-old Patrick Mahomes is looking for his third consecutive Super Bowl.

Fates and fortunes vary, but it's the playoffs where stars are made, Hall of Fames are earned and, of course, championships are won.

So heading into this weekend, what’s the pressure level for each of the dozen who will take the field (top seeds Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay and Ryan Tannehill of Tennessee will sit this exercise out)?

Here’s our ranking, from the least amount of pressure and expectation to the most.

12. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh

Big Ben is 39, has already won two Super Bowls and is almost certain to retire after the Steelers' next loss – or Super Bowl victory if we’re being optimistic. He’s a sure-bet Hall of Famer. He already had a tearful, emotional send-off at Heinz Field. If not for a late-season rally – and Indianapolis fade – the season and his career would be over.

Basically, Roethlisberger and the Steelers have nothing to lose against Kansas City on Sunday night. “"We probably are not a very good football team,” Roethlisberger said. “Out of 14 teams that are in, we're probably at No. 14.”

An upset would be legendary, but a loss would be quickly forgotten. The accomplishment was getting here.

In other words, zero pressure.

11. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia

The quarterback of the NFC’s seventh seed is also leading a team that’s pleased to still be playing. The Eagles started 2-5. Hurts established himself as a viable NFL starter this season and while a playoff victory at Tampa Bay would cement that status and his presence in Philly, it also isn’t required or even expected.

Hurts also benefits from who he isn’t – namely former starter Carson Wentz whom the Eagles traded to Indianapolis (and received a first-round draft pick) only to bumble the Colts' season. That’s a good place to be.

10. Mac Jones, New England

The Patriots found their post-Brady franchise quarterback with the 15th overall selection of the 2021 draft. Jones has shown poise, improvement and potential. That alone is a great rookie season.

About the only thing applying pressure to his playoff debut in Buffalo is that Pats fans are so high on him they sort of expect a TB12 appearance to immediately reappear. Also, New England has a chance to make some kind of playoff run here in a mostly wide open AFC. So beating the Bills would be sweet for Jones, but this is the start of something, not the defining moment (at least in a negative way).

9. Derek Carr, Las Vegas

After a season full of scandal and tragedy that saw head coach Jon Gruden fired and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III charged with DUI resulting in death, the Raiders managed to reach the playoffs. Much of that is because of Carr's play and leadership.

After eight seasons, this is Carr’s first playoff game. He was emotional upon qualifying and hasn’t shied away from how much it matters to him. It should. But the pressure to perform and defeat Cincinnati is mostly internal. In Vegas terms, this playoff appearance is like playing with house money.

8. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati

In his second season in the NFL, Burrow has emerged as a star and led the woebegone Bengals to the playoffs. He’s everything you could want out of a No. 1 overall draft pick. He’s easily the most popular athlete in Cincinnati. The future is bright.

A loss to the Raiders would represent disappointment, but hardly some calamity. Cincy is a 5.5-point favorite by BetMGM and has the look of a dangerous team in the AFC. About the only thing hanging over this game is Cincinnati’s history of playoff futility – winless in seven appearances since the 1990 season, including five consecutive from 2011-15. That weighs on the fans, but not on a young quarterback. Or it shouldn’t.

7. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

Mahomes could throw 10 interceptions against Pittsburgh on Sunday and it wouldn’t impact his stature as arguably the biggest star in the NFL, let alone a legend in K.C. After three consecutive AFC championship game appearances, and two Super Bowls (with one victory) his status is secure.

The only pressure is that losing would waste an excellent chance at another Super Bowl appearance with a very good team and the current core of the club. Mahomes is 26 though. He’s untouchable, and even if this went all bad, he'll be back in contention for many years to come.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) waves to fans after the team&#39;s win against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Patrick Mahomes is 6-2 as a starter in the playoffs. Those two postseason defeats came against Tom Brady-led teams. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

6. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay

Speaking of having his legacy secure. Brady is looking for his eighth Vince Lombardi Trophy and second since leaving behind Bill Belichick. Nothing can impact Brady’s legacy at this point and Tampa fans will always be thankful for the title he delivered them last year. Besides, with the injury to Chris Godwin and the departure of Antonio Brown, this team enters the playoffs with major questions.

The pressure here centers solely on time. Brady doesn’t have the luxury of years to come such as, say, Mahomes. Who knows if there will be a next year, especially with some older stars around him (Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette). Brady doesn’t want to waste any opportunity, so every game is a big game.

5. Kyler Murray, Arizona

In 2019, the Arizona Cardinals turned their franchise over to a former college coach with a losing record and a 5-foot-11 quarterback who nearly played professional baseball. Let’s just say there were skeptics. Nearly three years later, here they are, and that coach, Kliff Kingsbury, hasn’t shied away from using the chance to prove everyone wrong as a rallying cry.

This was the season that began to change … began being the operative word. The Cardinals won their first seven games but skidded home on a 1-4 streak to finish 11-6. Murray has been really good, but also prone to mistakes. He knows that until he wins in the playoffs, there will always be critics who see him as an exciting player but too small and a bit unorthodox to be a real threat for a Super Bowl.

Outdueling the Rams in Los Angeles on Monday night would be a big statement about who he is and what he can become. A loss won’t doom him, but opportunities like this don’t come easily either.

4. Dak Prescott, Dallas

First off, these are the Cowboys. Everything is bigger and more pressurized when it comes to the Cowboys. Second, Prescott wanted a big-money contract that paid him like the game’s elite quarterbacks. Despite a leg injury in 2020, and a 1-2 record in the playoffs, he got one – a $126 million guaranteed deal.

With so many weapons around him, it’s time to make a run and that means beating San Francisco on Sunday. If Prescott is the quarterback he has shown he can be, and both he and Jerry Jones certainly believe he is, then he needs to deliver January success the way Rodgers, Mahomes, Brady and others have.

This may not be a Super Bowl or bust season in Dallas, but it would be one long offseason if it ends in a wild-card upset.

3. Jimmy Garappolo, San Francisco

Does Garappolo even play for the 49ers next season if he doesn’t win this game? Who knows, but that’s the definition of pressure. Two years ago he held a fourth-quarter lead in the Super Bowl over Mahomes and the Chiefs. Now he’s again proving his worth, all while his heir apparent has already been drafted and given a year to develop as his backup.

If Sunday in Dallas doesn’t go well (or even if it does), Garappolo may have to find a new place to play and it probably won’t be with a roster as dangerous as the Niners. Tack in the historic rivalry between these two franchises, and this is a career-defining game.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo

Allen isn’t in any danger of losing his job. He does however need to earn his $150 million guaranteed contract – and a deal like that isn’t about what you do in October.

Still, he’s the future in Buffalo and coming off an AFC championship game appearance, even in a season of great promise, a loss wouldn’t derail his career. He’s 25 years old and a very good player. He and the Bills should be playoff fixtures for years to come.

This ranking is more about the opponent than anything else. For two decades New England owned the Bills; Bill Belichick’s teams went 34-4 against Buffalo from 2001-2019 and one of those Bills victories (2014) came when the Pats rested many of their starters.

Then Tom Brady headed to Tampa and Allen emerged. The Bills have won three of four since. This is the one that matters. A wild-card loss would be hugely disappointing to anyone, but if New England marches into Western New York with a rookie quarterback and reasserts control of the rivalry … it’ll be beyond painful. For the fans, Allen and everyone else.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Stafford famously never won a playoff game during his 12 seasons in Detroit. The frustration of futility prompted the former No. 1 overall draft pick to ask for a trade last offseason so he wouldn’t have to endure another rebuild during his prime. The Lions obliged and sent him to the Rams, a ready-built contender two seasons removed from the Super Bowl. L.A. gave up two first-round picks, a third-rounder and Jared Goff.

The entire Rams season, Stafford’s career and a whole lot of NFL narrative is based on the quarterback proving that postseason problems (an 0-3 record) were left behind in Michigan. Namely, he of the huge arm and huge talent, was dragged down by a bad franchise and an often lacking roster.

Well, here you go. Stafford led the Rams to a division title (which he never did in Detroit) and now gets Arizona on Monday night at home. There are no excuses now. No reasons not to deliver a first playoff win, en route to more.

Stafford’s 17 interceptions this season (including four returned for touchdowns) have been alarming. He has been very good. He hasn’t been great. Yet all of that can be forgotten with his play over the next few seasons.

The chance Stafford wanted is here. And so is the pressure.

Latest Stories

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

    TORONTO — David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor/Essex County region. The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and "other expansion criteria to league standards." The eight-team CPL, which wrapped up its third season last month with Pacific FC crowned champion, alr

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Raptors' OG Anunoby learning to use unique blend of size, athleticism in his favour

    Anunoby is at last learning how to leverage his strength to become more efficient on offence.

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i

  • Host Cameroon wins as African Cup opens under virus shadow

    YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar scored two penalties in quick succession as the host country came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the African Cup of Nations' opening game Sunday, lifting the mood of a tournament burdened throughout the buildup by the coronavirus pandemic. Aboubakar slotted the first penalty to the right side of the goal in the 40th minute and the second to the left side in the third minute of first-half injury time. It left a large crowd at Ol

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream." In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there. Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over th

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle